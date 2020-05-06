Prep boys basketball: Nick Krull takes over for Dave Borgrud as head coach at Deerfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deerfield athletic director Matt Polzin announced Wednesday the promotion of Nick Krull to head coach of the Demons’ boys basketball program.

Krull previously served as the junior varsity coach under Dave Borgrud, a 1975 Deerfield graduate who stepped down in March after 15 seasons as the Demons’ coach.

“Nick started with our boys program as a volunteer coach during the 2017-2018 season, and the past two seasons has served as the JV coach,” Polzin wrote in an email. “The fact that he had already been on the coaching staff should make for a smooth transition with the kids.

“But at the same time, I know Nick has ideas on how to put his own stamp on the program. Also, the fact that he grew up locally helps him understand what it takes to succeed with small-school basketball here in the Madison area.”

Krull was a standout player at Marshall High School and UW-Stevens Point, earning Capitol South Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior and all-state honorable mention in 2006-2007.

As a junior at Stevens Point, Krull helped the Pointers win the NCAA Division III national championship in 2010.

He averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 107 games, including 65 starts, and earned first-team All-WIAC honors as a senior. His brothers, Jon and Jeremy, also played at Marshall and UW-Stevens Point.

