After a pair of victories last week, the unbeaten Madison East boys basketball team held on to the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press’ state rankings.
The Purgolders (14-0), who beat Verona and Middleton last week, came one vote away from a unanimous selection, as second-ranked Sussex Hamilton (7-3) earned one No. 1 vote.
Madison Memorial (9-2) slipped three spots to No. 6 after suffering a Big Eight Conference loss at Sun Prairie on Saturday, 44-29. Madison La Follette (9-3) earned honorable mention.
Mount Horeb (10-3) moved up to the No. 10 spot in the Division 2 rankings, led by unanimous No. 1 Glendale Nicolet (12-1). Rock Valley Conference leader East Troy (10-1) was ranked seventh.
Lakeside Lutheran (8-2) fell three spots to No. 6 in this week’s ranking, heading into its Tuesday game at Lake Mills, which earned honorable mention. Greendale Martin Luther (9-2) was ranked No. 1, with Waupun (9-1) at No. 2.
Manitowoc Roncalli (12-0) was a unanimous No. 1 pick in Division 4, followed by Darlington (10-2) at No. 2, Mineral Point (8-3) at No. 6 and New Glarus (10-2) at No. 7. Fennimore (10-2) earned honorable mention.
In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran(12-0) earned the top ranking, followed by Randolph (11-0), Hustisford (10-0) and Bangor (10-1). Wauzeka-Steuben (11-1) was ranked seventh and Potosi (8-1) eighth. Pecatonica (9-3) earned honorable mention.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Madison East (9), 14-0, 99, 1
2, Sussex Hamilton (1), 7-3, 51, 2
3, Kimberly, 11-1, 75, 5
4, Brookfield Central, 8-1, 68, 4
5, Waukesha West, 11-1, 55, 7
6, Hartland Arrowhead, 11-2, 49, 3
7, Mequon Homestead, 10-1, 46, 8
8, Brookfield East, 8-2, 29, 10
9, Madison Memorial, 9-2, 23, 6
10, Germantown, 9-2, 11, 9
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, West Allis Central 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Glendale Nicolet (10), 12-1, 100, 1
2, La Crosse Central, 10-1, 88, 2
3, Green Bay Southwest, 11-0, 81, 3
4 (tie), Westosha Central, 9-1, 59, 5
4 (tie), Milw, Washington, 8-4, 59, 6
6, Onalaska, 10-2, 47, 4
7, East Troy, 10-1, 43, 7
8, Kaukauna, 9-2, 38, 8
9, Milw. Madison, 9-3, 13, 10
10, Mount Horeb, 10-3, 12, NR
Others receiving votes: West Bend East 3, Milw. Bay View 3, Plymouth 2, Merrill 1, Elkhorn 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Greendale Martin Luther (8), 9-2, 97, 1
2, Waupun (2), 9-1, 90, 2
3, Delafield St. John's NW, 9-0, 80, 3
4, Lake Country Luth., 10-1, 61, 5
5, Racine St. Catherine's, 9-3, 56, 7
6, Stratford, 11-0, 45, 8
7, Brookfield Academy, 9-2, 35, 9
8, W’fish Bay Dominican, 9-4, 29, 4
9, Lakeside Lutheran, 8-2, 28, 6
10, Platteville, 10-3, 18, 10
Others receiving votes: Freedom 7, Lake Mills 3, Southern Door 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (10), 12-0, 100, 1
2, Darlington, 10-2, 85, T2
3, Clear Lake, 10-0, 74, T4
4, Oshkosh Lourdes, 10-1, 64, T4
5, Iola-Scandinavia, 11-0, 62, 6
6, Mineral Point, 8-3, 43, 8
7, New Glarus, 10-2, 41, T2
8, Howards Grove, 11-1, 38, 7
9, Osseo-Fairchild, 9-1, 24, 9
10, Cameron, 15, 10
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Menominee Indian 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Sheboygan Luth. (10), 12-0, 100, 1
2, Randolph, 11-0, 87, 3
3, Hustisford, 10-0, 76, 4
4, Bangor, 10-1, 61, 5
5, Blair-Taylor, 12-0, 60, T6
6, Marshfield Columbus, 11-1, 58, 2
7, Wauzeka-Steuben, 11-1, 40, 9
8, Potosi, 8-1, 36, 10
9, Almond-Bancroft, 9-2, 15, T6
10, Milw. Young Coggs, 10-4, 5, 8
Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 4, Rio 4, Pecatonica 2, Williams Bay Faith Christian 2.