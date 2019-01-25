A down-to-the-wire effort ended in heartbreak for the Edgerton boys basketball team on Friday night.
First, East Troy junior A.J. Vuckovich tied the score with 28 seconds to play. Then, he dropped in the winning basket at the final buzzer to give the Trojans a 70-68 victory over the host Crimson Tide.
Vuckovich had 22 points to lead East Troy (12-1, 10-0 Rock Valley Conference), with senior Michael Polakoski scoring 19 points and freshman Chase Cummings providing 13.
Edgerton (6-6, 5-5) was led by a pair of sophomores: Clayton Jenny scored 17 points and Drew Hanson had 16.
Jefferson 74, Brodhead 56
Junior James Monogue had 18 points, one of nine Eagles to scored, as Jefferson (12-3, 9-2 Rock Valley) rolled over the Cardinals (3-10, 2-9) to win for the sixth time in their past seven games.
Senior Dawson Van Whye led Brodhead with 21 points.
McFarland 62, Whitewater 47
Senior Trevon Chislom scored 21 points to help the Spartans (9-5, 6-5 Rock Valley) cruise to victory over the Whippets (3-12, 2-9). Sophomore Jake Martin and senior Dylan Pease each had 12 points for Whitewater.
Beloit Turner 76, Evansville 66
Jordan Majeed scored 35 points to lead the host Trojans (8-5, 7-4 Rock Valley)over the Blue Devils (9-6, 8-3), dropping Evansville into third place in the league standings.
Turner started the second half on a 17-2 run to open a 50-31 lead with 11 minutes, 23 seconds remaining.
Tomah 85, Portage 60
The host Timberwolves (4-9) got a non-conference victory over the Warriors (4-11), with junior guard Charlie Ella leading the way with 23 points. Eli Considine scored 29 points for Portage.
Barneveld 69, Potosi 61
The Golden Eagles (9-5) beat the visiting Chieftans (11-2) in the first-place pairing of the Six Rivers crossover games.
Senior Dayne Evans scored 24 points for Six Rivers East leader Barneveld, and senior Malcolm Reed had 17. For Six Rivers West leader Potosi, senior Brady Curtis scored 21.