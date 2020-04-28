Prep boys basketball: Sun Prairie senior Delaware Hale to play next season at Bryant & Stratton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sun Prairie senior basketball player Delaware Hale took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his commitment to play next season at Bryant & Stratton College, a NJCAA Division II junior college program in Milwaukee.

“First off, I would like to thank the man above for blessing me with the opportunity to continue the next chapter of my basketball career,” Hale wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank my family, my friends, high school coaches and all my teammates that have been on my side, believing in me and always pushing me to the best of my ability.”

Hale, a 6-foot, 6-inch forward known for being able to play on the inside and outside, averaged 14.4 points per game for the 17-7 Cardinals. He was ranked No. 44 in the class of 2020 by wissports.net and was a second-team All-Big Eight Conference pick.

Bryant & Stratton, a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, recently named J.T. Gritzmacher as its new head coach. The Bobcats went 20-12 last year, falling in an NJCAA Division II Region IV semifinal.

Among those on the Bobcats' roster last season were freshman guards Montae Thompson of Madison East and Chandon Thomas of Middleton, and freshman forward Noah Jeseritz of Watertown.

