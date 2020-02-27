Prep boys basketball: Lake Mills routs Lodi, clinches Capitol North title outright

“We didn’t want to share,” Lake Mills coach Steve Hicklin said, then adding with a smile: “Sharing is a virtue that we respect around here, but not in every case.”

Senior guards Mike Herrington and Matt Johnson led the defensive charge for the L-Cats, who picked up their defensive intensity and outscored the Blue Devils 43-25 in the second half.

“Our best offense is our defense,” Bender said. “This is the loudest gym we’ve had all year, so we had to talk more on defense. We weren’t talking in the first half.”

Lake Mills, which led 32-27 at halftime, scored the first nine points after the break and opened a 41-27 lead.

Bender, the team’s leading scorer, scored on a putback, Moen added a basket underneath, Stoddard scored on a drive to the basket and Johnson delivered a 3-pointer during the 9-0 run after halftime.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That was part of a 12-1 run that gave the L-Cats a 44-28 lead with 13 minutes, 38 seconds remaining to play. After Lodi senior Kade Parsons made the first of two free throws, Moen drained a 3-pointer and the lead ballooned to 16.