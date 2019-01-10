The unbeaten and state top-ranked Madison East boys basketball team had to withstand a second-half run from host Verona on Thursday night.
But East was able to reclaim the momentum and take a 58-49 victory over Verona, completing the first round of the Big Eight schedule with 13-0 overall record and 9-0 conference mark.
Senior guard Montae Thompson scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half to help East open a 33-22 lead over the Wildcats (2-10, 2-7). Verona trimmed the lead to five points, but East was able to pull away late as Anthony Washington finished with 12 points.
Verona got 12 points apiece from senior guard Tyler Slawek and forward Ryan Van Handel.
Madison Memorial 67, Janesville Craig 58
Senior guard Dryden Schaefer scored 23 points as the Spartans (9-1, 8-1 Big Eight) used a 38-27 run to erase a two-point halftime deficit and beat the host Cougars (6-6, 4-5).
Memorial also got 19 points from Cade Ellingson and 12 from Nick Caropreso. Jack Huml had 21 points for the Cougars.
Madison La Follette 65, Middleton 46
The Lancers (8-3, 4-5 Big Eight) took a 33-25 halftime lead and beat the visiting Cardinals (8-4, 5-4). Junior guards Ben Probst and Isaiah Stewart each had 17 points for La Follette. Middleton senior guard Jake Klubertanz had 15 points.
Sun Prairie 75, Madison West 62
The visiting Cardinals (7-4, 5-4 Big Eight) had four players score in double digits and they fended off a second-half comeback bid by the Regents (5-8, 3-6). Senior guard Brock Voigt led Sun Prarie with 16 points. Dayne Armwald scored 22 points for West.
Beloit Memorial 63, Janesville Parker 48
Junior Jaden Bell led all players with 17 points as the Purple Knights (3-9, 2-7 Big Eight) outscored the Vikings (2-10, 1-8) by 18 points in the second half.
Senior Tremar Curry led Janesville Parker with 16 points.
Sauk Prairie 68,
Reedsburg 63 (ot)
The Eagles (4-8, 2-5 Badger North) went 4-for-5 from the free throw line in overtime to defeat the host Beavers (6-5,4-3). Sauk Prairie sophomore Spencer Bruenig scored 20 points. Junior Will Furhmann had 16 for Reedsburg.
DeForest 56, Waunakee 51
Seniors Cody Riggs and Jack Bogan scored 14 points apiece as the Norskies (9-3, 6-1 Badger North) beat the Warriors (8-4, 4-3) to maintain sole possession of second place in the league. Senior Zachary Deering put up 14 for Waunakee.
Mount Horeb 79, Portage 54
Senior Jason Larson scored 18 points, senior Gunnar Nortman had 16 and the visiting Vikings (10-3, 7-0 Badger North) closed the first half with a 16-2 run for a 43-18 lead and rolled past the Warriors. Senior Eli Considine led Portage (4-7, 2-5) with 25 pointsand Conner Levander added 15.
Beaver Dam 52, Baraboo 39
A 27-18 run in the second half helped the visiting Golden Beavers (7-5, 3-4 Badger North) pull away from a four-point halftime lead to beat the Thunderbirds (0-13, 0-7). Nate Abel led Beaver Dam with 16 points. Caden Blum had 10 for Baraboo.
Monroe 82, Milton 71
The Cheesemakers (6-6, 5-2 Badger South) made 28 of 36 free throws to defeat the visiting Red Hawks (1-10, 0-6). Cade Meyer scored 17 points, Carson Leuzinger had 16, and Max Golembiewski got 13. For Milton, Kyle Wecker scored 16 points, Jared Brown had 15, Jack Campion 12 and Ryder Radke 10.
Watertown 52,
Madison Edgewood 51
The Goslings (6-5, 3-4 Badger South) leaned on a 14-point lead at halftime to beat the visiting Crusaders (5-7, 3-4). Watertown junior Kory Stas got 14 points and Edgewood senior Michael Meriggioli had 16.
New Glarus 74, Marshall 72
Senior point guard Jaden Kreklow sank two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to push the seventh-ranked Glarner Knights (10-2, 2-0 Capitol South) past the Cardinals (5-5, 1-1). Freshman Craig Ward led Marshall with 29 points, making seven 3-pointers.
Wisconsin Heights 56, Cambridge 33
Senior Clayton Caminiti scored 21 points, shooting 7-for-7 from the line, as the host Vanguards (8-3, 2-0 Capitol South) defeated the Blue Jays (2-9, 0-2). De’Shawn Barsness added 13 points and Shraven Parman had 12. For Cambridge, senior Ryan Janson scored nine points.
Belleville 74, Waterloo 61
The Wildcats (6-4, 1-1 Capitol South) were up by four points at the half and finished on a 40-32 run to defeat the visiting Pirates (1-11, 0-2). Belleville senior Jaydon Winkers scored 17 points. For Waterloo, senior Aaron Brey scored 25 points and senior Spencer Noel had 21.
Columbus 64, Lodi 57
Cardinals senior Trent Casper finished with 15 points as Columbus (7-4, 1-1 Capitol North) downed the Blue Devils (5-6, 0-2) for their first league win. Junior Jack Persike scored 17 points for Lodi.
Lake Mills 63, Watertown Luther Prep 50
The visiting L-Cats (9-3, 2-0 Capitol North) went on a 38-20 surge in the second half after trailing by five points at halftime and beat the Phoenix (5-3, 1-1) as sophomores Adam Moen and Charlie Bender scored 18 and 11 points, respectively.
Luther Prep got 17 points from Micah Kieselhorst, 14 from Luke Schlomer and 13 from Malachi Roeseler.
Lakeside Lutheran 63,
Poynette 41
The Warriors (8-2, 2-0 Capitol North) opened a 32-21 halftime lead and tacked on a 12-0 run in the second half to beat the visiting Pumas (3-6, 0-2). Senior Jack Monis scored 14 points for Lakeside. For Poynette, 6-foot-8 senior Garrett Bruchs scored 17.
Mineral Point 93, Riverdale 39
The Pointers (8-3, 5-1 SWAL), ranked eighth in Division 4, took a 39-point lead at the half and beat the Chieftains (1-10, 0-6). Sophomore guard Brayden Dailey had 22 points for the Pointers; Michael Schaefer put up 20 points for Riverdale.
Deerfield 81, Madison Country Day 45
The Demons (5-6, 3-1 Trailways South Conference) built a 46-24 halftime lead and beat the visiting Prairie Hawks (3-7, 0-4). Carson Knapp scored 22 points, Tyler Haak had 19, and Wills Manning got 15 for Deerfield. Madison Country Day got 15 points apiece from seniors Colin Green and Declan Young.
Palmyra-Eagle 56,
Madison Abundant Life 36
The host Panthers (9-2, 5-0 Trailways South) took a 35-15 halftime lead over the Challengers (1-9, 0-5). Abundant Life senior Michael Rhatican scored 19 points.
Pardeeville 53,
Green Lake/Princeton 39
Jackson Pargman scored 20 points and Derek Lindert 19 to lead the visiting Bulldogs (5-7, 1-4 Trailways West Conference) past the Tigersharks (2-6, 0-5).