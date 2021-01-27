 Skip to main content
Prep boys basketball rankings: Monroe moves up to sixth in Division 2 state poll
Prep boys basketball rankings: Monroe moves up to sixth in Division 2 state poll

Prep boys basketball: Lake Mills' Charlie Bender

Lake Mills Charlie Bender is fouled by Edgewood's Isandro Jimenez in the 2nd half. Lake Mills High School hosted Madison Edgewood in non conference Boys basketball Saturday, Jan.9, 2021 at Lake Mills High School. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

The Monroe boys basketball team jumped two places to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Division 2 state rankings.

The Cheesemakers improved to 8-1 and extended their winning streak to four games by beating Monona Grove, Watertown and Janesville Craig in their last three games, each decided by 18 or more points.

Edgerton (15-3) maintained the No. 8 spot in this week’s Division 2 rankings, tied with Tomah, and Lake Mills (13-4) jumped back into the rankings at No. 10. From the region, Wisconsin Dells (9-0) was ranked seventh and East Troy (11-4) earned honorable mention.

In Division 1, Janesville Parker (12-5) and Milton (8-1) earned honorable mention, but no area teams broke into the Top Ten.

In Division 3, Lakeside Lutheran (12-4) earned honorable mention, with region teams Richland Center (10-2) and Darlington (11-4) ranked ninth and 10th, respectively.

Cuba City (12-0) held the unanimous No. 1 spot in Division 4, with Oshkosh Lourdes (12-4) seventh, Cashton (12-1) ninth and Randolph (14-2), Bangor (12-2), Mineral Point (13-3) and River Ridge (15-0) earning honorable mention.

Hustisford (8-1) topped the Division 5 state rankings, followed by No. 2 Monticello (13-2) and No. 4 Cambria-Friesland (13-3). Wauzeka-Steuben (11-2) was tied for sixth and Royall (9-4) 10th.

The other top-ranked teams were Neenah (16-1) in Division 1, Onalaska (10-0) in Division 2 and Racine St. Catherine’s (16-0) in Division 3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 26, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports journalists:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Neenah (8)*16-1*80*1

2 (tie), Brookfield East*15-2*62*2

2 (tie), Kimberly*11-2*62*3

4, Wauwatosa East*12-2*57*4

5, Brookfield Central*11-4*45*6

6, Menomonee Falls*10-4*37*5

7, De Pere*12-2*31*9

8, Cedarburg*14-2*26*8

9, Franklin*10-4*23*7

10 (tie), River Falls*11-2*6*NR

10 (tie), Waukesha West*11-2*6*NR

Others receiving votes: Janesville Parker 2, Milton 1, Hortonville 1, Burlington 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Onalaska (6)*10-0*78*T1

2, Whitefish Bay (2)*15-1*72*T1

3, Pewaukee*14-3*63*4

4, Wisconsin Lutheran*12-2*51*3

5, Medford*16-1*47*6

6, Monroe*8-1*39*7

7, Wisconsin Dells*9-0*21*9

8 (tie), Tomah*12-4*20*10

8 (tie), Edgerton*15-3*20*8

10, Lake Mills*13-4*17*NR

Others receiving votes: Hales Corners Whitnall 5, Freedom 5, Ashwaubenon 1, East Troy 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)*16-0*80*1

2. Hartland Lake Country Luth.*14-1*72*2

3. Hammond St. Croix Central*12-1*61*4

4. Delafield St. John's NW*13-3*54*3

5. Cameron*11-1*51*6

6. Kiel*15-2*37*7

7. Oostburg*11-1*30*8

8. Wrightstown*12-4*25*5

9. Richland Center*10-2*13*10

10. Darlington*11-4*10*9

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 4, Racine Lutheran 2, Kenosha St. Joseph 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Cuba City (8)*12-0*80*1

2, Sheboygan Lutheran*17-0*72*3

3, Racine Prairie*11-2*56*2

4, Manitowoc Roncalli*12-2*54*4

5, Blair-Taylor*12-1*49*5

6, Edgar*12-2*37*8

7, Oshkosh Lourdes*12-4*19*9

8, Clear Lake*12-0*18*10

9, Cashton*12-1*17*6

10, Fall Creek*14-3*12*7

Others receiving votes: Auburndale 7, Randolph 7, Bangor 5, Mineral Point 4, Hurley 2, River Ridge 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Hustisford (7)*8-1*79*1

2, Monticello*13-2*71*2

3, Chippewa Falls McDonell (1)*9-3*56*5

4, Cambria-Friesland*13-3*53*3

5, Marshfield Columbus*11-4*45*7

6 (tie), Wauzeka-Steuben*11-2*37*6

6 (tie), Greenwood*9-2*37*9

8, Almond-Bancroft*11-4*16*8

9, Bruce*9-0*13*NR

10, Royall*9-4*11*10

Others receiving votes: Goodman-Pembine 8, Port Edwards 7, Minong Northwood 3, Eau Claire Immanuel 2, Wausau Newman 2.

