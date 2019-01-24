A trio of high-powered scorers helped the Lodi boys basketball team pull off a 72-50 victory over visiting Lake Mills in Capitol North Conference play Thursday night.
The Blue Devils (7-6 overall, 2-2 Capitol North) got 20 points apiece from junior Jake Persike and senior Cole Steinhoff and 19 from senior Max Hamilton to knock off the L-Cats (11-4, 3-1), ranked eighth in the Division 3 state poll this week.
Lake Mills held a 28-25 halftime lead and got 17 points from sophomore Drew Stoddard.
Lakeside Lutheran 59,
Watertown Luther Prep 47
Will DeNoyer scored 13 points and Cameron Paske had 12 to lead the Warriors (9-3, 3-1 Capitol North) past the host Phoenix (8-4, 3-2). Luther Prep’s Luke Schlomer finished with 16 points
Columbus 58, Poynette 46
The host Cardinals (8-5, 2-2 Capitol North) turned a four-point halftime lead into a runaway victory over the Pumas (3-10, 0-5) as Trent Casper scored 15 pointsand Ben Emler 14. Poynette got 11 points from Garrett Bruchs and 10 from Kelby Petersen.
Verona 82, Janesville Craig 73
Senior forward Ryan Van Handel led the Wildcats (5-11, 4-8 Big Eight) with 26 points, lifting his team past the visiting Cougars (8-8, 5-6). Angelo Rizzo had 17 points to lead Craig.
Middleton 62, Madison West 48
Senior Sam Close led the way for the Cardinals (10-6, 7-5 Big Eight), scoring 28 points, and Middleton went 24-for-29 from the line to beat the Regents (6-10, 4-8). Junior Dayne Armwald scored 16 points for West.
DeForest 59,
Sauk Prairie 56 (OT)
The visiting Eagles (4-11, 2-6 Badger North) got a 3-pointer from Jack Henderson with 20 seconds left to force overtime, but Trey Schroeder scored four of the host Norskies’ six points in overtime for the victory. For DeForest (11-3, 7-1), Austin Westra led the way with 18 points and Schroeder had 16. Sauk Prairie got 11 points apiece from Spencer Breunig and Trevor Spray.
Waunakee 68, Reedsburg 40
The Warriors (10-5, 5-3 Badger North) jumped to a 39-10 halftime lead and hit a total of 16 3s to stop the visiting Beavers (7-7, 4-4). Waunakee got 25 points from senior forward Zachary Deering.
Mount Horeb 66, Baraboo 29
Led by seniors Gunnar Nortman’s 16 points and Bryce Farnsworth’s 15, the host and eighth-ranked in Division 2 Vikings (13-3, 8-0 Badger North) beat the Thunderbirds (0-14, 0-8). Baraboo was led by senior Caden Blum with seven points.
Beaver Dam 54, Portage 46
Senior Connor Kelm scored a team-high 14 points off the bench as the visiting Golden Beavers (10-6, 4-4 Badger North) shut down the Warriors (4-10, 2-6). Senior Eli Considine led Portage with 27 points, including four 3s. Sophomore Nate Abel added 11 points for Beaver Dam.
Stoughton 55,
Madison Edgewood 52
The visiting Vikings (8-7, 6-2 Badger South) beat the Crusaders (7-7, 3-5) in a game that was tied at halftime and tight throughout. Sophomore Adam Hobson led the Vikings, scoring 13 of his 22 points in the second half. Senior Michael Regnier scored 17 and Michael Meriggioli 16 for Edgewood.
Monona Grove 63, Watertown 53
The Silver Eagles (10-5, 6-2 Badger South) opened a 28-24 halftime lead with an 8-0 run at the end of the half and beat the Goslings (6-7, 5-3). Senior Caden Nelson led Monona Grove with 23 points. Watertown’s Kory Stas had 18.
Monroe 69, Fort Atkinson 46
Sophomore Cade Meyer scored 20 points and senior Kade King had 18 as the host Cheesemakers (7-7, 6-2 Badger South) cruised past the Blackhawks (0-13, 0-8). Fort Atkinson got 11 points from senior Jordan Flodin and 10 from sophomore James Vander Mause.
New Glarus 100, Waterloo 61
The Glarner Knights (14-2, 6-0 Capitol South), ranked seventh in Division 4, took a 50-28 halftime lead en route to victory over the host Pirates (1-14, 0-4). Mason Martinson scored 24 points, Darris Schuett added 18, Jaden Kreklow 13, and Garrett James 10 for New Glarus. Waterloo got 13 points from senior Aaron Brey.
Wis. Heights 75, Marshall 65 (OT)
A last-second layup by sophomore guard De’Shawn Barsness sent the game into overtime, and the Vanguards (10-4, 4-1 Capitol South) went on to down the Cardinals (7-6, 2-2). Barsness finished with 23 points. Marshall’s Quinn Killerlain, Gabe Stewart and Craig Ward each had 16 points.
Belleville 60, Cambridge 52
Senior forward Austin Fahey hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left and finished with 19 points as the Wildcats (7-5, 2-2 Capitol South) beat the Blue Jays (3-11, 0-4). Ryan Janson had 23 for Cambridge.
Fennimore 62, Mineral Point 59
Junior Kellen Kenney had 23 points to lead the Golden Eagles (12-2, 5-2 SWAL), ranked 10th in Division 4, past the ninth-ranked Pointers (9-5, 6-2). Mineral Point sophomore Liam Stumpf scored 17 points.
Palmyra-Eagle 67, Deerfield 50
Senior Revin Schneider put up 23 points for the Panthers (11-2, 6-0 Trailways South Conference) outscored the Demons 45-28 in the second half to win. Senior Carson Knapp put up 22 points for Deerfield (5-9, 3-3).