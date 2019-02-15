The Mount Horeb boys basketball team worked overtime to clinch at least a tie for the Badger North Conference championship Friday night, taking a 75-73 victory over second-place DeForest.
The Vikings (17-3, 12-0) overcame a 37-28 halftime deficit and forced overtime when Jason Larson sank a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in regulation.
Larson led Mount Horeb with 26 points and Gunnar Nortman had 21. Jack Bogan led DeForest (16-4, 10-2) with 17 points.
Waunakee 74, Portage 59
The Warriors (12-7, 7-5 Badger North) downed visiting Portage (5-15, 3-10) behind a balanced offensive attack that saw 10 players score. Senior guard Will Knatz led Waunakee with 19 points. Eli Considine scored 26 points for Portage.
Beaver Dam 77, Reedsburg 69
The Golden Beavers (13-6, 7-4 Badger North) got 31 points from senior Cade Ferron in their home victory over the Beavers (11-10, 6-7). Reedsburg junior Will Fuhrmann scored 32 points.
Sauk Prairie 53, Baraboo 39
The Eagles (6-14, 4-8 Badger North) used a 25-14 run in the second half and got 16 points from Parker Breunig to pull away from a three-point halftime lead and beat the host Thunderbirds (1-19, 0-13).
For Sauk, Ben German added 12 and Spencer Breunig had 11. For Baraboo, Calvin Peterson scored 15, hitting three 3-pointers, and Caden Blum added 12.
New Glarus 82,
Wisconsin Heights 77
The visiting Glarner Knights (18-2, 9-0 Capitol South) locked up the outright league championship with a victory over the Vanguards (13-5, 6-2).
New Glarus took control with a 51-point second half, led by senior guard Jaden Kreklow with 24 points. De’Shawn Barsness scored 29 points for Heights.
Belleville 57, Marshall 53
With less than 10 seconds remaining, sophomore Sawyer Fayhe went to the line twice and made four free throws to help the host Wildcats (8-9, 3-5 Capitol South) fend off a last-minute push from the Cardinals (10-8, 4-4).
Fayhe finished with six points, and teammate Royce Clark led the Wildcats with 17 points. Marshall’s Tyler Chadwick had 16 points.
Waterloo 57, Cambridge 52
Junior wing Chase Bostwick put up 17 points to lead the Pirates (4-15, 3-5 Capitol South) past the Blue Jays (3-17, 0-9). Senior Ryan Janson led Cambridge with 11.
Sun Prairie 56, Middleton 48
Senior forward Alex Voigt scored all of his 18 points in the second half to give Sun Prairie (14-5, 10-5 Badger South) the edge over Middleton (10-10, 13-8) at home. Middleton’s Parker Van Buren had 14 points.
Madison West 83,
Janesville Craig 82 (OT)
Senior Cliff McCray made four 3-pointers and shot 7-for-9 from the free throw line to finish with 29 points as the Regents (8-12, 6-10 Big Eight) edged the Cougars (10-10, 7-9) in overtime. Craig senior Aaron Leverson scored 29 points.
Verona 59, Beloit Memorial 55
Senior forward Ryan Van Handel scored 27 points, including six 3-pointers, as the host Wildcats (7-12, 6-9 Big Eight) held off the Purple Knights (3-16, 2-13). Senior Amraiah Cook led Beloit with 12.
Madison Memorial 61,
Janesville Parker 51
Helping his team break away from a 25-25 score at the half, sophomore guard Kyle Yu finished with 15 points as the visiting Spartans (14-5, 11-5 Big Eight) beat the Vikings (2-18, 1-16). Robert DeLong scored 21 points for Parker.
Monona Grove 66,
Fort Atkinson 43
The visiting Silver Eagles (14-5, 10-2 Badger South) started the second half with a 12-2 run to pull away from the Blackhawks (3-17, 2-10). Caden Nelson led with 18 points. Fort Atkinson’s Carson Baker scored 13 points.
Oregon 58, Stoughton 52
The host Panthers (12-6, 9-3 Badger South) erased an eight-point halftime deficit with a 37-23 surge in the second half, beating the Vikings (11-9, 9-3). Ethan Victorson scored 11 of his 19 points after halftime and Erik Victorson had nine of his 11 in the second half. For Stoughton, Adam Hobson scored 15 points and Jack Nelson added 11.
Madison Edgewood 62,
Milton 56
Senior forward Michael Meriggioli led all players with 26 points, powering the Crusaders (10-10, 6-6 Badger South) past the Red Hawks (4-17, 1-12). Senior Jared Brown racked up five 3-point baskets to lead Milton with 15 points.
Monroe 66, Watertown 43
Kade King led all players with 20 points, making nine field goals, as the host Cheesemakers (11-10, 8-5 Badger South) beat the Goslings (8-11, 4-8). Senior Nick Schumaker had 14 points. Watertown got 13 points from junior Kory Stas and 10 from junior Cade Oiler.
Lakeside Lutheran 77, Lodi 64
Jack Monis led all players with 24 points, hitting three 3-pointers, as the Warriors (15-3, 9-1 Capitol North), ranked eighth in Division 3, clinched a league title share by beating the host Blue Devils (9-12, 4-6).
Will DeNoyer and Cameron Paske added 14 apiece. For Lodi, Cole Steinhoff scored 14, Jackson Furniss had 12 and Jack Persike got 11.
Lake Mills 56, Columbus 47
Senior J.T. Toepfer scored 16 points as the L-Cats (15-5, 7-2 Capitol North) came up big in the second half to defeat the host Cardinals (9-9, 2-6). Columbus senior Trent Casper had 20 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 72, Poynette 60
Micah Kieselhorst scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half, including all four of his 3-pointers, as the host Phoenix (12-7, 5-3 Capitol North) turned a five-point halftime lead into a victory against the Pumas (3-15, 0-9). Senior Luke Schlomer added 16 points, making four 3-pointers. Poynette got 16 from Garrett Bruchs, 14 from Kelby Petersen and 12 from Nik Feller.
Mauston 51, Wisconsin Dells 49
The Golden Eagles (14-4, 7-2 South Central Conference) handed the visiting Chiefs (15-5, 8-1) their first conference loss. Mauston junior Cade Hall scored 16 points and delivered a key block on the game’s final play. For Wisconsin Dells, Dylan Anchor scored 16 points.
Mineral Point 92, Riverdale 38
The Pointers (14-5, 10-2 SWAL), ranked ninth in Division 4, downed the host Chieftains (1-20, 0-13) and stay within reach of the conference title race with Darlington. Isaac Lindsey scored 19 points, Wesley Berget added 12, Grady Gorgen had 11 and Blaise Watters and Garrett Wendhausen got 10 apiece for Mineral Point.
Platteville 63, River Valley 51
Senior Cade Rohrbach scored 20 points, leading the visiting Hillmen (13-5, 7-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) to victory over the Blackhawks (6-11, 5-3). Connor Mickelson scored 16 points for River Valley.
Madison Country Day 51, Madison Abundant Life 38
Senior Carl Ashworth led the way with 16 points as the Prairie Hawks (6-11, 2-7 Trailways South) overpowered the host Challengers (1-19, 0-11). Sophomores Seth Byington and Logan Moreland led Abundant Life with 10 points each.
Cambria-Friesland 75, Pardeeville 65
The host Hilltoppers (15-4, 8-4 Trailways West Conference) got 25 points from Reed Prochnow in a victory over the Bulldogs (7-12, 3-8). Pardeeville got 20 points apiece from Peter Freye and Derek Lindert.