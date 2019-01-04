In a game dominated by free throws, the Middleton boys basketball team made enough to hold off visiting Sun Prairie 62-60 in a Big Eight Conference game Friday night.
The Cardinals (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Eight) made 22 of 31 attempts, while Sun Prairie (4-7, 2-6) made only 19 of its 35 attempts.
Leading the charge for Middleton was senior forward Jake Klubertanz, who went 11-for-13 from the line and finished with 19 points. Senior guard Sam Close scored all 14 of his points in the second half.
Sun Prairie was led by junior guard Dawson Hughes, who scored 27 points.
Verona 49, Beloit Memorial 42
The visiting Wildcats (2-9, 2-6 Big Eight) made a slim halftime lead hold up in a victory over the Purple Knights (2-8, 1-6).
Senior forward Ryan Van Handel had a team-high 14 points for Verona. Beloit Memorial got 12 points apiece from seniors Terrell Ringer and Amariah Cook.
Madison Memorial 56,
Janesville Parker 37
The visiting Vikings (1-9, 1-7 Big Eight) fell to the seventh-ranked Spartans (8-1, 7-1) as senior forward Nick Caropreso scored a game-high 13 points.
Parker got nine points from senior forward Tremar Curry.
Madison West 82, Janesville Craig 75
Senior guard Cliff McCray had 24 points and junior forward Dayne Armwald scored 17 as the visiting Regents (5-6, 3-5 Big Eight) downed the Cougars (6-5, 3-5).
Senior Jack Huml finished with 29 points for Craig.
Lakeside Lutheran 69,
Columbus 56
After trailing by one at halftime, the Division 3 sixth-ranked Warriors (7-1, 1-0 Capitol North) rode the momentum of a strong second half to rally past the host Cardinals (5-3, 0-1).
Lakeside Lutheran had four double-digit scorers, led by 6-foot-7 senior guard Cameron Paske’s 26 points. Adam Zahn led Columbus with 17 points.
Lake Mills 72, Poynette 58
The L-Cats (7-2, 1-0 Capitol North) opened league play with a road victory over the Pumas.
Junior guard Mike Herrington scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half for Lake Mills and Matt Johnson had 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Poynette (3-5, 0-1) got 12 points from sophomore Nik Feller.
Wisconsin Heights 65, Belleville 50
The Vanguards (6-4, 1-0 Capitol South) got 19 points from senior forward Clayton Caminiti to make a five-point halftime lead hold up against the visiting Wildcats (4-4, 0-1).
Senior forward Austin Fahey scored 14 points for the Wildcats.
Marshall 81, Waterloo 47
The Cardinals (5-4, 1-0 Capitol South) made 13 3-pointers, nine in the first half, as they defeated the host Pirates (1-9, 0-1).
Senior forward Joseph Cook finished with 22 points. Waterloo was led by Aaron Brey with 16 points.
New Glarus 77, Cambridge 48
The Glarner Knights (9-1, 1-0 Capitol South), ranked third in Division 4, used a balanced attack to open a sizable first-half lead and pull away against the visiting Blue Jays (2-8, 0-1).
New Glarus had four double-digit scorers, with senior guards Jaden Kreklow and Zach Feller scoring 18 points each.
Senior guard Bailey Furseth led Cambridge with 12 points.
River Valley 57, Richland Center 39
Will Bailey had 12 points to lead the Blackhawks (4-3, 3-0) past the visiting Hornets (6-4, 1-2). Richland Center got 18 points from Jacob Schauf.
Mineral Point 79, Iowa-Grant 45
The Pointers (6-3, 4-1 SWAL), ranked No. 7 in Division 4, grabbed a 48-13 halftime lead and beat the visiting Panthers (2-6, 2-3).
Sophomore guard Brayden Dailey led Mineral Point with 24 points. Cobb Hubbard scored 17 for Iowa-Grant.
Deerfield 68, Oshkosh Valley Christian 45
The visiting Demons (4-5) used a 45-21 burst in the second half to beat the Warriors (2-8).