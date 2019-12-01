BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Team: Conf., All
Monona Grove: 11-3, 16-7
Oregon: 10-4, 14-9
Stoughton: 10-4, 13-11
Monroe: 9-5, 13-11
Madison Edgewood: 7-7, 12-12
Watertown: 6-8, 10-13
Fort Atkinson: 2-12, 3-20
Milton: 1-13, 4-19
Top WIAA tournament performances: Monona Grove lost to Mount Horeb, 76-50, in D2 regional finals.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
First team: Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton (unanimous).
Second team: Jack Campion, so., Milton; Cade Meyer, jr., Monroe; Erik Victorson, jr., Oregon.
Honorable mention: Isandro Jimenez, jr., Madison Edgewood; Michael Regnier, jr., Madison Edgewood; Jack Nelson, sr., Stoughton; Cade Oiler, sr., Watertown; Kory Stas, sr., Watertown.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Stoughton; 2, Monroe; 3, Madison Edgewood.
TEAM CAPSULES
Fort Atkinson Blackhawks
Coach: Mike Hintz, 11th year (85-153).
Returning starters (3): Greyson Wixom, 6-1, jr., G (5.7 ppg); Carson Baker, 5-8, so., G (9.1 ppg); Cade Cosson, 5-10, so., G (3.9 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners (5): Jackson Fenner, 6-2, jr., F (4.9 ppg); Caleb Haffelder, 6-5, sr., F (6.1 ppg); Joe Steimke, 6-1, sr., G (3.5 ppg); Caden Klingbeil, 6-1, jr., F (2.3 ppg); Evan Dudzek, 5-9, so., G.
Key fact: Baker returns for the Blackhawks after averaging 9.1 points per game as a freshman.
The lowdown: The Blackhawks went 3-20 overall and 2-12 in the Badger South last season, but Hintz is optimistic about a move up in the standings this season. Carson Baker and Cade Cosson will return after enjoying breakout seasons as freshmen last year. Rebounding could become a key concern as the season progresses.
Quotable: “Team chemistry looks to be a team strength this year,” Hintz said.
Madison Edgewood Crusaders
Coach: Chris Zwettler, 31st year, (517-370).
Returning starters (2): Isandro Jimenez, 6-0, jr., G (10.4 ppg); Michael Regnier, 6-1, jr., G (10.7 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners (9): Grant Butler, 5-11, sr., G; Tyler Foster, 6-0, sr., G; Travis Drumm, sr., G (2.7 ppg); Daniel James, 5-10, sr., G (4.8 ppg); Nathan Golden, 6-1, sr., G (2.0 ppg); Josh Watters, 6-1, sr., G; Ovu Nwankwo, 6-2, jr., F (2.0 ppg); Wallace Schmotzer, 6-5, sr., F (2.4 ppg).
Key fact: Guards Jimenez and Regnier are Edgewood’s only returning starters.
The lowdown: After finishing fifth in the Badger South last year, the Crusaders will build their season around returning guards Isandro Jimenez and Michael Regnier and senior forward Schmotzer, who will look to assert his dominance in the paint. “I think we are a middle-of-the-pack team in the Badger South,” Zwettler said.
Quotable: “We should rebound well and defend the post well,” Zwettler said. “We have some unknowns; if they improve each day, we will be competitive in the league.”
Milton Red Hawks
Coach: Alex Olson, third year, 4-40.
Returning starters (3): Jack Campion, 5-10, so., PG (13 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 5.4 apg); Sam Burdette, 6-1, jr., SF (3.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.3 rpg); Cole Kudrna, 6-2, sr., C (3 ppg, 4 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (4): Jack Weberpal, 5-10, sr., G; Bennett Buswell, 6-1, sr., F (2.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Luke Hughes, 5-8, sr., G; Brad Bowditch, 6-0, sr., G ( 5.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Ryder Radke, 5-9, sr., G (3 ppg); Ethan Burrows, Cade Austin, 6-3, jr., F (7.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 0.7 apg); Miles Stuckey, 6-2, sr., F (2.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Michael Terrill, 5-10, sr., G; Dawson Stokes, 5-9, sr., G.
Key fact: Jack Campion, among the state leaders in assists last year (5.4 per game), will look to lead the Red Hawks’ move to a better spot in the Badger South standings this year.
The lowdown: The Red Hawks won only one game in conference play last season, but bring back three starters. “This is a scrappy group, and the most competent group we have had since I have been here,” Olson said. “Our ability to defend should be very strong, along with continued selflessness on the offensive end that we showed at the end of the summer,” Olson said.
Quotable: “For our team to be the best version of (itself), we will have to rebound at a high rate and have outstanding ball pressure,” Olson said.
Monona Grove Silver Eagles
Coach: Dan Zweifel, 23rd year, (295-235)
Returning starters: None.
Returning letterwinners (4): Trey Loken, 5-10, sr., G (2.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.9 apg); Jacob Munz 5-10, sr., G (1.6 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.2 apg); Lance Nelson, 5-10, jr., G (2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.8 apg); Will Schreiner, 6-2, sr., F (1.9 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 0.1 apg); Ethan Frydenlund, 6-2, sr., F (0.4 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.1 apg).
Key fact: The Silver Eagles’ fifth victory this season will give Zweifel 300 for his career at Monona Grove.
The lowdown: The Silver Eagles will not be returning any starters from last season. Caden Nelson, player of the year in the Badger South, is now at Division III Edgewood College. Lance Nelson and Trey Loken will be counted on to step up as key contributors “Monona Grove will be very young and inexperienced,” Zweifel said. “We will need to improve defensively and create new roles for this season,” Zweifel said.
Quotable: “We hope to challenge for the middle of the pack in the Badger South,” Zweifel said.
Monroe Cheesemakers
Coach: Brian Bassett, fourth year, (37-35)
Returning starters (4): Cade Meyer, 6-8, jr., G/F (11 ppg 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg); J.T. Seagreaves, 6-5, so., G/F (6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 apg); Carson Leuzinger, 5-11, so., G (5.1 ppg); Max Golembiewski, 6-3, jr., G/F (2 ppg, 2.0 apg).
Other returning letterwinners (8): Cael Losenegger, 5-11, sr., G (1.0 ppg); Aaron Ziolkowski, 6-3, sr., F (3.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Payton Sawadey, 6-0, sr., G (3.7 ppg); Chris Dahmen, 6-2, sr., F (2.0 ppg); Logan Leuzinger, 5-10, sr., G (5.7 ppg).
Key fact: Cade Meyer will be in the spotlight this year. One of the area’s top players and one of the state’s best big men, he holds NCAA Division I offers from UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee and Valparaiso. He won the WIAA Division 2 state high jump title last spring.
The lowdown: After losing to Mount Horeb in a Division 2 regional semifinal last year, the Cheesemakers aim to challenge for the top spot in the Badger South, with Meyer leading the charge. Meyer averaged 11 points and 4.4 rebounds last year. “We are expecting to compete every night with some of the best teams in the area and in the state,” Bassett said.
Quotable: “This is the best team we have had on paper in my four years as head coach, but it needs to translate to on-court success,” Bassett said.
Oregon Panthers
Coach: Chris Siebert, second year (14-9).
Returning starters (1): Erik Victorson, 6-0, jr., G (10.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.4 apg).
Other returning letterwinners (6): Ryne Panzer, 6-1, so., G ( 6.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2 apg); Adam Yates, 6-5, sr., F (6.8 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.2 apg); Matt Kissling, 6-3, sr., F; Ben Schaefer, 6-1, sr., F; Ethan Uhlmann, 6-1, jr., G; Corey Moore, 5-10, sr., G.
Key fact: Erik Victorson returns for his junior season, with a reputation as one of the best defenders in the Badger South. He also averaged 10.7 ppg as a sophomore.
The lowdown: After being knocked out in a regional semifinal last year, Oregon will be looking to return to the playoffs. Along with Victorson, the Panthers also will lean on returning players Ryne Panzer, Adam Yates, and Matt Kissling. “We expect our leaders to be consistent in their championship habits every day,” Siebert said. “If we can find a way to be strong with the ball and limit our mistakes, then we should meet most of our expectations.”
Quotable: “I really like our group, they are eager to learn and fun to be around,” Siebert said. “We expect to be competitive in every game.”
Stoughton Vikings
Coach: Nolan Weber, fourth year (48-25).
Returning starters (3): Adam Hobson, 6-4, sr., G/F (16. 8 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Nathan Hutcherson, 5-8, sr., G (3.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Reece Sproul, 6-6, jr., F (3.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (10): Cael McGee, 6-1, jr., G ( 10 ppg); Jack Rilling 5-8, jr., G; Steven Benoy, 6-0, jr., G; Eagan Olson, 6-1, jr., F; Cutis Jaskulke, 6-2, jr., F; Luke Fernholz, 6-1, so., G; Owen Chase, 6-0, sr., F; Konner Knauf; Tyler Martinson, 6-5, sr., F ( 0.5 ppg); Barrett Nelson, 6-6, so., F.
Key fact: Honorable mention all-conference center Jack Nelson won’t play because he has decided to enroll early at the University of Wisconsin. He’s a Badgers football recruit as an offensive lineman.
The lowdown: After finishing third in the conference last year, the Vikings believe they can challenge for the No. 1 spot in a wide-open league race this year. The linchpin of the attack will be unanimous first-team all-conference pick Adam Hobson. “We hope to be near the top of a very deep and talented Badger South,” Weber said.
Quotable: “We have one of our ore physical and athletically talented team, but we will need to learn to play together and sacrifice for each other on and off the court to reach our ceiling,” Weber said.
Watertown Goslings
Coach: Travis Moulton, seventh year (54-74).
Returning starters (3): Cade Oiler, 5-9, sr., G (8.9 ppg); Kory Stas, 5-10, sr., G (11.1 ppg, 4 rpg); Payton Foltz, 5-10, sr., G (5.4 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners (8): Deon Nailing, 6-1, sr., G (5.9 ppg); Henry Strupp, 5-10, sr., G ( 0.5 ppg); Derek Rowedder, 6-1, sr., F (4.7 ppg); Graham Stramara, 5-10, jr., G (2.8 ppg); Michael Kuckkan, 6-2, sr., F (3.9 ppg); Jake Corgan, 5-10, sr., G (1.5 ppg); Nate Gapinski, 6-6, so, F; Jackson Wehner, 5-11, jr., G; Kaleb Roberts, 6-5, jr., F.
Key fact: Kory Stas and Cade Oiler return as three-year starters. Both players averaged about 10 ppg.
The lowdown: The Goslings finished with a 6-8 record in conference play last year, and have a large group of returning players to build this year’s attack around. “We have multiple guys that can knock down (3-point shots), which should spread out the defense,” Moulton said. “We will have to take care of business on the boards, but I’m really looking forward to watching this team compete.”
Quotable: “We should be very competitive in the Badger South. We return three guards that have two years of varsity experience and have a lot of quality depth.”