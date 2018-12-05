At one point Tuesday night, Platteville’s Mike Huser glanced down the sideline and made direct eye contact with Wisconsin Heights’ Zack Colby.
The boys basketball coaches exchanged a glance, Huser shrugged his shoulders, and they both grinned at one another.
Huser thinks it happened at the start of the fourth overtime, but Colby was pretty sure it was the start of the fifth.
“Who knows at that point? After the third overtime, it all runs together,” Huser said.
“Even the next day, it’s still all kind of a blur,” Colby said.
One thing was crystal clear, though: They knew they were part of something special.
It took six overtime periods — seven final buzzers — to determine a winner in the non-conference game at Platteville.
Finally, with Heights out of players and gas, Platteville made a dozen free throws in the sixth overtime to pull away for a 105-91 victory.
“We started at 7:15, and the game didn’t end until after 10:15,” Colby said.
“The thing that blows my mind is that at the end of regulation, the score was 48-48,” Huser said.
In six overtime periods of four minutes each, the teams combined to score 100 additional points.
“The odd thing is, there was never a buzzer-beating basket to keep it going,” Colby said.
But the game remained tight, even as five Heights players and five Platteville players fouled out.
“We had to put in young men who had never been in that type of situation and count on them,” Huser said. “It was a great thing for both teams.”
“At some point, strategy and game plans go out the window and you just tell the kids to go out there and compete,” Colby said. “The main thing I kept saying to our kids was, ‘Isn’t this fun?’”
Without question, though, the star of the game was Platteville’s Isaiah Oswald, a 6-foot senior guard. He scored 41 points, making 21 of 24 free throws.
“Here’s the thing about Isaiah: At the end of regulation, he had eight points,” Huser said. “As all the guys around him, guys on both teams, fouled out or got too tired, he just kept on going.”
Oswald made 19 of 22 free throws in the overtime periods. And in the sixth overtime, he started off with a 3-pointer and a 15-foot jumper, and then made enough free throws down the stretch to help the Hillmen pull away.
Heights’ star was Camden Brown, who scored six points in regulation but wound up with a team-high 21. “I was pretty proud of him. He guarded (Oswald) the whole game and gave us everything he had.”
At the end of the game, Huser took an hour at home to decompress and then stayed up all night to break down the game film.
“You look at the tape and when it’s done you say ‘wow, did that really happen?'” Huser said.
Colby rode home on the team bus with his players and then drove 45 minutes home to Oregon — and back in the morning to Heights, where he teaches.
“One of the (players) told me this morning how tired he was,” Colby said. “I said 'tell me about it.'”