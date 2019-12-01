CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Team: Conf., All
New Glarus: 10-0, 26-2
Wisconsin Heights: 7-3, 16-7
Marshall: 6-4, 15-10
Belleville: 3-7, 12-12
Waterloo: 3-7, 5-18
Cambridge: 1-9, 6-19
Top WIAA tournament performances: New Glarus won the WIAA Division 4 state championship over Oshkosh Lourdes, 67-62.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
First team: De’Shawn Barsness, jr., Wisconsin Heights.
Second team: Tyler Chadwick, sr., Marshall; Craig Ward, so., Marshall.
Honorable mention: Mason Martinson, jr., New Glarus; Sawyer Fahey, jr., Belleville.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, New Glarus; 2, Marshall; 3, Wisconsin Heights and Belleville.
TEAM CAPSULES
Belleville Wildcats
Coach: Scott Noll, third year (21-27).
Returning starters (2): Royce Clark, 6-3, sr., F (15 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg); Sawyer Fahey, 5-11, jr., G (9 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 apg).
Other returning letterwinners (5): Ogden York, 5-10, sr., F (2.2 ppg, 4 rpg); Trevor Syse, 6-0, so., G (4 ppg 3 rpg, 2 apg); Brody Dverst, 6-4, sr., F (2 ppg); Kody Fahey, 6-3, sr., F( 5 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg); Josh Grebel, 6-1, sr., (4.1 ppg).
Key fact: Royce Clark is a returning senior who will be looked upon to lead the team in scoring. He averaged 15 ppg last year.
The lowdown: The Wildcats finished 12-12 last year and went 3-7 in conference play. This year, the Wildcats will compete for a spot in the upper half of the Capitol South, led by Clark and Fahey.
Quotable: “I think Bellville can compete for a conference title this year,” Noll said. “ I think the Capitol South is going to be wide open this year.”
Cambridge Blue Jays
Coach: Mike Jeffery, second year (6-19).
Returning starters (1): Fritz Kaiser, 5-8, sr., PG.
Other returning letterwinners (5): Drew Jeffery, 6-2, sr., SG (3.9 ppg); Andrew Downing, 6-2, sr., F (2.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Jordan Marty, 6-3, sr., F (2 rpg); Jack Nikolay, 5-10, jr., G/PG (3.6 ppg); Ezra Stein, 6-0, Jr., F.
Key fact: The Blue Jays lost four starters to graduation last year.
The lowdown: The Blue Jays finished last in the conference last year, and it doesn’t get much easier this year as New Glarus, Wisconsin Heights and Marshall return talented crews and Cambridge has just one starter returning.
Marshall Cardinals
Coach: Daniel Denniston, fifth year (66-27), first since 2007.
Returning starters (2): Craig Ward, 6-1, so., G (14.3 ppg, 2.4 apg); Tyler Chadwick, 6-5, sr., F/C (11.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (4): Cole Denniston, 5-10, so., G (7 ppg, 2 apg); Reid Truschinski, 6-5, so., F (3 ppg, 3 rpg); Bryce Frank, 5-9, so., G; Gus Timpel, 5-10, sr., G; Kelby Petersen, 6-2, jr., F/C.
Key fact: Denniston returns to Marshall for his second stint as head coach. His last stint lasted four years, ending in 2007.
The lowdown: After beating Beloit Turner in a regional final last year, the Cardinals bring back Denniston as coach. He gave up the job in 2007 to concentrate on teaching physical education. Craig Ward and Tyler Chadwick look to lead the Cardinals through a tough conference schedule, and Cole Denniston returns at guard.
Quotable: “We will be young, but I feel we can lean heavily on Tyler Chadwick’s experience (and) scoring as well as Craig Ward’s ball-handling, decision making and scoring to lead us,” Denniston said.
New Glarus Glarner Knights
Coach: Travis Sysko, 18th year (220-165).
Returning starters (2): Mason Martinson, 6-4, jr., F (10.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Connor Siegenthaler, 6-0, sr., G, (6.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (3): Nathan Streiff, 6-1, jr., G (3.6 ppg); Darris Schuett, 6-0 jr., G (3.3 ppg); Garrett James, 6-4, sr., F (2.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Key fact: The Glarner Knights haven’t lost a conference game in the last three seasons and won the WIAA Division 4 state championship last year.
The lowdown: New Glarus will lean on the experience on Connor Siegenthaler and Mason Martinson this year. Siegenthaler is starting for the third year; Martinson averaged 10.9 points per game last year as a sophomore. The remaining three players from last year’s state championship roster will fill out this year’s starting lineup and will need to expand their contributions to the Glarner Knights.
Quotable: “I think we are still the team to beat,” Sysko said. “(It) should be a competitive and balanced conference this year.”
Waterloo Pirates
Coach: Trevor Deppe, first year.
Returning starters (3): Blake Huebner, 6-2, jr., F (5.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Chase Bostwick, 6-0, sr., W (10.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Earnest Jiles, 6-1, sr., F (10.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (4): Elisha Strnad, 6-5, jr., F (3.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Facob Filter, 5-11, sr., F; Eugene Wolff, 5-10, so., G.
Key fact: Deppe, a former junior varsity coach, is a 2010 Waterloo graduate who played football, basketball and baseball. His 2009-2010 Waterloo team was the last one at the school that didn’t have an overall losing record, going 12-12.
The lowdown: After going 5-18 last year, the Pirates have a new head coach and will have to develop a new scoring leader after losing leading scorer Aaron Brey (16.8 ppg) to graduation. But there are some proven performers on the roster, with Jiles, Bostwick and Huebner ready to make a step up. Jiles was the Capitol South’s rebounding leader last year.
Wisconsin Heights Vanguards
Coach: Zack Colby, fourth year (45-25).
Returning starters (1): De’Shawn Barsness, 6-1, jr., G/F (13.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (3): Devin Brabender, 6-4, so., F (3 ppg, 3 rpg); Cole Cribbs, 6-2, jr., F (2.3 ppg); Rhead Jacobus, 5-9, jr., G (2.4 ppg).
Key fact: De’Shawn Barsness returns as the leading scorer for the Vanguards.
The lowdown: The Vanguards finished second in the Capitol South last year. It will be a tall task to dethrone New Glarus this year, especially with the graduation of four scorers, including two of the team’s top scorers, Clay Caminiti and Shravan Parman. The production will flow through De’Shawn Barnsness. Only a junior, he will look to take over the leadership role this year.