In a Badger South Conference regular-season finale Thursday night, the Stoughton boys basketball team got the best of league champion Monona Grove.
The host Vikings held on to their two-point halftime advantage throughout a tense second half to take a 55-53 victory over visiting Monona Grove and finish in a tie with Oregon for second place in the league.
Stoughton (12-10 overall, 10-4 Badger South) was led by Adam Hobson, who made five 3-point baskets on his way to a 23-point night. Jack Nelson, a 6-foot-7 center , chipped in 13 points.
The Silver Eagles (15-6, 11-3) got 27 points from senior guard Caden Nelson, who hit five 3-pointers and shot 8-for-9 from the line. Sam Hepp, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, added 14 points. Only two other players scored for Monona Grove.
Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 34
The visiting Panthers (13-8, 10-4 Badger South) used an 11-0 scoring run to help turn an early 9-5 lead into a 28-10 halftime margin against the Blackhawks (3-19, 2-12).
Erik Victorson scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half to lead Oregon, and Ethan Victorson added 10 points. Fort Atkinson got eight points from James Vander Mause.
Watertown 65, Madison Edgewood 54
Junior Kory Stas posted a game-high 14 points to lead the Goslings (10-12, 6-8 Badger South) past the Crusaders (11-11, 7-7). Senior Michael Meriggioli led Edgewood with 13 points, as the Crusaders saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.
Monroe 54, Milton 48
The visiting Cheesemakers (12-10, 9-5 Badger South Conference) combined to make 14 of 15 free throws to down the Red Hawks (4-18, 1-13). Kade King, Monroe’s 6-foot-6 senior, scored 17 points.Milton got 14 points from Jack Campion.
Mount Horeb 79, Portage 53
Senior forward Jason Larson led the way with 19 points as the Vikings (19-3, 14-0 Badger North Conference), ranked ninth in Division 2, overwhelmed the Warriors (5-17, 3-11). Portage senior Eli Considine led all players with 25 points.
DeForest 56, Waunakee 54
Senior Austin Westra led the Norskies (17-5, 11-3 Badger North) with 19 points, pushing DeForestpast the visiting Warriors (13-9, 7-7). Waunakee got 13 points from Josh Cash.
Sauk Prairie 51, Reedsburg 50
In a razor-close finish, the Eagles (8-14, 6-8 Badger North) edged the visiting Beavers (11-11, 6-8). Sauk Prairie got 15 points from sophomore Brandt Wilson. Will Fuhrmann scored 22 for Reedsburg.
Beaver Dam 72, Baraboo 44
The host Golden Beavers (15-7, 9-5) opened a 43-15 halftime lead and cruised past the Thunderbirds (1-21, 0-14). The winners got 12 points apiece from Adam Bird and Broden Boschert, and 11 from Jordan Schwanke. Baraboo's Ryan Gehin scored nine points.
Janesville Parker 55, Beloit Memorial 54
Down by 7 points with 59 seconds left, the host Vikings (4-18, 2-16 Big Eight Conference) came back to steal the victory from the Purple Knights (3-19, 2-16).
Parker’s Brody Lippens made the first of two free throws to tie the game, but missed the second. Beloit Memorial got the rebound and called time out with 0.4 seconds left. But Beloit had no timeouts left, resulting in a technical free throw, made by Robert DeLong to decide the game.
Parker got 23 points from senior guard Tremar Curry. Amariah Cook had 14 points for Beloit.
Madison East 70, Verona 59
Anthony Washington scored 18 of his 20 total points in the second half as the host Purgolders (21-1, 17-1 Big Eight), second-ranked in Division 1, beat the Wildcats (7-14, 6-11) to cap the regular season.
Cade Neubauer, earning a Senior Night start, contributed 13 points and Damontae Thompson added 11. Verona got 14 from Reagan Klawiter, leading four double-figure scorers.
Madison La Follette 69, Middleton 51
The Lancers (16-5, 13-4 Big Eight) hit 11 3-pointers to hold off the host Cardinals (13-9, 10-8) and maintain their hold on second-place. Isaiah Stewart led La Follette in scoring with 19 points, sinking four 3-pointers. Troy Reeves Jr. added 15 and Donneil Gray had 14. Sam Close led Middleton with 20 points, making five 3-pointers. Jake Klubertanz had 13.
Madison Memorial 70, Janesville Craig 63
The Spartans (16-5, 13-5 Big Eight) got 18 points from senior forward Nick Caropreso to beat the visiting Cougars (10-12, 7-11). Craig had five double-digit scorers, led by Seve Bertagnoli and Aaron Leverson with 14 points each.
Sun Prairie 70, Madison West 63
The Cardinals (16-6, 12-6 Big Eight) took advantage of 29 fouls against the visiting Regents (9-13, 7-11), going 32-of-40 from the free throw line, to defeat West. Junior Colin Schaefer led Sun Prairie with 20 points. Dayne Armwald had 17 points for the Regents.
Wisconsin Heights 75, Waterloo 54
De'Shawn Barsness scored 23 points as the host Vanguards (15-6, 7-3 Capitol South Conference) downed the Pirates (4-17, 3-7) to finish second in the league. Camden Brown added 18 points. For Waterloo, Spencer Noel scored 11 points, and Earnest Jiles and Elisha Strnad had 10 apiece.
Cambridge 74, Belleville 40
The Blue Jays (4-18, 1-9 Capitol South) outscored the visiting Wildcats (9-10, 3-6) 44-16 in the second half, running away with a victory. Senior Cameron Muth scored 22 points for Cambridge. The Wildcats got 11 points from Sawyer Fahey.
Lake Mills 79, Watertown Luther Prep 71
Senior J.T. Toepfer led the L-Cats with 20 points, making 13 of 14 free throws, as Lake Mills (17-5, 8-2 Capitol North Conference), ninth-ranked in Division 3, beat the Phoenix (13-9, 6-4). Luther Prep senior Micah Kieselhorst led all players with 21 points.
Beloit Turner 60, McFarland 48
The visiting Trojans (14-5, 13-5 Rock Valley Conference) closed the league season by overcoming a four-point halftime deficit against the Spartans (15-7, 11-7). Turner scored 37 points in the second half while holding McFarland to 23.
Turner got 20 points from Jordan Majeed and 17 from Steve Dillard. The Trojans made 10 3-point baskets. McFarland got 23 points from Trevon Chislom and 10 from Daniel Toennies.
Edgerton 49, Jefferson 46
The host Crimson Tide (14-8, 11-7 Rock Valley Conference) opened a 25-15 halftime lead and survived a late charge by the Eagles (14-8, 11-7) to win.
Kyle Wille finished with 15 points to lead Edgerton. James Monogue led Jefferson with 19 points.
Evansville 57, Walworth Big Foot 48
Senior Sulley Geske posted 26 points as the Blue Devils (14-8, 13-5 Rock Valley) downed the Chiefs (9-13, 6-12) for their fourth win in the last five games. Big Foot senior AJ Courier led his team with 18.
Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 46
Host Prairie du Chien (19-3, 9-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference), ranked seventh in Division 3, used a 43-19 first-half run to down River Valley (7-13, 6-4). Mason Kramer led all players with 25 points. River Valley got 11 points apiece from Sammy Rosenberg, Will Jewell, and Josh Maier.
Dodgeville 40, Richland Center 37
Senior Brandon Molldrem led all players with 12 points as the Dodgers (4-17, 3-7 Southwest Wisconsin) defeated the Hornets (6-14, 1-9). Junior Jacob Schauf led Richland Center with 11.
Cuba City 71, Mineral Point 51
The visiting Cubans (16-6, 10-4 SWAL) opened a 41-15 lead at the half and coasted past the Pointers (15-6, 11-3), who are tied for fifth in the Division 4 state rankings. Sophomore Jack Misky led Cuba City with 24 points. Mineral Point got 15 points from Isaac Lindsey.
Wisconsin Dells 59, Wautoma 57
The visiting Chiefs (17-5, 9-1 South Central Conference) had three double-digit scorers and pulled out a narrow victory over the Hornets (13-9, 6-4). Junior Brett Hirst led the Dells with 16 points. Wautoma got 23 points from Alex Hendrickson.
Deerfield 63, Williams Bay 55
Senior Carson Knapp scored 30 points as the Demons (9-12, 6-5 Trailways South Conference) held off the Bulldogs (8-13, 6-6) for their fifth consecutive win. Bay sophomore Jaden Randall scored 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Johnson Creek 64,
Madison Country Day 62
Senior Cole Ducklow led all players with 24 points as the Bluejays (9-11, 6-5 Trailways South) overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the Prairie Hawks (6-14, 2-9). Senior Declan Young led his Country Day with 22.
Fall River 55, Pardeeville 51
Senior Luke Figol led the Pirates (12-8, 8-5 Trailways West Conference) with 17 points in a victory over the Bulldogs (7-14, 3-10). Seniors Jackson Pargman and Austin Klubertanz led Pardeeville with 14 points each.
Marshall 68, Columbus 61
Craig Ward scored 27 points to lead Marshall (12-8) to a non-conference victory over host Columbus (10-11). Ward hit five 3-pointers. Joseph Cook added 14 points and Tyler Chadwick had 11. Columbus got 25 points from Ben Emler and 20 from Trent Casper.
New Glarus 93, Poynette 64
The visiting Glarner Knights (20-2), tied for fifth in the Division 4 state rankings, rolled past the Pumas (3-18). New Glarus had four double-digit scorers, led by senior Jaden Kreklow's 21 points. Poynette got 19 points from Garrett Bruchs.