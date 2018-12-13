Not even a school record-setting night from Adam Phillips could carry the Dodgeville boys basketball team to a victory over visiting River Valley on Thursday night.
Phillips, a 6-foot-2 senior, scored a school-record 45 points — making 13 3-pointers — to lead the Dodgers in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference game.
But with 2.7 seconds to play, River Valley ran a three-quarter-court inbounds play and scored at the overtime buzzer to take a 72-71 victory.
Dodgeville (0-7, 0-2) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, forcing overtime on a 3-pointer by Noah Blalock.
But the Blackhawks (3-2, 2-0) pulled out the victory behind 24 points from Josh Maier, 12 from Will Jewell and 10 from Conner Mickelson.
Big Eight
Sun Prairie 58, Verona 45
Senior guard Rajai Williams led all players with 17 points as the Cardinals (5-1, 4-1 Big Eight) outscored the Wildcats (1-5, 1-4) 36-26 in the second half to pull away. Ryan Van Handel led Verona with 13 points, going 5-for-6 from the line.
Madison East 67,
Janesville Parker 30
The Purgolders (8-0, 5-0 Big Eight) held the Vikings (0-6, 0-5) to less than 20 points in each half en route to victory. Junior Anthony Washington scored 10 points to lead both teams in scoring.
Middleton 60, Beloit Memorial 44
Senior forward Jake Klubertanz scored 12 of his total points in the second half as the Cardinals (3-3, 2-3 Big Eight) pulled away to beat the visiting Purple Knights (0-6, 0-5). Klubertanz shot 8-for-9 from the free throw line. For Beloit Memorial, senior Terrell Ringer scored 16 points and junior Jaden Bell added 12.
Madison Memorial 80,
Madison West 44
The host Spartans (4-1, 4-1 Big Eight) used a 41-21 halftime lead to surge past the Regents in Big Eight conference play. Madison Memorial shot 21-for-25 from the free throw line. Senior Ian Brown scored 15 points and senior Dryden Schaefer had 14 for Memorial.
West (3-4, 2-3) got 14 points from Chamar Reed and 10 from Austin Brooks.
Rock Valley
Evansville 73, McFarland 66
Davonte McAlister scored 34 points, making four 3-pointers, Sulley Geske had 19 points, and the Blue Devils (4-2, 3-1 Rock Valley) opened a 36-30 halftime lead and held off the Spartans (4-2, 2-2). McFarland got 23 points from Daniel Toennies and 19 from Trevon Chislom.
Jefferson 59,
Walworth Big Foot 58
The Eagles (5-1, 3-1 Rock Valley) trailed by seven points at halftime but took the lead with 2½ minutes left. After missing two free throws with 4 seconds left, Jefferson survived a last-second halfcourt heave from Big Foot and defeated the Chiefs (2-2, 2-2). Senior Ryan Brost scored 16 points and James Monogue 15 for Jefferson.
Edgerton 55, Whitewater 50
The host Crimson Tide (2-2, 2-1 Rock Valley) took a 33-26 lead in the first half and beat the Whippets (1-5, 0-4). Sophomores Clayton Jenny and Drew Hanson scored 16 points apiece for Edgerton.
SWAL
Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 44
Pointers small forward Brayden Dailey scorded a game-high 26 points and Mineral Point (3-2, 2-1 SWAL) took a 27-point halftime lead over the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-3). Jake Davidson led Boscobel with 17 points.
Non-conference
Lodi 54, Baraboo 44
Senior Max Hamilton scored 16 points and junior Jack Persike had 15 as the host Blue Devils (4-2) held off the Thunderbirds (0-6). Senior Caden Blum scored 17 points to lead Baraboo.
Beaver Dam 82,
Milwaukee Juneau 54
Marshal McGauley scored 19 points, Nate Abel had 14 and the Golden Beavers (4-2) opened a 40-22 halftime lead and coasted past the Pioneers (2-3). Juneau’s Jalen Moore scored 27 points.