Prep boys basketball: Monroe rallies past Waunakee in Badger Challenge first-place game

Monroe boys basketball coach Brian Bassett believes Carson Leuzinger is a secret weapon for the Cheesemakers because of the sophomore point guard’s ball-handling ability and free-throw shooting consistency in crucial stages of games.
The left-handed Leuzinger made all 10 of his free throws in the final 6 minutes, 16 seconds Saturday night and helped Monroe rally past Waunakee 70-68 in the Badger Challenge first-place game at Madison Edgewood’s Wilke Gym.
“I shoot a lot of free throws,” the 5-foot-11 Leuzinger said. “We practice it every day. At the end of the game, I’m really confident there. I’m not worried about too many misses.”
Monroe (11-3) overcame a 12-point first-half deficit, then later used a 7-0 run to take a 66-63 lead with 1:20 remaining.
“We knew we had to fix up our turnovers,” Leuzinger said. “We had to be tougher. Really, we just had to get better shots, and that’s what we did. We ran our offense and we got good looks.”
Cade Meyer, a 6-8 junior, led Monroe with 16 points. Sophomore J.T. Seagreaves had 15 points and Leuzinger added 13, all in the second half.
“That’s our secret weapon,” Bassett said when asked about Leuzinger and all the foul shots he made. “He does that a lot. If you’ve looked at our (score) book, he has a lot of free throws in the second half almost every time. It’s nice to have a closer like that. He’s so head’s up. He always knows the situations, and he handles the ball like crazy. He is really, really tough with the ball and he can make his free throws, so that’s great.”
Juniors Caden Nelson and Jaxson Zibell scored 18 points apiece for Waunakee (11-4), while junior Casey Fischer added 11 points off the bench.
“The effort was good and our offense was moving,” Waunakee coach Dana MacKenzie said. “The shots we were taking were going in because they were within the offense. Whether we went away from it or Monroe took us out of it, it just wasn’t there in the second half.”
Meyer’s tip-in rallied Monroe within 63-61 with 4:23 remaining, then Seagreaves tied the game with a putback with 4:01 left. The 6-6 Seagreaves made the first free throw in a one-and-one situation, giving the Cheesemakers a 64-63 lead with 2:54 to play.
Leuzinger sank two free throws with 1:20 left, increasing Monroe’s lead to 66-63. He made two foul shots with 23.2 seconds left, putting the Cheesemakers ahead 68-64.
After Waunakee sophomore forward Jack Dotzler hit a 10-foot jumper with 8.9 seconds left, Leuzinger broke free and caught a pass down the court on an inbounds play, leading to him being fouled.
Leuzinger made two more free throws for a 70-66 lead with 4.9 seconds left. Zibell scored on a drive just before time expired, pulling the Warriors within the final margin of two points.
Waunakee had the upper hand for much of the game.
Waunakee made six of its first seven shots, including its first five, in opening a 15-6 lead. The Warriors extended their lead to 31-19 before the Cheesemakers rallied within 36-31 at halftime.
Bassett attributed the Cheesemakers’ slow start to playing (and losing) at Milwaukee Bay View on Friday night.
“With the weather we got home at 12:15,” Bassett said. “We were dead. (It took time) to get the blood flowing and the stiffness and soreness out.”
He said the Cheesemakers began running their offense better and didn’t settle for quick shots.
“We waited and were getting better shots than at the beginning of the game,” Bassett said. “I tell the guys it’s like we have a 10-second shot clock (at the start of games).”
The Warriors built a 46-37 lead in the first three minutes of the second half and were still on top 48-39 with 13:51 left. But the Cheesemakers battled back, tying the game at 55 when Leuzinger made two free throws with 6:16 remaining.
Nelson converted a three-point play with 5:46 left and made a 3-point shot, giving the Warriors a 61-55 lead with 5:19 to play. But Nelson was whistled for a technical foul after he made the 3-pointer.
Leuzinger made the two technical free throws at 5:17 and Meyer made two foul shots with 5:04 to play, and the Cheesemakers were back within two points. Fischer’s hook shot boosted Waunakee’s lead to 63-59 with 4:46 remaining, before Monroe rallied.
“We killed ourselves,” MacKenzie said. “We were good at times. And each time we did something, like that technical, to give them a chance, they made the most of it. So every time we gave them an opportunity to get back in it, they took advantage of it, and that’s the difference right there.”
Waunakee, receiving honorable-mention recognition in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, was the top seed from the Badger North Conference. Monroe, tied for 10th with Reedsburg in Division 2 in the AP poll, was the Badger South’s top seed for the tournament.
The game was the second meeting between the teams this season. Waunakee opened its season Dec. 5 with a 72-63 victory at Monroe.
“It means everything,” Leuzinger said of winning Saturday. “They beat us at home in our home opener on our home court. We were thinking about that ever since. To get this win at the Badger Challenge is just awesome right now.”
Leuzinger’s cousin is Black Hawk senior guard Natalie Leuzinger, who is a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on commit.
Bassett said Meyer is receiving considerable NCAA Division I interest and has offers from UW-Milwaukee, UW-Green Bay and Valparaiso.
Badger Challenge
At Madison Edgewood
First-place pairing
MONROE 70, WAUNAKEE 68
Monroe*31*39*—*70
Waunakee*36*32*—*68
MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Leuzinger 1 10-10 13, Golembiewski 4 0-0 10, Ziolkowski 3 0-1 6, Meyer 6 3-3 16, Sawdey 2 0-0 6, Matley 1 0-0 2, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 5 5-6 15. Totals 23 18-20 70.
WAUNAKEE — Nelson 7 3-5 18, Driscoll 1 0-0 2, Zibell 7 0-0 18, Hough 1 0-0 2, May 1 2-2 4, Dotzler 2 0-0 4, Fischer 4 0-0 11, Keller 3 2-2 9. Totals 26 7-9 68.
3-point goals: M 6 (Sawdey 2, Golembiewski 2, Meyer 1, Leuzinger 1); W 9 (Zibell 4, Fischer 3, Nelson 1, Keller 1). Total fouls: M 11; W 21. Fouled out: May. Technical foul -- Nelson.