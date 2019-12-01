SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

2018-2019 STANDINGS

Team: Conf., All

Platteville: 9-1, 15-6

Prairie du Chien: 9-1, 20-4

River Valley: 6-4, 7-15

Dodgeville: 3-7, 4-18

Lancaster: 2-8, 6-16

Richland Center: 1-9, 6-16

Top WIAA tournament performances: Prairie du Chien lost to Edgerton, 54-40, in a Division 3 regional final.

RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS

First team: Mason Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien (co-player of the year).

Second team: Dawson Bowen, sr., Lancaster; Josh Maier, sr., River Valley.

Honorable mention: Hayden Knapp, jr., Lancaster; Jacob Schauf, sr., Richland Center.

COACHES’ FAVORITES

1, Prairie du Chien; 2, Platteville; 3, Richland Center.

TEAM CAPSULES

Conference overview

Prairie du Chien is the favorite, led by 5-10 senior guard Mason Kramer, a two-time all-conference pick who shared league player of the year honors last year. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.3 assists last year. … Platteville finished second in the league, but lost all five starters to graduation … Richland Center welcomes back honorable mention all-league pick Jacob Schauf, a 6-4 senior (9.8 ppg last year). … Lancaster has four returning starters, led by second-team all-conference pick Dawson Bowen, a guard who averaged 16 ppg last year. … Dodgeville brings back two starters, sophomore Dillon Garthwaite (2.5 ppg) and senior Peyton Tranel (6.2 ppg).

River Valley Blackhawks

Coach: Luke Thatcher, seventh year (71-74).

Returning starters (4): Josh Maier, 6-4, sr., W (13.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg); Joe Ryan, 5-9, sr., G (2.5 ppg); Will Jewell, 6-1, sr., W (5.5 ppg, 3.5 ppg) Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, jr., W (5.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg).

Other returning letterwinners (2): Will Bailey, 6-0, jr., W (6 ppg); Brandon Springer, 6-2, sr., W.

Key fact: Josh Maier will return as the Blackhawks leading scorer from a year ago.

The lowdown: The Blackhawks finished with an overall record of 7-15. Behind Platteville and Prairie du Chien, the Blackhaws finished with a 6-4 record in conference play. Josh Maier will return as the main socreer for River Valley. The something to look for is the chemistry and the way this team plays together.

