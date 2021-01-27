Prep boys basketball rankings: Monroe moves up to sixth in Division 2 state poll

The Monroe boys basketball team jumped two places to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Division 2 state rankings.

The Cheesemakers improved to 8-1 and extended their winning streak to four games by beating Monona Grove, Watertown and Janesville Craig in their last three games, each decided by 18 or more points.

Edgerton (15-3) maintained the No. 8 spot in this week’s Division 2 rankings, tied with Tomah, and Lake Mills (13-4) jumped back into the rankings at No. 10. From the region, Wisconsin Dells (9-0) was ranked seventh and East Troy (11-4) earned honorable mention.

In Division 1, Janesville Parker (12-5) and Milton (8-1) earned honorable mention, but no area teams broke into the Top Ten.

In Division 3, Lakeside Lutheran (12-4) earned honorable mention, with region teams Richland Center (10-2) and Darlington (11-4) ranked ninth and 10th, respectively.

Cuba City (12-0) held the unanimous No. 1 spot in Division 4, with Oshkosh Lourdes (12-4) seventh, Cashton (12-1) ninth and Randolph (14-2), Bangor (12-2), Mineral Point (13-3) and River Ridge (15-0) earning honorable mention.