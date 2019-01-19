WAUNAKEE — Bryce Farnsworth and the Mount Horeb boys basketball team made certain there was no drama in the Badger Conference Challenge’s first-place pairing Saturday night.
North leader Mount Horeb unleashed an early barrage of successful 3-point shots and raced to an 82-61 victory over South leader Oregon.
Farnsworth, a 6-foot-5 senior, made five of Mount Horeb’s nine 3-pointers in the first half, propelling the Vikings (12-3) to a 51-29 halftime lead.
“We did a really good job of sharing the ball, moving it around and making them move,” Farnsworth said. “Guys were knocking down shots. It was good to see that. I was letting the game come to me and not forcing anything.”
Farnsworth had 17 of his team-high 19 points in the first half. He connected on four 3-point shots in the first 9 minutes, 38 seconds, lifting the Vikings to a 31-8 lead.
“This team can put the ball in the hole,” said Mount Horeb coach Todd Nesheim, whose team is ranked 10th in Division 2 by The Associated Press. “Every game, it’s somebody different.
“That was good for Bryce. He needed that. We are going to need more of that as we get (further) into January and February. He can shoot the ball. His range is unlimited. Teams have to respect that. That opens up a lot of things for us.”
Vikings senior Gunnar Nortman scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and Jason Larson had 12 points and nine rebounds, including eight points and eight rebounds in the first half. Senior guard Ethan Victorson made four 3-pointers and led Oregon (9-4) with 20 points. Sophomore guard Erik Victorson sank three 3-pointers and added 11 points.
“We’ve been defending well the last month or so,” Oregon first-year coach Chris Siebert said. “So, we were hoping we’d play good defense. Mount Horeb shoots the ball as well as any team we’ve seen this year. It was a priority for us to guard the 3-point line with high hands. We let them get comfortable at the beginning and feel at home.”
Siebert said Farnsworth, who entered averaging 9.6 points, is an outstanding shooter.
“He’s so capable and such a great X-factor that’s going to punish a lot of teams,” Siebert said.
Mount Horeb won its fifth consecutive game, while Oregon had its six-game winning streak snapped.
Nortman and Larson each scored 16 points during the Vikings’ 67-52 home victory over Oregon on Nov. 27.
DeForest 66, Monroe 58
The Norskies (10-3) broke away from a 37-33 halftime lead to beat the Cheesemakers (6-7). The Cheesemakers rallied within 61-58 in the final minute, but DeForest senior Austin Westra sank the first of two free throws with 40.6 seconds to play, freshman Max Weisbrod made two free throws with 26.1 seconds remaining and senior Jaiden Magli made a layup with 5.4 seconds left.
Reedsburg 61, Stoughton 58
After trailing by six points at the half, the Beavers (7-6) went on a 33-24 second-half surge to defeat the Vikings (7-7). Reedsburg shot 15-for-19 from the line and got 18 points from junior Carter Daniels. Zack Bestor and Max Tully added 12 points apiece and Will Fuhrmann had 10. For Stoughton, junior Jack Nelson scored 21 points and Adam Hobson had 13.
Waunakee 62, Monona Grove 47
The tournament-host Warriors (9-5) were up 29-22 at halftime and held on to beat to the Silver Eagles (9-5). Senior Josh Cash scored 13 points, and there were five players with nine points apiece for Waunakee. Monona Grove got 17 points from senior Caden Nelson, who was 10-for-12 from the line.
Beaver Dam 54, Watertown 45
Senior Connor Kelm scored 22 points as the Golden Beavers (9-6) defeated the Goslings (6-6). Nate Abel and Jordan Schwanke added 10 points apiece for the winners. For Watertown, senior Noah Jeseritz scored 12 points.
Madison Edgewood 75,
Portage 51
Senior Michael Meriggioli scored 16 points and sophomore Michael Regnier added 15 to lead the Crusaders (6-7) past the Warriors (4-9). Senior Eli Considine scored 21 points to lead Portage.
New Glarus 86,
Wisconsin Heights 84
The Glarner Knights (12-2, 4-0 Capitol South) trailed by 15 points at halftime, but went on a 48-31 tear in the second half to hand the Vanguards (9-4, 3-1) their first conference loss.
Mason Martinson made two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining to close the scoring and give New Glarus its only lead. Jaden Kreklow had 23 points and Zach Feller scored 21 points for the winners. Heights got 22 points from Clayton Caminiti.
Sun Prairie 72,
Minneapolis DeLaSalle 61
The visiting Cardinals (10-4) picked up the victory over the Islanders (9-4) in the Midwest Players Classic in La Crosse. Sun Prairie junior forward Delaware Hale scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half. Senior Tyrell Terry scored 25 points for DeLaSalle.
Muskego 55, Middleton 39
Senior point guard A.J. Makinen scored 15 points as the Warriors (10-5) went on a 31-20 run in the second half to beat the Cardinals (8-5) in the Luke Homan Classic at Brookfield Central. Middleton senior guard Sam Close scored 16.