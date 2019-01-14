Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep boys basketball photo: Madison East keeps No. 1 spot in state rankings
East's Jevan Boyton gets by Memorial's Dryden Schaefer, as Madison Memorial takes on Madison East on Dec. 4. East is ranked No. 1 and Memorial No. 9 in this week's Associated Press state rankings.

 Greg Dixon Photo

After a pair of victories last week, the unbeaten Madison East boys basketball team held on to the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press’ state rankings.

The Purgolders (14-0), who beat Verona and Middleton last week, came one vote away from a unanimous selection, as second-ranked Sussex Hamilton (7-3) earned one No. 1 vote.

Madison Memorial (9-2) slipped three spots to No. 6 after suffering a Big Eight Conference loss at Sun Prairie on Saturday, 44-29. Madison La Follette (9-3) earned honorable mention.

Mount Horeb (10-3) moved up to the No. 10 spot in the Division 2 rankings, led by unanimous No. 1 Glendale Nicolet (12-1). Rock Valley Conference leader East Troy (10-1) was ranked seventh.

Lakeside Lutheran (8-2) fell three spots to No. 6 in this week’s ranking, heading into its Tuesday game at Lake Mills, which earned honorable mention. Greendale Martin Luther (9-2) was ranked No. 1, with Waupun (9-1) at No. 2.

Manitowoc Roncalli (12-0) was a unanimous No. 1 pick in Division 4, followed by Darlington (10-2) at No. 2, Mineral Point (8-3) at No. 6 and New Glarus (10-2) at No. 7. Fennimore (10-2) earned honorable mention.

In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran(12-0) earned the top ranking, followed by Randolph (11-0), Hustisford (10-0) and Bangor (10-1). Wauzeka-Steuben (11-1) was ranked seventh and Potosi (8-1) eighth. Pecatonica (9-3) earned honorable mention.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Madison East (9), 14-0, 99, 1

2, Sussex Hamilton (1), 7-3, 51, 2

3, Kimberly, 11-1, 75, 5

4, Brookfield Central, 8-1, 68, 4

5, Waukesha West, 11-1, 55, 7

6, Hartland Arrowhead, 11-2, 49, 3

7, Mequon Homestead, 10-1, 46, 8

8, Brookfield East, 8-2, 29, 10

9, Madison Memorial, 9-2, 23, 6

10, Germantown, 9-2, 11, 9

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, West Allis Central 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Glendale Nicolet (10), 12-1, 100, 1

2, La Crosse Central, 10-1, 88, 2

3, Green Bay Southwest, 11-0, 81, 3

4 (tie), Westosha Central, 9-1, 59, 5

4 (tie), Milw, Washington, 8-4, 59, 6

6, Onalaska, 10-2, 47, 4

7, East Troy, 10-1, 43, 7

8, Kaukauna, 9-2, 38, 8

9, Milw. Madison, 9-3, 13, 10

10, Mount Horeb, 10-3, 12, NR

Others receiving votes: West Bend East 3, Milw. Bay View 3, Plymouth 2, Merrill 1, Elkhorn 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Greendale Martin Luther (8), 9-2, 97, 1

2, Waupun (2), 9-1, 90, 2

3, Delafield St. John's NW, 9-0, 80, 3

4, Lake Country Luth., 10-1, 61, 5

5, Racine St. Catherine's, 9-3, 56, 7

6, Stratford, 11-0, 45, 8

7, Brookfield Academy, 9-2, 35, 9

8, W’fish Bay Dominican, 9-4, 29, 4

9, Lakeside Lutheran, 8-2, 28, 6

10, Platteville, 10-3, 18, 10

Others receiving votes: Freedom 7, Lake Mills 3, Southern Door 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (10), 12-0, 100, 1

2, Darlington, 10-2, 85, T2

3, Clear Lake, 10-0, 74, T4

4, Oshkosh Lourdes, 10-1, 64, T4

5, Iola-Scandinavia, 11-0, 62, 6

6, Mineral Point, 8-3, 43, 8

7, New Glarus, 10-2, 41, T2

8, Howards Grove, 11-1, 38, 7

9, Osseo-Fairchild, 9-1, 24, 9

10, Cameron, 15, 10

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Menominee Indian 2.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Sheboygan Luth. (10), 12-0, 100, 1

2, Randolph, 11-0, 87, 3

3, Hustisford, 10-0, 76, 4

4, Bangor, 10-1, 61, 5

5, Blair-Taylor, 12-0, 60, T6

6, Marshfield Columbus, 11-1, 58, 2

7, Wauzeka-Steuben, 11-1, 40, 9

8, Potosi, 8-1, 36, 10

9, Almond-Bancroft, 9-2, 15, T6

10, Milw. Young Coggs, 10-4, 5, 8

Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 4, Rio 4, Pecatonica 2, Williams Bay Faith Christian 2.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

