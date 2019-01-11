Powered by senior Isaiah Oswald’s 16 points, the Platteville boys basketball team held off River Valley 56-54 on Friday night to take sole possession of first place in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
The Hillmen (10-3 overall, 4-0 conference) prevailed despite shooting 4-for-12 from the free throw line.
Senior Connor Mickelson and junior Josh Maier had 15 points apiece for the Blackhawks (4-7, 3-1).
Lancaster 59, Dodgeville 45
Junior Dawson Bowen scored 25 points and the Flying Arrows (4-6, 1-3 Southwest Wisconsin) earned their first conference win, stopping the host Dodgers (0-12, 0-4).
Lancaster, which trailed 23-22 at halftime, sank 12 of 16 free throws in the second half. Dodgeville senior Adam Phillips scored 17 points.
Jefferson 62, Edgerton 59
Junior James Monogue scored 18 points and the host Eagles (9-2, 7-2 Rock Valley) hit three of four free throws in the closing minute and held on to beat the Crimson Tide (5-5, 4-4) and keep a share of second place.
Edgerton, which got 21 points from junior Nick Spang, missed a 3-point attempt to tie.
Evansville 74, Walworth Big Foot 49
Junior Sulley Geske led all players with 22 points as the host Blue Devils (8-5, 7-2 Rock Valley) overpowered the Chiefs (4-6, 3-6) to stay in second place. Senior Logan Eischeid led Big Foot with 19 points.
Beloit Turner 78, McFarland 63
Jordan Majeed scored 43 points as the host Trojans (7-4, 6-3) defeated the Spartans (8-4, 5-4).
Turner led 36-35 at halftime before pulling away with 42 second-half points.
Wisconsin Dells 69, Wautoma 49
The host Chiefs (9-2, 4-0 South Central) held the Hornets (8-6, 1-3) to 36 percent shooting from the field. Wautoma got 16 points from Ryan Lois.