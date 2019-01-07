Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep boys basketball photo: Madison East ranked No. 1, Madison Memorial No. 6
Memorial's Dryden Schaefer looks to pass, as East's Anthony Washington blocks, as Madison Memorial takes on Madison East in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference boys high school basketball on Tuesday, 12/4/18, at East High School

 Greg Dixon Photo

The undefeated Madison East boys basketball team earned the No. 1 ranking, and was one of five Big Eight teams mentioned in the season’s first Associated Press poll of Division 1 teams.

Coach Matt Miota’s Purgolders are off to a 12-0 start, 8-0 in Big Eight Conference play. East closes the first half of its Big Eight schedule on Thursday at Verona.

Another Big Eight team, Madison Memorial (8-1), was ranked sixth in Division 1 by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters. Middleton (8-3) was ranked 12th, Madison La Follette (7-3) 13th and Sun Prairie (6-4) 15th in Division 1.

In Division 2, Glendale Nicolet (10-1), led by Sun Prairie transfer Jalen Johnson, was ranked No. 1. East Troy (8-1) earned the No. 7 ranking and Mount Horeb (8-3) was 11th.

Greendale Martin Luther (8-2) was ranked first in Division 1, ahead of Waupun (8-1). Lakeside Lutheran (7-1) was ranked sixth, Lake Mills (7-3) was 11th and Marshall (5-4) and Wisconsin Dells (7-2) were tied for 12th.

Manitowoc Roncalli (11-0) earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 4, with New Glarus (9-1) and the only team to beat the Glarner Knights, Darlington (10-0), tied for second. Mineral Point (6-3) was ranked eighth.

In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran (11-0) earned the top ranking, with Randolph (8-0) third, Potosi (6-1) 10th, Rio (8-1) in 11th and Pecatonica (7-3) in 13th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The weekly Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, Pts

1, Madison East (9), 12-0, 99

2, Sussex Hamilton (1), 5-3, 78

3, Hartland Arrowhead, 10-1, 70

4, Brookfield Central, 6-1, 68

5, Kimberly, 8-1, 60

6, Madison Memorial, 8-1, 46

7, Waukesha West, 9-1, 37

8, Mequon Homestead, 8-1, 36

9, Germantown, 9-1, 25

10, Brookfield East, 6-2, 16

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 8, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 2, West Allis Central 1, Sun Prairie 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, Pts

1, Glendale Nicolet (10), 10-1, 100

2, La Crosse Central, 8-1, 73

3, Green Bay Southwest, 9-0, 72

4, Onalaska, 9-1, 61

5, Westosha Central, 7-1, 56

6, Milw, Washington, 6-4, 45

7, East Troy, 8-1, 44

8, Kaukauna, 7-2, 30

9, West Bend East, 8-2, 27

10, Milw. Madison, 7-3, 10

Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb 8, Milw. Bay View 7, Milw. Madison 6, Elkhorn 5, Plymouth 4, Greenfield 1, Milw. Lutheran 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, Pts

1, Greendale Martin Luther (6), 8-2, 77

2, Waupun (2), 8-1, 75

3, Delafield St. John's NW (1), 7-0, 65

4, Whitefish Bay Dominican, 8-3, 63

5, Hartland Lake Ctry Luth, 8-1, 53

6, Lakeside Lutheran, 7-1, 44

7, Racine St, Catherine's, 7-3, 41

8, Stratford, 9-0, 28

9, Brookfield Academy, 8-2, 27

10, Platteville, 8-3, 11

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4, Marshall 3, Wisconsin Dells 3, Berlin 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, Pts

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (6), 11-0, 84

2 (tie), New Glarus (2), 9-1, 75

2 (tie), Darlington, 10-0, 75

4 (tie), Clear Lake, 8-0, 51

4 (tie), Oshkosh Lourdes, 9-1, 51

6, Iola-Scandinavia, 9-0, 47

7, Howards Grove, 10-1, 32

8, Mineral Point, 6-3, 21

9, Osseo-Fairchild, 8-1, 17

10, Cameron, 8-1, 15

Others receiving votes: La Crosse Aquinas 10, Auburndale 7, Palmyra-Eagle 4, Oostburg 4, Crivitz 2.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school, W-L, Pts

1, Sheboygan Luth. (9), 11-0, 90

2, Marshfield Columbus, 10-0, 69

3, Randolph, 8-0, 64

4, Hustisford, 9-0, 54

5, Bangor, 8-1, 50

6 (tie), Blair-Taylor, 9-0, 40

6 (tie), Almond-Bancroft, 9-1, 40

8, Milw. Young Coggs, 10-2, 32

9, Wauzeka-Steuben, 9-1, 22

10, Potosi, 6-1, 18

Others receiving votes: Rio 9, Williams Bay Faith Christian 3, Rib Lake 2, Pecatonica 2.

 

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

