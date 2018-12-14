The outside shooting of Lake Mills junior guard Matt Johnson was too much for Deerfield to handle Friday night.
Johnson scored 18 of his 24 points from behind the 3-point line to lead the L-Cats (4-1 overall) to a 91-64 victory over the Demons (2-3) in non-conference play.
Deerfield’s Wills Manning finished with 22 points, Carson Knapp scored 17 and Tyler Haak had 16. But the rest of the Deerfield lineup combined for nine points.
Watertown Luther Prep 59,
Cambridge 39
Seniors Micah Kieselhorst and Malachi Roeseler scored 10 points apiece as the Phoenix (4-2) defeated the host Blue Jays (1-6) in Capitol Conference crossover play.
For Cambridge, senior guards Kobe Kravik scored nine points and Bailey Furseth added eight.
Rio 81, Waterloo 62
The Vikings (6-1) outscored the host Pirates 42-28 in the second half to earn a non-conference victory.
Senior guard Brandon Rowe led Rio with 22 points, making 6 of 7 free throws.
Waterloo (0-7) got 22 points from Aaron Brey, 16 from Ernest Jiles and 11 from Spencer Noel.
Palmyra-Eagle 66,
Pardeeville 50
The visiting Eagles (6-1) got the victory over the Bulldogs (1-5) in a meeting of teams from different divisions of the Trailways Conference.
For Palmyra-Eagle, 6-foot-4 senior forward Morgan Carpenter scored a team-high 22 points. The Panthers, who outscored Pardeeville 37-27 in the second half, also got 14 points from Revin Schneider and 12 from Josh Krystosek.
Pardeeville got 18 points from Derek Lindert and 11 from Peter Freye.
Cambria-Friesland 65, Johnson Creek 49
The Hilltoppers (4-2) used a 33-25 first half and held off the visiting Bluejays (2-4) in non-conference play. Colt Wentland, Reed Prochnow, and Griffin Hart scored 12 points apiece.
For Johnson Creek, senior Jamison Richardt and junior Alex Garza scored 10 points each.
South Central
Wisconsin Dells 49,
Adams-Friendship 29
The visiting Chiefs (5-1, 1-0 South Central) opened league play with a victory over the Green Devils (2-4, 0-1). Senior forward Dylan Anchor scored 12 points for Wisconsin Dells.