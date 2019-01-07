The undefeated Madison East boys basketball team earned the No. 1 ranking, and was one of five Big Eight teams mentioned in the season’s first Associated Press poll of Division 1 teams.
Coach Matt Miota’s Purgolders are off to a 12-0 start, 8-0 in Big Eight Conference play. East closes the first half of its Big Eight schedule on Thursday at Verona.
Another Big Eight team, Madison Memorial (8-1), was ranked sixth in Division 1 by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters. Middleton (8-3) was ranked 12th, Madison La Follette (7-3) 13th and Sun Prairie (6-4) 15th in Division 1.
In Division 2, Glendale Nicolet (10-1), led by Sun Prairie transfer Jalen Johnson, was ranked No. 1. East Troy (8-1) earned the No. 7 ranking and Mount Horeb (8-3) was 11th.
Greendale Martin Luther (8-2) was ranked first in Division 1, ahead of Waupun (8-1). Lakeside Lutheran (7-1) was ranked sixth, Lake Mills (7-3) was 11th and Marshall (5-4) and Wisconsin Dells (7-2) were tied for 12th.
Manitowoc Roncalli (11-0) earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 4, with New Glarus (9-1) and the only team to beat the Glarner Knights, Darlington (10-0), tied for second. Mineral Point (6-3) was ranked eighth.
In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran (11-0) earned the top ranking, with Randolph (8-0) third, Potosi (6-1) 10th, Rio (8-1) in 11th and Pecatonica (7-3) in 13th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The weekly Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Madison East (9), 12-0, 99
2, Sussex Hamilton (1), 5-3, 78
3, Hartland Arrowhead, 10-1, 70
4, Brookfield Central, 6-1, 68
5, Kimberly, 8-1, 60
6, Madison Memorial, 8-1, 46
7, Waukesha West, 9-1, 37
8, Mequon Homestead, 8-1, 36
9, Germantown, 9-1, 25
10, Brookfield East, 6-2, 16
Others receiving votes: Wausau West 8, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 2, West Allis Central 1, Sun Prairie 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Glendale Nicolet (10), 10-1, 100
2, La Crosse Central, 8-1, 73
3, Green Bay Southwest, 9-0, 72
4, Onalaska, 9-1, 61
5, Westosha Central, 7-1, 56
6, Milw, Washington, 6-4, 45
7, East Troy, 8-1, 44
8, Kaukauna, 7-2, 30
9, West Bend East, 8-2, 27
10, Milw. Madison, 7-3, 10
Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb 8, Milw. Bay View 7, Milw. Madison 6, Elkhorn 5, Plymouth 4, Greenfield 1, Milw. Lutheran 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Greendale Martin Luther (6), 8-2, 77
2, Waupun (2), 8-1, 75
3, Delafield St. John's NW (1), 7-0, 65
4, Whitefish Bay Dominican, 8-3, 63
5, Hartland Lake Ctry Luth, 8-1, 53
6, Lakeside Lutheran, 7-1, 44
7, Racine St, Catherine's, 7-3, 41
8, Stratford, 9-0, 28
9, Brookfield Academy, 8-2, 27
10, Platteville, 8-3, 11
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4, Marshall 3, Wisconsin Dells 3, Berlin 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (6), 11-0, 84
2 (tie), New Glarus (2), 9-1, 75
2 (tie), Darlington, 10-0, 75
4 (tie), Clear Lake, 8-0, 51
4 (tie), Oshkosh Lourdes, 9-1, 51
6, Iola-Scandinavia, 9-0, 47
7, Howards Grove, 10-1, 32
8, Mineral Point, 6-3, 21
9, Osseo-Fairchild, 8-1, 17
10, Cameron, 8-1, 15
Others receiving votes: La Crosse Aquinas 10, Auburndale 7, Palmyra-Eagle 4, Oostburg 4, Crivitz 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school, W-L, Pts
1, Sheboygan Luth. (9), 11-0, 90
2, Marshfield Columbus, 10-0, 69
3, Randolph, 8-0, 64
4, Hustisford, 9-0, 54
5, Bangor, 8-1, 50
6 (tie), Blair-Taylor, 9-0, 40
6 (tie), Almond-Bancroft, 9-1, 40
8, Milw. Young Coggs, 10-2, 32
9, Wauzeka-Steuben, 9-1, 22
10, Potosi, 6-1, 18
Others receiving votes: Rio 9, Williams Bay Faith Christian 3, Rib Lake 2, Pecatonica 2.