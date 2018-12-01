Only five players scored for the Madison Memorial boys basketball team on Saturday night, but their combined contributions were enough to lift the Spartans past visiting Madison La Follette, 68-64, in a battle for the early Big Eight Conference lead.
Cade Ellingson scored 21 points and Nick Caropreso added 16 before fouling out for Memorial (2-0 overall, 2-0 Big Eight).
Just as important were the contributions of Kyle Yu, who made five of six free throws in the second half and nine of 11 on the night to finish with 14 points, and Dryden Schaefer, who added 12 points.
Together, they helped Memorial wipe out a 34-32 halftime deficit behind 13-for-17 shooting from the line.
La Follette got 18 points from Ben Probst, 15 from Troy Reeves and 10 from Isaiah Stewart.
Middleton 57, Verona 51
Cardinals senior Chandon Thomas notched a game-high 18 points as Middleton (2-1, 1-1 Big Eight) knocked off the Wildcats (1-2, 1-1). Forward Ryan Van Handel led Verona with 17 points but was one of only five Wildcats to score.
Sun Prairie 64, Beloit Memorial 61
Senior Brock Voigt posted a game-high 31 points as the Cardinals (1-1, 1-1 Big Eight conference) erased a seven-point halftime deficit to knock off the Purple Knights (0-3, 0-2). Three players scored in double figures for Beloit Memorial, with senior Terrell Ringer scoring a team-high 15, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Cardinals.
Janesville Craig 68, Janesville Parker 56
The host Cougars (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) took a six-point halftime lead and pulled away in the second half to put away the Vikings (0-3, 0-2). Senior guard Aaron Leverson scored 27 points to lead three double-figure scorers for Craig. Brody Dahlke led Parker with 15 points.
Non-conference
Jefferson 57, Milton 52
The visiting Eagles (3-0) got 11 points apiece from Ben Sukow and Jared Vogel and took a 28-22 halftime lead before holding off the Red Hawks (0-4) in non-conference play. Milton's Jared Brown scored 10 of his 20 points after halftime.
New Glarus 67, Dakota (Ill.) 51
Senior Jaden Kreklow put up 28 points as the Glarner Knights (4-0) handily defeated Dakota (Ill.) (0-3). Josh Clark led Dakota with 13.
Central Wis. Christian 57,
Johnson Creek 50
The host Crusaders (3-0) held a 25-18 first half edge, as the second half was even at 32 points, and defeated the visiting Bluejays (0-2). Junior guard Zach Vander Werff scored 26 points. Johnson Creek got 15 points from Cole Ducklow, 11 from Zach Johnson and 10 from Alex Garza.
Watertown Luther Prep 54,
Adams-Friendship 38
The Phoenix (2-1) pulled away from the Green Devils (1-3) at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.