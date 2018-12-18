Sawyer Moll was in the right place at the right time for the Poynette boys basketball team on Tuesday night.
Moll delivered a winning tip-in at the buzzer to give the Pumas a 51-50 victory over visiting Nekoosa in a non-conference boys basketball game.
Moll finished with 11 points to lead Poynette (2-2). The Pumas trailed the Papermakers (1-8) 50-43 with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left to play, but Poynette scored the game’s final eight points.
Senior Dylan Bills had 15 points to lead the Papermakers.
Big Eight
Madison La Follette 71,
Verona 68
The Lancers (5-2, 5-1 Big Eight) picked up the victory over the visiting Wildcats (1-7, 1-5) in a back-and-forth battle. Verona lost its lead when La Follette scored nine consecutive points on a series of late-game free throws. Verona senior Ryan Van Handel made seven 3-pointers among 29 points.
Janesville Parker 69,
Madison West 63
Connor Strickland led all players with 16 points and the Vikings (1-7, 1-6) closed the first half with a 15-3 run and held on for their first win of the season, beating the Regents (3-6, 2-5). Leeander Jones led West with 12 points.
Madison Memorial 64,
Beloit Memorial 44
The Spartans (6-1, 6-1) got the victory over the Purple Knights (1-7, 1-6). Senior forward Nick Caropreso scored 16 points for Madison Memorial.
Middleton 67,
Janesville Craig 54
Senior guard Chandon Thomas led the Cardinals with 16 points as the Cardinals (5-3, 4-3) knocked off the Cougars (4-3, 3-3) to win their third consecutive game. Craig’s Aaron Leverson led all players with 18 points.
Badger North
Mount Horeb 41,
Beaver Dam 32
The Vikings (6-1, 4-0 Badger North) got the victory over the visiting Beavers (4-3, 1-3), remaining undefeated in the conference. Senior guard Gunnar Nortman had 15 points for Mount Horeb.
Rock Valley
Evansville 55,
Edgerton 40
Junior Sulley Geske scored 21 points for the Blue Devils (5-3, 4-1 Rock Valley) in their victory over the visiting Crimson Tide (2-3, 2-2).
McFarland 93,
Brodhead 43
Trevon Chislom scored 25 points as the Spartans (5-2, 3-2) ran away from the host Cardinals (1-5, 0-5). Cade Walker scored 12 points for Brodhead.
Jefferson 71, Clinton 35
The Eagles (6-1, 4-1) stormed past the host Cougars (1-5, 0-5).
SWAL
Mineral Point 81,
Southwestern 62
The visiting Pointers (4-2, 3-1 SWAL) handed the Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) their first loss of the season and moved into a tie for the conference lead.
Four of Mineral Point’s players scored in double digits, led by Wesley Berget with 20 points and Isaac Lindsey with 15 points. Southwestern hit nine 3-pointers, and got 19 points from Dylan Rieken and 17 from Shaun Cooper.
Non-conference
Lakeside Lutheran 100,
Mauston 69
The Warriors (5-1) had three players score in double digits, led by 6-foot-7 senior forward Cameron Paske’s 25 points, to run away from the visiting Golden Eagles (4-2).
Lakeside also got 21 points from Will DeNoyer and 17 points from Jack Monis. Senior guard Joe Bauer scored 30 points for Mauston.
La Crosse Central 87,
Stoughton 35
The Red Raiders (5-1) used their defense to full effect, opening a 52-18 halftime lead over the visiting Vikings (6-2). Central had four players reach double figures, with 6-foot-5 junior guard Johnny Davis leading the way with 24 points.
Wisconsin Heights 77,
River Valley 50
Senior guard Camden Brown scored a game-high 21 points, making four 3-pointers, as the Vanguards (5-2) cruised past the visiting Blackhawks (3-3). Shraven Parman scored 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers. River Valley got 13 points from senior guard Taylor Knutson.
Richland Center 51, Baraboo 49
Jeron Johnson scored 17 points as the Hornets (4-2) survived a hotly contested second half to edge the Thunderbirds (0-8). Baraboo got 15 points from Caden Blum and 14 from Calvin Peterson.
Elkhorn 82, Milton 43
The Elks (5-1) cruised to a 45-28 halftime lead and went on a 37-15 run in the second half to down the Red Hawks (0-7). Chance Larson led Elkhorn with 20 points. Jared Brown had nine for Milton.