Madison East maintained its No. 2 ranking in this week’s Associated Press Division 1 state boys basketball rankings, with two other Big Eight Conference teams earning honorable mention.
The Purgolders (17-1) earned two of seven first-place votes and finished second to Sussex Hamilton (12-3) in this week’s poll.
La Follette was ranked 11th and Sun Prairie was tied for 12th.
In Division 2, East Troy (12-1) was ranked No. 4, trailing unanimous top pick Glendale Nicolet (15-1). Mount Horeb (14-3) held on to the No. 6 ranking.
Waupun (14-1) led the Division 3 state rankings, with Lake Mills (13-4) moving up two places to No. 8 and Lakeside Lutheran (11-3) appearing in the rankings at No. 9. Platteville and Prairie du Chien earned mention.
Manitowoc Roncalli (16-0) was a unanimous No. 1 in Division 4, followed by Darlington (16-0). New Glarus (15-2) moved up into a tie for fifth and Mineral Point (11-5) jumped one place to No. 9. Fennimore was ranked 11th.
In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran (17-0) earned the unanimous No. 1 spot, followed by Randolph (16-0) and Bangor (12-1). Hustisford (14-1) was fifth, Wauzeka-Steuben 914-1) sixth, Rio (13-3) ninth and Pecatonica 11th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 4, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Sussex Hamilton (5), 12-3, 68, 1
2, Madison East (2), 17-1, 65, 2
3, Kimberly, 14-2, 53, 3
4, Brookfield East, 13-3, 49, 4
5, Brookfield Central, 12-4, 39, 6
6, Mequon Homestead, 13-2, 35, 5
7, Waukesha West, 14-2, 29, T8
8, West Allis Central, 13-2, 18, T10
9, Racine Park, 10-3, 15, T10
10, Hartland Arrowhead, 12-4, 7, NR
Also receiving votes: Madison La Follette 4, Muskego 1, Appleton West 1, Sun Prairie 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Glendale Nicolet (7), 15-1, 70, 1
2, La Crosse Central, 13-2, 63, 2
3, Westosha Central, 13-1, 55, 3
4, East Troy, 12-1, 43, 4
5, Onalaska, 14-3, 41, 5
6, Mount Horeb, 14-3, 37, 6
7, Green Bay Southwest, 14-1, 26, 7
8, Kaukauna, 13-3, 20, 9
9, Milw. Washington, 11-5, 14, 8
10, Milw. Bay View, 13-1, 9, NR
Also receiving votes: Milw. Madison 7.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Waupun (4), 14-1, 66, 1
2, Racine St. Catherine’s (2), 14-3, 62, 2
3, Delafield St. John’s NW (1), 14-1, 59, 3
4, Greendale Martin Luth, 13-3, 48, 4
5, Stratford, 16-0, 45, 5
6, Lake Country Luth, 12-2, 34, 6
7, W’fish Bay Dominican, 11-5, 21, 9
8, Lake Mills, 13-4, 19, 10
9, Lakeside Lutheran, 11-3, 12, NR
10, Brookfield Academy, 12-4, 10, 7
Also receiving votes: Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 3, Brussels Southern Door 1, Maple Northwestern 1, Wrightstown 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (7), 16-0, 70, 1
2, Darlington, 16-0, 62, 2
3, Oshkosh Lourdes, 13-1, 57, 3
4, Iola-Scandinavia, 15-0, 49, 4
5 (tie), Clear Lake, 14-1, 37, 5
5 (tie), New Glarus, 15-2, 37, 6
7, Howards Grove, 15-1, 31, 7
8, Osseo-Fairchild, 14-1, 20, 8
9, Mineral Point, 11-5, 10, 10
10, Colfax, 14-1, 7, NR
Also receiving votes: Fennimore 5.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (7), 17-0, 70, 1
2, Randolph, 16-0, 63, 2
3, Bangor, 12-1, 54, 3
4, Marshfield Columbus, 14-1, 45, 4
5, Hustisford, 14-1, 42, 5
6, Wauzeka-Steuben, 14-1, 36, 6
7, Blair-Taylor, 14-1, 30, 7
8, Wild Rose, 13-3, 22, 9
9, Rio, 13-3, 14, 10
10, Almond-Bancroft, 12-3, 7, 8
Also receiving votes: Pecatonica 1, Phelps 1.