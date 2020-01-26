Prep boys basketball: Monroe rallies past Waunakee in Badger Challenge first-place game

Monroe boys basketball coach Brian Bassett believes Carson Leuzinger is a secret weapon for the Cheesemakers because of the sophomore point guard’s ball-handling ability and free-throw shooting consistency in crucial stages of games.

The left-handed Leuzinger made all 10 of his free throws in the final 6 minutes, 16 seconds Saturday night and helped Monroe rally past Waunakee 70-68 in the Badger Challenge first-place game at Madison Edgewood’s Wilke Gym.

“I shoot a lot of free throws,” the 5-foot-11 Leuzinger said. “We practice it every day. At the end of the game, I’m really confident there. I’m not worried about too many misses.”

Monroe (11-3) overcame a 12-point first-half deficit, then later used a 7-0 run to take a 66-63 lead with 1:20 remaining.

“We knew we had to fix up our turnovers,” Leuzinger said. “We had to be tougher. Really, we just had to get better shots, and that’s what we did. We ran our offense and we got good looks.”

Cade Meyer, a 6-8 junior, led Monroe with 16 points. Sophomore J.T. Seagreaves had 15 points and Leuzinger added 13, all in the second half.