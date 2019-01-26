It took three overtime periods for the Lake Mills boys basketball team to hold on to its share of the Capitol North Conference lead Saturday afternoon.
It finally escaped with an 82-81 victory over visiting Columbus, boosting Lake Mills — ranked eighth in the Division 3 state poll — to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the North.
Columbus (8-6, 2-3) got 29 points from Ben Emler and 24 from Trent Casper. Sophomore guard Charlie Bender led Lake Mills with 24 points and Adam Moen had 14, including three points in the third overtime.
Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 45
The host Warriors (10-3, 4-1 Capitol North) used a 36-15 second-half run to beat the Blue Devils (7-7, 2-3) and remain tied for the league lead. Cameron Paske scored 14 points, Jack Monis had 13 and Will DeNoyer 11 for Lakeside. Lodi got 13 points from junior Jack Persike.
Madison East 62,
Beloit Memorial 33
The Purgolders (16-1, 12-1 Big Eight), ranked third in Division 1, got points from 13 players in a romp past the visiting Purple Knights (3-12, 2-10). Junior forward Marcus Justice led East with 15 points. Amariah Cook had 11 points for Beloit.
Middleton 61,
Madison Memorial 50
The Cardinals (11-6, 8-5 Big Eight) used a 40-28 run to reverse a 22-21 halftime deficit, beating the host Spartans (9-5, 8-5). Middleton senior Chandon Thomas had 18 points. Madison Memorial senior Cade Ellingson had 19.
Madison La Follette 73,
Janesville Parker 32
The Lancers (13-3, 11-2 Big Eight), ranked ninth in Division 1, got 35 points from bench players and totaled 10 steals to beat the host Vikings (2-14, 1-12). La Follette senior Troy Reeves Jr. scored 18 points and junior Isaiah Stewart had 11. Parker got 11 points from sophomore Matthew Hartwig.
Verona 65,
Madison West 60
Seniors Reagan Klawiter and Ryan Van Handel had 16 points each as the Wildcats (6-11, 5-8) held off the visiting Regents (6-11, 4-9). For West, senior Cliff McCray scored 19 points and Dayne Armwald had 18.
Sun Prairie 76,
Janesville Craig 55
The Cardinals (12-4, 8-4 Big Eight), led by senior Brock Voigt’s 18 points, were up by as many as 27 points in their victory over the visiting Cougars (8-9, 5-8). Senior Jack Huml scored 10 points for Craig.
McFarland 66,
Madison Edgewood 46
Trevon Chislom scored 28 points, Daniel Toennies had 20 and the Spartans (10-5) opened a 31-14 halftime lead and beat the visiting Crusaders (6-9). Sam Salzwedel led Edgewood with 12 points.
Reedsburg 71,
Wisconsin Dells 37
Will Fuhrmann had 15 points, Zach Bestor 14 and Max Tully 11 to carry the host Beavers (8-7) past the Chiefs (11-4). Dells got 11 points from junior Brett Hirst.
Burlington 67,
Fort Atkinson 47
The Demons (9-7) got 15 points from Dylan Runkel to beat the host Blackhawks (0-14). Fort Atkinson got 10 points from freshman Carson Baker.
Prairie du Chien 66, Barneveld 57
The Blackhawks (12-2) got 12 points each from seniors Dayne Evans and Malcolm Reed to hold off the Golden Eagles (11-3) at home. Prairie senior Mark Welter scored 18 points.
Benton 61, Cambridge 56
The Zephyrs (10-5) overcame a two-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Blue Jays (3-12). Senior Brooks Tiedman led Benton, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the second half before fouling out. For Cambridge, senior Ryan Janson had 15 points and senior Bailey Furseth 13.
Dodgeville 56,
Monticello 45
Senior Adam Phillips scored 28 points to lead the host Dodgers (1-13) past the Ponies (8-6) for their first victory of the year. Monticello’s Peter Gustafson had 19 points.