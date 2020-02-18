Prep boys basketball: Waunakee beats DeForest to clinch share of Badger North title

Tied at 27 after the first 20 minutes, the game could have gone either way. DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod admitted the ensuing outside onslaught caught his team a bit off-guard.

“We felt pretty good at halftime,” Weisbrod said. “I think we just got caught on some bad closeouts and some bad rotations. You’ve got to give them credit, though. They knocked those shots down.

“We’re looking over on the bench going, ‘OK, they’re going to miss one, right?’”

Despite a game-high 23 points and some timely answers from DeForest sophomore wing Max Weisbrod, the Warriors (16-4 overall, 11-1 Badger North) stretched the lead to as many as 20 points with just over 5½ minutes left.

“They have a lot of shooters so I thought they’d get hot, but I didn’t think they’d get that hot,” Weisbrod said. “I felt like we missed a lot of bunnies, had a lot of opportunities to score and I felt like we didn’t really handle their pressure that well.”

The Norskies (13-6, 9-3) chipped away at the lead in the final minutes, cutting the deficit to single digits on a 3-pointer from senior wing Trey Schroeder with less than 3 minutes to go. Waunakee’s advantage hovered around 10 points the rest of the way.