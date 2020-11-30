Prep boys basketball preview: Experience-rich Waunakee has the lineup to beat — if it's allowed

THINGS TO WATCH

(Note: Team and individual rankings were organized without regard to COVID-19’s effect on particular programs and conferences.)

COVID-19 UPDATE

The WIAA shut down the boys basketball season on Friday, March 13, one day before Madison East and Madison La Follette — each of which was ranked No. 1 at one point during the regular season — were to meet in a Division 1 sectional final dream game after splitting their regular-season games.

Back then, it seemed impossible that the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to impact the following season. But here we are, with many area teams delaying the start of practice until no earlier than Dec. 16 (or in Sun Prairie’s case, Jan. 22).

That would leave only a few weeks of regular-season play before the WIAA tournament begins, leading up to the state tournament from March 4-6.