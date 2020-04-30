Prep boys basketball: Madison East's Anthony Washington commits to Highland Community College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison East basketball standout Anthony Washington has announced plans to attend Highland Community College, a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I school in Freeport, Illinois.

“After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided to commit to Highland Community College in Illinois,” Washington wrote in a Tweet on Thursday afternoon. “Thank you to all of the schools who showed interest in recruiting me.

“I would also like to thank all of the family, friends, coaches and community members for supporting (me),” Washington wrote. “My journey is just beginning and I am excited to be a Cougar.”

Washington played in 17 games for coach Matt Miota’s Purgolders, who went 20-4 and were ranked seventh in Division 1 in the season’s final Associated Press poll. He was named second-team All-Area by the Wisconsin State Journal.

East was scheduled to meet second-ranked Madison La Follette in a WIAA regional final, but two days before the game, the WIAA called off the rest of the boys and girls basketball seasons.

Washington averaged 16.8 points, shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 70.6 percent from the free-throw line, and averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Coach Reid Janssen’s Cougars, with a roster that included only two freshmen last season, went 27-7 last season and won the Arrowhead Conference with a 10-0 mark.

