You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep boys basketball: Sun Prairie senior Delaware Hale to play next season at Bryant & Stratton
0 comments

Prep boys basketball: Sun Prairie senior Delaware Hale to play next season at Bryant & Stratton

{{featured_button_text}}
Brookfield Central 69, Sun Prairie 52

Sun Prairie’s Delaware Hale shoots over the defense of Brookfield Central’s Malik Abdul-Wahid during the second half of Brookfield Central's 69-52 WIAA Division 1 State Championship win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Saturday, March 16, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Sun Prairie senior basketball player Delaware Hale took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his commitment to play next season at Bryant & Stratton College, a NJCAA Division II junior college program in Milwaukee.

“First off, I would like to thank the man above for blessing me with the opportunity to continue the next chapter of my basketball career,” Hale wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank my family, my friends, high school coaches and all my teammates that have been on my side, believing in me and always pushing me to the best of my ability.”

Hale, a 6-foot, 6-inch forward known for being able to play on the inside and outside, averaged 14.4 points per game for the 17-7 Cardinals. He was ranked No. 44 in the class of 2020 by wissports.net and was a second-team All-Big Eight Conference pick.

Bryant & Stratton, a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, recently named J.T. Gritzmacher as its new head coach. The Bobcats went 20-12 last year, falling in an NJCAA Division II Region IV semifinal.

Among those on the Bobcats' roster last season were freshman guards Montae Thompson of Madison East and Chandon Thomas of Middleton, and freshman forward Noah Jeseritz of Watertown.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics