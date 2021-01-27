Prep boys basketball rankings: Monroe moves up to sixth in Division 2 state poll

The Monroe boys basketball team jumped two places to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Division 2 state rankings.
The Cheesemakers improved to 8-1 and extended their winning streak to four games by beating Monona Grove, Watertown and Janesville Craig in their last three games, each decided by 18 or more points.
Edgerton (15-3) maintained the No. 8 spot in this week’s Division 2 rankings, tied with Tomah, and Lake Mills (13-4) jumped back into the rankings at No. 10. From the region, Wisconsin Dells (9-0) was ranked seventh and East Troy (11-4) earned honorable mention.
In Division 1, Janesville Parker (12-5) and Milton (8-1) earned honorable mention, but no area teams broke into the Top Ten.
In Division 3, Lakeside Lutheran (12-4) earned honorable mention, with region teams Richland Center (10-2) and Darlington (11-4) ranked ninth and 10th, respectively.
Cuba City (12-0) held the unanimous No. 1 spot in Division 4, with Oshkosh Lourdes (12-4) seventh, Cashton (12-1) ninth and Randolph (14-2), Bangor (12-2), Mineral Point (13-3) and River Ridge (15-0) earning honorable mention.
Hustisford (8-1) topped the Division 5 state rankings, followed by No. 2 Monticello (13-2) and No. 4 Cambria-Friesland (13-3). Wauzeka-Steuben (11-2) was tied for sixth and Royall (9-4) 10th.
The other top-ranked teams were Neenah (16-1) in Division 1, Onalaska (10-0) in Division 2 and Racine St. Catherine’s (16-0) in Division 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 26, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Neenah (8)*16-1*80*1
2 (tie), Brookfield East*15-2*62*2
2 (tie), Kimberly*11-2*62*3
4, Wauwatosa East*12-2*57*4
5, Brookfield Central*11-4*45*6
6, Menomonee Falls*10-4*37*5
7, De Pere*12-2*31*9
8, Cedarburg*14-2*26*8
9, Franklin*10-4*23*7
10 (tie), River Falls*11-2*6*NR
10 (tie), Waukesha West*11-2*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Janesville Parker 2, Milton 1, Hortonville 1, Burlington 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Onalaska (6)*10-0*78*T1
2, Whitefish Bay (2)*15-1*72*T1
3, Pewaukee*14-3*63*4
4, Wisconsin Lutheran*12-2*51*3
5, Medford*16-1*47*6
6, Monroe*8-1*39*7
7, Wisconsin Dells*9-0*21*9
8 (tie), Tomah*12-4*20*10
8 (tie), Edgerton*15-3*20*8
10, Lake Mills*13-4*17*NR
Others receiving votes: Hales Corners Whitnall 5, Freedom 5, Ashwaubenon 1, East Troy 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)*16-0*80*1
2. Hartland Lake Country Luth.*14-1*72*2
3. Hammond St. Croix Central*12-1*61*4
4. Delafield St. John's NW*13-3*54*3
5. Cameron*11-1*51*6
6. Kiel*15-2*37*7
7. Oostburg*11-1*30*8
8. Wrightstown*12-4*25*5
9. Richland Center*10-2*13*10
10. Darlington*11-4*10*9
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 4, Racine Lutheran 2, Kenosha St. Joseph 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (8)*12-0*80*1
2, Sheboygan Lutheran*17-0*72*3
3, Racine Prairie*11-2*56*2
4, Manitowoc Roncalli*12-2*54*4
5, Blair-Taylor*12-1*49*5
6, Edgar*12-2*37*8
7, Oshkosh Lourdes*12-4*19*9
8, Clear Lake*12-0*18*10
9, Cashton*12-1*17*6
10, Fall Creek*14-3*12*7
Others receiving votes: Auburndale 7, Randolph 7, Bangor 5, Mineral Point 4, Hurley 2, River Ridge 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Hustisford (7)*8-1*79*1
2, Monticello*13-2*71*2
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell (1)*9-3*56*5
4, Cambria-Friesland*13-3*53*3
5, Marshfield Columbus*11-4*45*7
6 (tie), Wauzeka-Steuben*11-2*37*6
6 (tie), Greenwood*9-2*37*9
8, Almond-Bancroft*11-4*16*8
9, Bruce*9-0*13*NR
10, Royall*9-4*11*10
Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 8, Port Edwards 7, Minong Northwood 3, Eau Claire Immanuel 2, Wausau Newman 2.