SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Team: Conf., All
Platteville: 9-1, 15-6
Prairie du Chien: 9-1, 20-4
River Valley: 6-4, 7-15
Dodgeville: 3-7, 4-18
Lancaster: 2-8, 6-16
Richland Center: 1-9, 6-16
Top WIAA tournament performances: Prairie du Chien lost to Edgerton, 54-40, in a Division 3 regional final.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
First team: Mason Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien (co-player of the year).
Second team: Dawson Bowen, sr., Lancaster; Josh Maier, sr., River Valley.
Honorable mention: Hayden Knapp, jr., Lancaster; Jacob Schauf, sr., Richland Center.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Prairie du Chien; 2, Platteville; 3, Richland Center.
TEAM CAPSULES
Conference overview
Prairie du Chien is the favorite, led by 5-10 senior guard Mason Kramer, a two-time all-conference pick who shared league player of the year honors last year. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.3 assists last year. … Platteville finished second in the league, but lost all five starters to graduation … Richland Center welcomes back honorable mention all-league pick Jacob Schauf, a 6-4 senior (9.8 ppg last year). … Lancaster has four returning starters, led by second-team all-conference pick Dawson Bowen, a guard who averaged 16 ppg last year. … Dodgeville brings back two starters, sophomore Dillon Garthwaite (2.5 ppg) and senior Peyton Tranel (6.2 ppg).
River Valley Blackhawks
Coach: Luke Thatcher, seventh year (71-74).
Returning starters (4): Josh Maier, 6-4, sr., W (13.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg); Joe Ryan, 5-9, sr., G (2.5 ppg); Will Jewell, 6-1, sr., W (5.5 ppg, 3.5 ppg) Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, jr., W (5.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (2): Will Bailey, 6-0, jr., W (6 ppg); Brandon Springer, 6-2, sr., W.
Key fact: Josh Maier will return as the Blackhawks leading scorer from a year ago.
The lowdown: The Blackhawks finished with an overall record of 7-15. Behind Platteville and Prairie du Chien, the Blackhaws finished with a 6-4 record in conference play. Josh Maier will return as the main socreer for River Valley. The something to look for is the chemistry and the way this team plays together.