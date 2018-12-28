The rims were rocking Friday night when the neighboring McFarland and Monona Grove boys basketball teams met in non-conference play.
McFarland’s 6-foot-6 senior guard, Trevon Chislom, poured in 36 points to lead the Spartans to a 74-66 victory over the host Silver Eagles.
Daniel Toennies scored 27 points for McFarland (7-2), as the Spartans wiped out a slim halftime deficit.
Monona Grove (6-3) got 27 points from senior guard Caden Nelson.
Middleton 54,
Chippewa Falls 50
Middleton (7-3) went 14-for-15 from the free throw line, including five straight late free throws by senior guard Jack Boyle, to hold off visiting Chippewa Falls (4-6). Peyton Rogers-Schmidt scored 17 points for Chippewa Falls.
Janesville Craig 65,
Milwaukee Hamilton 60
The Cougars (6-4) were outscored 43-36 in the first half, but held the host Wildcats (1-6) to 17 second-half points. Craig’s Jack Huml scored a game-high 23 points, making seven 3-pointers.
New Glarus 71, Monroe 51
Senior guard Jaden Kreklow poured in 42 points to lead the Glarner Knights (8-1) past the visiting Cheesemakers (4-6). Senior forward Michael Lange led the Cheesemakers with 12 points.
Edgerton 62,
Delavan-Darien 40
The host Crimson Tide (4-3) downed the Comets (0-8) behind a 22-point performance by senior Ethan Norland.
Barneveld 71, Evansville 68
The visiting Golden Eagles (3-5) erased a one-point halftime deficit and held off the Blue Devils (6-4). Senior Dayne Evans led the Eagles with 25 points. Sophomores Davonte McAlister and Sulley Geske each had 15 points for Evansville.
Columbus 64, Westfield 39
The Cardinals (5-2) used a 37-23 first half to propel themselves to victory over the visiting Pioneers (3-7). Columbus forwards Trent Casper and Ben Emler scored 20 points apiece.Waunakee 76, Oconomowoc 50
In the Ab Nicholas Classic consolation game, the host Warriors (6-3) built a 43-31 halftime lead over the Raccoons (3-5) as Will Knatz scored 12 of his 20 points and Josh Cash scored 12 of his 15 before halftime. Caden Nelson added 10 points for Waunakee. Oconomowoc got 20 points from Jake Perrine.
Little Chute 54,
Cambridge 43
The Mustangs (6-2) got 16 points from Isiah Boe to hold off the Blue Jays (2-7) in the championship game of the Cambridge Hall of Honor Holiday Tournament. Cambridge got 14 points from Ryan Janson.
Earlier Saturday, Cambridge took a 78-45 victory over Milwaukee Salam (3-5) in a semifinal, as junior forward Andrew Downing led the way with 16 points.
Poynette 84,
Milwaukee Salam 49
Poynette (3-4) took third in the Cambridge tournament with an 84-49 victory over Milwaukee Salam (3-5) in the consolation game, getting 13 points from senior Garrett Bruchs and junior Noah Stark.
Noah Mueller scored a game-high 24 points to power the Mustangs (5-2) past the Pumas 83-51 in a semifinal. Poynette got 15 points from Nik Feller.
Racine Park 67,
Mount Horeb 64
The Panthers (4-2) used a 35-29 second-half run to defeat the Vikings (7-3) in the Rick Majerus/WBY Classic at Concordia University in Mequon. Senior Larry Canady scored 24 points.
Mount Horeb senior Gunnar Nortman scored 24 points, making four 3-pointers, and junior Owen Ziegler hit six 3-pointers for 18 points.Mineral Point 84, Milwaukee Science 78
A stretch of completed free throws in the second half by Brayden Dailey and Mason Dailey helped the Pointers (5-2) maintain their lead over the Novas (3-6) in the WBY Classic. Brayden Dailey finished with 27 points and Isaac Lindsey scored 26.
DeForest 57, Elkhorn 51
The Norskies (7-2) trailed by six points at halftime but they used a 33-21 second half to defeat the Elks (7-2) in the championship of their own Invitational. Senior forward Austin Westra posted a game-high 20 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the line. Cody Riggs added 11.
Elkhorn got 18 points from senior point guard Luke Umnus.Wautoma 66, Fort Atkinson 52
Senior forward Alex Hendrickson scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half as the Hornets (7-3) downed the Blackhawks (0-9) in the DeForest Invitational consolation game. Fort Atkinson junior forward Caleb Haffelder totaled 19 points.
Beaver Dam 46, Merrill 44
In the Sun Drop Shootout at UW-Green Bay’s Kress Center, Cade Ferron tossed an inbounds pass to Jordan Schwanke, who banked in a leaning 8-footer from the right side as time expired to lift the Golden Beavers (6-4) over the Bluejays (6-3).
Schwanke scored 16 points and Nate Abel added 12 for Beaver Dam. Merrill got 21 points from Quinn Steckbauer.
Lake Mills 84, Milwaukee North 46
The host L-Cats (6-2) opened a 50-26 halftime lead and rolled to victory over the Blue Devils (1-5) in the Lake Mills Holiday Classic. Matt Johnson and Mike Herrington each scored 17 points and Charlie Bender had 16. North was led by Leshon Lee with 18 points.