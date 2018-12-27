While many other teams hit the road Thursday, touring the state for holiday tournaments, the unbeaten Madison East boys basketball team made the familiar trek to Janesville Craig for another helping of Big Eight Conference action.
Behind 21 points from junior Anthony Washington and 20 points from senior point guard Damontae Thompson, the Purgolders extended their unbeaten run with an 84-59 win over the Cougars.
East, ranked third in the Division 1 coach’s poll, improved to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Eight.
Senior guard Jack Huml scored 22 points for the Cougars (5-4, 3-4).
Middleton 49,
Madison Edgewood 44
After a close first half, the Cardinals (6-3) edged past the visiting Crusaders (3-6) by going 10-for-13 from the free throw line in the second half of the non-conference game.
Senior guard Chandon Thomas had 10 points for Middleton.
Franklin 89, Reedsburg 83 (OT)
Senior forward Ron Wilson led all players with 22 points as the Sabers (5-2) held off a second half-rally from the Beavers (5-3) and won in overtime at the JustAGame Holiday Shootout in Wisconsin Dells.
Will Fuhrmann led Reedsburg with 21 points.
Racine Case 67, Verona 41
A flurry of scoring in the second half from freshman Amari Jedkins helped the Eagles (5-2) defeat the Wildcats (1-8) during the JustAGame Shootout. Jedkins finished with 12 points.
Ryan Van Handel led Verona, scoring all 10 of his points in the first half.
Milwaukee Riverside 60,
Lake Mills 47
The Tigers (4-3) beat the L-Cats (5-2), getting 20 points from senior forward Khalil Grayson and 14 from junior guard Charles Owens in the Lake Mills Holiday Classic.
Lake Mills junior guard Matt Johnson scored 14 points, making three 3-pointers.
Lakeside Lutheran 86,
Milwaukee North 60
In the Lake Mills tournament, the Warriors (6-1) raced to victory over the Blue Devils (1-4).
Seymour 50, Beaver Dam 44
In the Sun Drop Tournament at UW-Green Bay’s Kress Center, the Thunder (6-3) opened a five-point halftime lead and prevented the Golden Beavers (5-4) from producing any double-digit scorers in a first-round victory.
Riley Murphy led Seymour with 14 points. Broden Boschert scored nine to lead Beaver Dam.
DeForest 98, Wautoma 63
The Norskies (6-2) had 14 players score as they jumped out to a 44-27 halftime lead and defeated the Hornets (6-3) in the DeForest Invitational.
Junior Trey Schroeder scored 22 points, while senior Austin Westra had 12 for DeForest.
Wautoma got a game-high 25 points from senior forward Ryan Lois, who made 11 field goals.
Elkhorn 72, Fort Atkinson 37
The Elks (7-1) opened a 13-point halftime lead and defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-8) in the DeForest Invitational.
Elkhorn got 15 points apiece from Luke Umnus and Devon Davey. For Fort Atkinson, junior Joe Steimke scored eight points.
Eau Claire Memorial 52,
Waunakee 50
The Old Abes (5-2) edged the host Warriors (5-3) in the first round of the Ab Nicholas Holiday Hoops Classic.
Milwaukee Lutheran 70,
Mount Horeb 64
The Red Knights (8-1) held off the Vikings (7-2) in the closing game of the first day of the Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia College in Mequon.