Junior Isaac Lindsey scored 39 points Tuesday night, leading four double-figure scorers as the Mineral Point boys basketball team opened its season with a 91-67 victory over neighboring rival Dodgeville in non-conference play.
Lindsey sank seven 3-pointers among 15 field goals. Brayden Dailey scored 15 points, Wesley Berget 12 and Garrett Wendhausen 11 for the Pointers.
Dodgeville (0-2) got 25 points from Adam Phillips, 12 from Noah Blalock and 11 from Wayne Larson, Jr.
Monona Grove 60, DeForest 57
The Silver Eagles (2-0) got 24 points from senior guard Caden Nelson and went on a 37-30 run in the second half to rally past the Norskies (0-1).
Senior forwards Henry Hutson scored 18 points and Sam Hepp had 10 points for Monona Grove.
For DeForest, 6-foot-6 senior foward Austin Westra had 25 points, shooting 13-for-20 from the line. Junior point guard Trey Schroeder scored 17 points.
Madison Edgewood 53, Baraboo 44
The Crusaders (1-1) got 17 points apiece from sophomore Isandro Jimenez and senior Michael Meriggioli en route to victory oover the host Thunderbirds (0-1) in a Badger conference crossover.
Junior guard Calvin Peterson scored 20 points for Baraboo.
Waunakee 71, Milton 52
Zachary Deering scored 18 points to lead the Warriors (1-0) to victory against the Red Hawks (0-2, 0-1). Teammate Josh Cash contributed 13 points.
Milton’s Jared Brown and Jack Campion each scored 17 points.
The Warriors scored more than a third of their points on foul shots, converting 25 of 37 attempts from the line.
Watertown 57,
Sauk Prairie 56
The Goslings (2-0, 1-0) edge the Eagles (0-1, 0-1) after Sauk Prairie missed a pair of crucial free throws and a last-ditch 3-oint attempt at the end. Leading for Watertown was Kory Stas with 13 points.
Sauk Prairie’s Jack Henderson scored 19 points.
Mount Horeb 67,
Oregon 52
Senior guard Gunnar Nortman and senior forward Jason Larson each scored points as the Vikings (2-0) opened a 37-24 halftime lead and beat the Panthers (1-1).
Bryce Farnsworth and Logan Rasmussen each scored 13 points for Mount Horeb. Eleven players scored for the Panthers, led by Erik Victorson with nine points.
Reedsburg 80,
Fort Atkinson 47
Junior guard Max Tully led the Beavers with 23 points, going 9-for-12 from the free throw line, as Reedsburg (1-0) stormed past the Blackhawks (0-2) in Badger Conference crossover play.
Sophomore Greyson Wixom led Fort Atkinson with eight points and was the only Blackhawk to make a three-point goal.
Stoughton 72,
Portage 49
The Vikings (2-1) had three players finish in double digits in their victory over the Warriors (0-2), led by Adam Hobson with 19 points. Cael McGee scored 16 and Drew Anderson finished with 11.
Portage was led by Eli Considine with 21 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 71, Cambridge 50
Senior post Cameron Paske led all players with 16 points as the Warriors (1-0) used a 20-point halftime lead to handle the Blue Jays (0-2) in Capitol Conference crossover action. Bailey Furseth led Cambridge with 10 points.
Lake Mills 62, Marshall 53
L-Cats senior guard J.T. Toepfer led all players with 17 points as Lake Mills (1-0) outscored the Cardinals (0-1) 37-21 in the second half to take the victory in Capitol Conference crossover play. Four players finished in double figures for the L-Cats.
New Glarus 78,
Columbus 62
Jaden Kreklow led the Glarner Knights with 21 points to propel New Glarus (2-0) past the Cardinals (0-1) in Capitol Conference crossover action. Columbus forward Trent Casper led all players with 23 points.
Elkhorn 66, Verona 54
Nick Brown scored 18 points as the visiting Elks (1-0) opened with a non-conference victory over the Wildcats (0-1). The Wildcats’ Tyler Slawek scored 14 points, Adam Bekx had 13 and Ryan Van Handel scored 12.
Adams-Friendship 52, River Valley 48
Ray Scott made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead the Green Devils (1-1) to a non-conference home victory over the Blackhawks (0-1). River Valley’s Connor Mickelson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half.
Wisconsin Dells 90,
Black River Falls 56
The Chiefs (1-0) got 17 points apiece from senior forward Dylan Anchor and junior guard Brett Hirst in a victory over the Tigers (0-2). Sophomore guard Silas Greendeer had 14 points.
For Black River Falls, Elliot Bird scored 19 points.