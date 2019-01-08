The Portage boys basketball team started fast on Tuesday night, but Waunakee finished faster.
The result was a 65-44 victory for Waunakee over host Portage in a Badger North Conference game.
Portage (4-7 overall, 2-4 Badger North) opened the game with an 8-0 run, but Waunakee (8-3, 4-2) closed the first half with a 14-0 run to take a 38-21 lead.
Senior Zach Deering scored 14 points for Waunakee and senior Trey Fancher and sophomore Casey Fischer each had 10.
Senior Eli Considine had 28 points to lead Portage.
Columbus 60,
Monona Grove 53
The Cardinals (6-4) made 22 of 36 free throws to earn a non-conference victory over the host Silver Eagles (8-4), who shot only nine free throws, making three.
For Columbus, Trent Casper scored 22 points and Ben Emler had 17. Monona Grove seniors Caden Nelson and Henry Huston scored 16 points apiece.
Lake Mills 57,
Watertown 55
L-Cats senior J.T. Toepfer scored 15 points as the L-Cats (8-3) edged the host Goslings (5-5). Senior Noah Jeseritz led Watertown with 17 points.
DeForest 68,
Lakeside Lutheran 65
Norskies senior Austin Westra scored 29 points as host DeForest (8-3) edged the Warriors (7-2), ranked sixth in Division 4.
Will DeNoyer scored 19 points for Lakeside Lutheran, and fellow seniors Cameron Paske and Jack Monis each had 13.
Wautoma 59,
Baraboo 53
Hornets seniors Alex Hendrickson and Ryan Lois each scored 21 points as Wautoma (8-5) prevented the host Thunderbirds (0-12) from earning their first victory of the season. Senior Noah Jackson led Baraboo with 15 points, but the Thunderbirds were outscored from the free throw line, 15-6.
Wisconsin Dells 70,
Lodi 58
Senior Dylan Anchor scored a game-high 16 points and two others scored in double figures as the Chiefs (8-2) knocked off the host Blue Devils (5-5). Junior Jack Persike scored 13 points to lead Lodi, which trailed by 17 points at halftime.
Mauston 82,
River Valley 46
The host Golden Eagles (7-2) built a 45-28 lead at halftime en route to victory over the Blackhawks (4-6). Mauston shot 18-for-19 from the free throw line and got 25 points from Kyran Fitzgerald and 18 from Cade Hall.
Junior Josh Maier scored 13 points for River Valley.
Wisconsin Heights 72, Richland Center 57
The Vanguards (7-3) raced past the host Hornets (6-6).
Jefferson 64,
McFarland 61
Eagles junior James Monogue scored 21 points as Jefferson (8-2, 6-2 Rock Valley) held off the Spartans (8-3, 5-3) to hold on to second place in the league behind East Troy.
McFarland senior Daniel Toennies led all scorers with 24 points.
Edgerton 70, Clinton 23
Sophomore Clayton Jenny scored 18 points as the visiting Crimson Tide (5-4, 4-3 Rock Valley) beat the Cougars (1-10, 0-8).
No Clinton player scored more than six points.
Barneveld 67,
Monticello 53
Powered by senior Malcolm Reed’s 25 points, the Golden Eagles (6-5, 4-1 Six Rivers West) went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good with 4:11 left in the first half against the Ponies (6-5, 2-3).
Peter Gustafson led Monticello with 17 points.