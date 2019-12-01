ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Team: Conf., All
East Troy: 18-0, 21-2
Beloit Turner: 13-5, 17-8
Evansville: 13-5, 15-9
McFarland: 11-7, 15-7
Jefferson: 11-7, 14-9
Edgerton: 11-7, 16-9
Walworth Big Foot: 6-12, 10-14
Whitewater: 4-14, 5-18
Brodhead: 3-15, 6-18
Clinton: 0-18, 1-21
Top WIAA tournament performances: Beloit Turner lost to Greendale Martin Luther, 76-41, in D3 sectional final.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
First team: Clayton Jenny, jr., Edgerton; Sulley Geske, sr., Evansville; Jordan Majeed, sr., Beloit Turner; James Monogue, sr., Jefferson; A.J. Vuckovich, sr., East Troy (player of the year).
Second team: Quinten Lottig, sr., East Troy; Brian Rusch, sr., Edgerton; Derrick Wash, jr., Beloit Turner.
Honorable mention: Aaron Anderson, sr., Evansville; Chase Cummings, so., East Troy; Kenny Draeving III, sr., Beloit Turner; Seth Maag, sr., Evansville; Jake Martin, jr., Whitewater; Michael Rosin, sr., East Troy; Nick Spang, sr., Edgerton;
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, East Troy; 2, Beloit Turner; 3, Edgerton and Evansville.
TEAM CAPSULES
Conference overview
East Troy has won the last two conference championships, and coach Darryl Rayfield welcomes back four starters from a 21-2 team, including one of the state’s top scorers in 6-foot-5 senior A.J. Vukovich (26.5 ppg, 10 ppg). Quinten Lottig averaged 12 points for the Trojans … Beloit Turner coach Ken Watkins also returns four starters, led by 5-11 senior Jordan Majeed (18.4 ppg). … Evansville finished third in the league last year and brings back four starters, led by 6-2 senior Sulley Geskey (17.7 ppg) and Seth Maag (9.8 ppg). … Jefferson will be led by 6-5 senior James Monogue (17 ppg). … Whitewater features 7-foot junior Jake Martin on the inside. … New coaches include Hunter Price at Walworth Big Foot and Tommie Meier at Brodhead.
Edgerton Crimson Tide
Coach: Daryl Fox, fourth year (47-28).
Returning starters (3): Clayton Jenny, 6-0, jr., PG (11 ppg, 4 rpg); Brian Rusch, 6-2, sr., F (10 ppg, 5 rpg); Nick Spang, 6-7, sr., F (10 ppg, 7 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners (3): Drew Hanson 6-1, jr., F (8 ppg, 4 rpg); Skylar Gullickson, 6-0, sr., G (2 ppg, 2 rpg); Peyton Fox, 6-2, jr., F (2 ppg, 2 rpg).
Key fact: Clayton Jenny will return for the Crimson Tide. He shot 45 percent from 3-point range last year.
The lowdown: After finishing in the middle of the conference pack last year, the Crimson Tide basketball team will look to move up and challenge East Troy. With Jenny and others returning, Edgerton will have a strong base of varsity experience to lean on. The Crimson Tide will be a threat from the 3-point line, but size remains a question mark as the team moves deeper into the season.
McFarland Spartans
Coach: Jeff Meinholdt, 14th year (187-113).
Returning starters (1): Max Hanson, 6-7, sr., F (4.4 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners (3): Pete Pavelec, 6-0, jr., G (4.3 ppg); Jackson Werwinski, 6-2, jr., G (3.4 ppg); Ethan Nichols, 6-0, sr., G (2.0 ppg); Austin Miller, 5-11, sr., G (1.0 ppg).
Key fact: The Spartans lost big man Trevon Chislom to graduation and the UW-Whitewater men’s team.
The lowdown: Max Hanson is entering his fourth year of varsity play and looks to break out after a summer of development both inside and on the perimeter. Besides Hanson, the Spartans have limited size and experience, so they will rely on backcourt depth and speed to carry the offense.
Quotable: “Our team looks to be balanced in scoring, making us a different kind of team to defend this season,” Meinholdt said.