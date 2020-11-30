Prep boys basketball preview: Experience-rich Waunakee has the lineup to beat — if it's allowed

THINGS TO WATCH
(Note: Team and individual rankings were organized without regard to COVID-19’s effect on particular programs and conferences.)
COVID-19 UPDATE
The WIAA shut down the boys basketball season on Friday, March 13, one day before Madison East and Madison La Follette — each of which was ranked No. 1 at one point during the regular season — were to meet in a Division 1 sectional final dream game after splitting their regular-season games.
Back then, it seemed impossible that the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to impact the following season. But here we are, with many area teams delaying the start of practice until no earlier than Dec. 16 (or in Sun Prairie’s case, Jan. 22).
That would leave only a few weeks of regular-season play before the WIAA tournament begins, leading up to the state tournament from March 4-6.
The guidelines established by Public Health Madison Dane County are among the tightest in the state, prohibiting indoor gatherings of any kind (including practices). Seven schools in the Big Eight Conference are located in Dane County, along with seven in the Badger North and South, three in the Capitol South and Trailways South and one in the Rock Valley.
There will be no conference games, no conference standings and no conference champion in the Big Eight, Badger North and South and Rock Valley, though schools are free to organize their own non-conference seasons so long as local, county and WIAA-issued COVID-19 guidelines are met.
The only programs that have already called off the entire 2020-2021 season are Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day, both of the Trailways South. Madison Edgewood and Marshall are hoping to line up practice sites outside the county and play all-road-game schedules. The only Big Eight schools that hope to play right away are Janesville Craig and Parker.
SWITCHING SCHOOLS
Braylen Blue, a 6-3 sophomore guard ranked as a top-20 player in the Class of 2023 who already holds a couple of NCAA Division I offers, has left the Sun Prairie program and open-enrolled at Madison Memorial, according to his father, Seneca Blue. Braylen Blue is the cousin of notable Memorial product and Marquette University standout Vander Blue.
COACHING CHANGES
Things were fairly stable in terms of area boys basketball coaching changes, with the most notable moves taking place at Verona, Watertown and Deerfield.
In the Badger South Conference, Watertown has a new coach in former Oconomowoc coach and athletic director Jim O’Leary, replacing Travis Moulton.
In the Big Eight, Verona brings Reggie Patterson in as head coach, replacing interim coach Alan Buss, who replaced Eddie Singleton during the season last year; at Beloit Memorial, Shane Bautch replaces Dondre Bell.
In the Rock Valley, Jim Altermatt takes over on an interim basis for Greg Jefferies at Jefferson.
In the Southwest Wisconsin, Ben Harris replaces Andy Banasik at Prairie du Chien; and at Richland Center, Brian Puls takes over for Brandon Ewing.
In the Trailways South, Nick Krull replaces longtime coach David Borgrud at Deerfield; at Palmyra-Eagle, Travis Graff takes over.
PRESEASON AREA RANKINGS
LARGE SCHOOLS
(Divisions 1-2)
1, Waunakee (19-6 last year)
Coach Dana MacKenzie enters his 18th year with a loaded lineup that includes four returning starters from last year’s 19-6 team. Back are 6-3 senior Caden Nelson (10.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 6-6 junior Andrew Keller (12.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-0 senior guard Jaxson Zibell (9.5 ppg) and 6-6 junior forward Jack Dotzler (64.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg). Six other returnees offer size, experience and chemistry.
2, Monroe (18-6)
Coach Brian Bassett’s Cheesemakers are just plain loaded, with size, scoring, experience and defensive savvy all over the court. At the top of the list are 6-8 senior forward Cade Meyer (18 ppg, 8 rpg) and 6-foot junior point guard Carson Leuzinger (15 ppg, 4 rpg). Monroe also returns 6-6 junior guard J.T. Seagreaves (12 ppg, 7 rpg) and 6-4 senior guard Max Golembiewski (8 ppg, 3 apg. “I expect our team to have a great season, considering all the things going on in the world,” Bassett said.
3, Madison Memorial (18-6)
The Spartans return third-year varsity players Kyle Yu (6-3, sr., G, 14 ppg) and J.R. Mitchell (5-10, sr., G, 10 ppg). Defensive specialist Michael DeYoung, a 6-2 senior guard, also returns, and 23rd-year coach Steve Collins welcomes a transfer (from Sun Prairie) with a familiar surname in 6-4 sophomore guard Braylen Blue, a cousin of Memorial and Marquette University product Vander Blue.
4, DeForest (19-6)
Craig Weisbrod enters his 21st year at DeForest having to replace three starters who combined for 30.6 points per game last year, led by guard Trey Schroeder. But size and experience return, with a crew led by 6-3 junior wing Max Weisbrod (13.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg), 6-5 junior forward Nolan Hawk (7 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and 6-2 junior Deven Magli (7.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
5, Madison La Follette (23-1)
Coach Curtrel Robinson’s Lancers were a revelation last year, going 23-1 and splitting two regular-season games with Madison East. Both teams spent some time at No. 1 in the state rankings last year. The entire starting lineup is lost to graduation, but there’s no shortage of talent in the lineup this year, led by 6-7 junior forward Juok Riak (6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg last year), 6-2 junior guard K’Shawk Gibbs (5 ppg) and 6-1 senior guard Cyrus Lashore (6 ppg).
6, Madison East (20-4)
Coach Matt Miota’s team had a tremendous season cut short last year, one day short of a sectional final showdown with La Follette. The Purgolders lost three outstanding starters to graduation, but the well is deep at East and returning starters Jevan Boyton (6-6, sr., 11 ppg, 6 rpg) and Michael McIntosh (6-1, sr., 8 ppg) will find quickness, size and athleticism among their new hopeful regulars.
7, Stoughton (21-4)
Coach Nolan Weber returns three starters, but must find a replacement for the leadership of standout Adam Hobson, who scored 18 points per game last year. Back are 6-6 senior forward Reece Sproul (7 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-2 senior Cael McGee (15.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and 6-2 junior Luke Fernholz (4.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
8, Sun Prairie (17-7)
In this, the final year before Sun Prairie splits into two high schools, East and West, 26th-year coach Jeff Boos has a little bit of a rebuilding job in front of him. He lost three starters to graduation, including the extremely valuable Colin Schaefer and the big, tough Delaware Hale. But a pair of 6-4 juniors who started as sophomores return in Ben Olson (10 ppg) and Addison Ostrenga (6 ppg), and Boos lists chemistry, basketball IQ, quickness and competitiveness as keys that will keep the Cardinals once again in the Big Eight chase.
SMALL SCHOOLS
(Divisions 3-5)
1, Lake Mills (21-4)
Success has become an annual expectation for ninth-year coach Steve Hicklin’s team. And this year, with three returning starters who each averaged in double figures last year, is no exception. Back are 6-3 senior Charlie Bender (15.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), 6-4 senior Adam Moen (10.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and 6-0 senior Drew Stoddard (11.7 ppg). Also back to boost the inside game is 6-5 senior Jaxson Retrum (6.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
2, New Glarus (15-9)
Travis Sysko enters his 19th season with the Glarner Knights having built the program into a perennial conference title contender and tough out in the tournament. Three key starters return in 6-4 senior Mason Martinson (15.5 ppg, 9 rpg), 6-2 senior Nathan Streiff (11.2 ppg) and 5-11 senior Darris Schuett (8.3 ppg). Size and experience on the defensive interior will be keys, Sysko said. Perimeter shooting will have to develop, the coach said.
3, Marshall (16-8)
Coach Dan Denniston starts his sixth year with four returning starters who combined for 40 points per game as sophomores last season. The crew includes 6-1 Craig Ward (17.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 6-5 Reid Truschinski (11.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 5-10 Cole Denniston (9 ppg, 2 rpg) and 5-9 Bryce Frank (2 ppg, 3.5 rpg). The four are used to working together, and they have some athletic newcomers serving in support roles, including 6-5 junior Mike Lutz and 6-2 junior Kelby Petersen.
4, Edgerton (20-5)
The Crimson Tide took third in the Rock Valley last year but were one of three teams to reach the 20-victory mark. Fifth-year coach Daryl Fox returns two notable starters in 6-foot senior Clayton Jenny (12 ppg, 4 rpg) and 6-1 senior Drew Hanson (10 ppg, 4 rpg). Four other returnees are back to make Fox’s team a threat from the perimeter.
5, Madison Edgewood (10-14)
Chris Zwettler enters his 32nd year as the Crusaders’ coach with two terrific building blocks to construct a team around. There’s 5-11 senior guard Isandro Jimenez, who averaged 14.8 ppg and 6.6 rpg, and 6-foot senior Michael Regnier (12.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg). A third returning starter is 5-11 junior Jackson Trudgeon (2.3 ppg), who proved his big-play potential on the football field this fall. The Crusaders might be guard-oriented, but they also have a 6-7 big man in Charlie Clark (2.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
6, McFarland (12-12)
Jeff Meinholdt enters his 15th year as the Spartans’ coach with three returning senior starters — who also happened to be the three leading scorers of last year’s .500 team. Back are 6-1 Jackson Werwinski (14.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 6-foot Pete Pavelec (13 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and 6-1 Blake Kes (13 ppg, 3.1 rpg). Size will be an issue, as 6-5 senior Garrett Larson (4.6 ppg) is the only returning letterwinner who stands taller than 6-1.
7, River Valley (15-10)
Coach Luke Thatcher starts his eighth year with two returning starters, both of whom are proven all-around senior athletes. There’s 6-foot Tyler Nachreiner (7.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and 6-foot Will Bailey (7.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg). Also back is Zach Gloudeman, a 6-2 junior (5.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg). Thatcher said the three should give the Blackhawks a strong inside-outside game.
8, Deerfield (15-10)
Nick Krull, a former Marshall standout and NCAA Division III national champ at UW-Stevens Point, takes over for veteran coach Dave Borgrud. The cupboard is far from bare, as four starters return from last year’s league runner-up — forming a crew that will give Krull plenty to work with for years to come. Lost to graduation is last year’s top scorer, Tyler Haak, but the Demons return 5-10 sophomore Cal Fisher (16 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-3 junior Colin Klade (7 ppg, 7.9 rpg), 6-1 junior Dayton Lasack (5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and 5-8 senior Makhai Navarro (4.6 ppg).
9, Lodi (16-8)
Coach Mitch Hauser, in his 14th season, must replace three starters including 17.2-point scorer Jack Persike, but has 11 letterwinners returning and plenty of senior leadership. The top senior returnees are 6-3 Trey Traeder (12.8 ppg, 4 rpg), 6-0 Quinn Faust (3.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and 6-2 Caydon Coddington (6.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg). Seven other senior letterwinners await their chance to prove themselves this season.
OTHER CONFERENCE CONTENDERS
Badger North — Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb.
Badger South — Milton, Monona Grove.
Big Eight — Janesville Craig.
Capitol North — Lakeside Lutheran.
Capitol South — Belleville, Wisconsin Heights.
Rock Valley — East Troy, Beloit Turner.
Southwest Wisconsin — Lancaster, Prairie du Chien.
Trailways South — Orfordville Parkview, Williams Bay.
PRESEASON ALL-AREA
FIRST TEAM
Charlie Bender, 6-3, sr., G, Lake Mills: Chosen as a second-team All-Area player last year; averaged 15.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.6 bpg.
Jevan Boyton, 6-5, sr., F, Madison East: Honorable mention All-Area; named one of state’s top 50 seniors by Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook; averaged 10.7 ppg and a team-high 6.0 rpg along with 1.4 apg.
Jack Campion, 5-10, jr., F, Milton: A third-team All-Area pick last year; led the Red Hawks with 20.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 4.8 apg.
Cade Meyer, 6-8, sr., F, Monroe: A second-team All-Area pick last year; signed with UW-Green Bay; averaged 18.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.1 apg.
Caden Nelson, 6-2, sr., F/G, Waunakee: Second-team All-Area last year; averaged 12.2 ppg.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nate Abel, 6-1, sr., G, Beaver Dam: Honorable mention All-Area; named one of state’s top 30 seniors by Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook; NCAA Division II Michigan Tech recruit; led Badger North in scoring; averaged 21.0 ppg and 5.2 rpg overall.
De’Shawn Barsness, 6-2, sr., W, Wisconsin Heights: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 15.8 ppg.
Zach Bestor, 6-0, sr., G, Reedsburg: Averaged 12.6 ppg and 5.1 rpg last year and is the only starter back for the Beavers this season.
Robert DeLong, 6-0, sr., G, Janesville Parker: Honorable mention All-Area; led the Vikings with 12.4 ppg and added 3.4 rpg and 2.1 apg.
Cal Fisher, 5-10, so., G, Deerfield: Averaged 16.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.2 apg as a freshman last year, earning second-team All-Trailways South honors.
Torin Hannah, 6-2, sr., F-G, Mount Horeb: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 13.7 ppg.
Clayton Jenny, 6-1, sr., G, Edgerton: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 12.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.0 spg.
Andrew Keller, 6-5, jr., F, Waunakee: Honorable mention All-Area; led the Warriors in scoring with 12.7 ppg.
Carson Leuzinger, 6-0, jr., G, Monroe: The third-team All-Area point guard averaged 15.2 ppg and 4.7 apg for the Cheesemakers.
Mason Martinson, 6-4, sr., F, New Glarus: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged team-best 15.5 ppg and 7.8 rpg, added 2.2 apg and 2.2 spg.
Cael McGee, 6-2, sr., G, Stoughton: Honorable mention All-Area; named one of state’s top 35 seniors by Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook; averaged 15.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg.
Adam Moen, 6-4, sr., F, Lake Mills: Honorable mention All-Area; led the L-Cats with 8.0 rpg and added 10.7 ppg, 2.8 apg and 1.4 spg.
Lance Nelson, 5-11, sr., G, Monona Grove: Honorable mention All-Area; led the Silver Eagles in scoring at 15.4 ppg and assists with 3.0 ppg, added 4.4 rpg.
Jack Nikolay, 5-10, sr., G, Cambridge: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged team-best 16.4 ppg and 4.5 rpg; added 2.0 apg and 1.5 spg.
Michael Regnier, 6-2, sr., G, Madison Edgewood: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 12.6 ppg.
Angelo Rizzo, 6-2, sr.,G, Janesville Craig: Honorable mention All-Area; named one of state’s top 50 seniors by Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook; averaged 19.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 2.0 spg.
J.T. Seagreaves, 6-6, jr., F, Monroe: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 11.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.6 apg.
Erik Victorson, 6-1, sr., G, Oregon: Led the Panthers in scoring with 18.1 ppg and assists with 3.2 apg; added 3.2 rpg.
Craig Ward, 6-1, jr., G, Marshall: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 17.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3.3 spg.
Max Weisbrod, 6-2, jr., G, DeForest: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 13.4 ppg.
Kyle Yu, sr., Madison Memorial: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 13.5 ppg.
Jaxson Zibell, 5-10, sr., G, Waunakee: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 11.0 ppg.
Connor Bracken, 6-5, sr., F, Monona Grove: Honorable mention All-Area; averaged 9.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg and 1.2 bpg.
