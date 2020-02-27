Prep boys basketball: Lake Mills routs Lodi, clinches Capitol North title outright

LAKE MILLS — On Senior Night, the juniors carried the scoring load for the Lake Mills boys basketball team.
Junior guard Drew Stoddard made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points, 6-foot-3 junior Charlie Bender had 18 points and 6-4 junior Adam Moen provided 12 points in sparking Lake Mills to a 75-52 victory over Lodi in a Capitol North Conference finale on Thursday night.
The L-Cats (19-3, 9-1 Capitol North), who already had clinched a share of the conference title, claimed the outright league crown.
“That’s the No. 1 goal,” Bender said prior to the team cutting down the net in celebration. “It feels great. The Capitol North is always a strong conference. So to come out of that with a conference championship, obviously, feels amazing. It takes a lot of hard work.
“We knew it was a battle up until the end (of the conference season). We had Lodi our last game and they are no walk in the park. They are a really good team. It feels better that we had to go through so many good teams along the road.”
Lake Mills, No. 7 in Division 3 in The Associated Press poll, most recently won the Capitol North championship in 2016-17 en route to advancing to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals in March, 2017.
Senior guard Jack Persike, a Wisconsin Lutheran College commit, made four 3-pointers and had a team-high 14 points for Lodi (15-7, 7-3), which entered the game seeking to share the conference title.
“We didn’t want to share,” Lake Mills coach Steve Hicklin said, then adding with a smile: “Sharing is a virtue that we respect around here, but not in every case.”
Senior guards Mike Herrington and Matt Johnson led the defensive charge for the L-Cats, who picked up their defensive intensity and outscored the Blue Devils 43-25 in the second half.
“Our best offense is our defense,” Bender said. “This is the loudest gym we’ve had all year, so we had to talk more on defense. We weren’t talking in the first half.”
Lake Mills, which led 32-27 at halftime, scored the first nine points after the break and opened a 41-27 lead.
Bender, the team’s leading scorer, scored on a putback, Moen added a basket underneath, Stoddard scored on a drive to the basket and Johnson delivered a 3-pointer during the 9-0 run after halftime.
That was part of a 12-1 run that gave the L-Cats a 44-28 lead with 13 minutes, 38 seconds remaining to play. After Lodi senior Kade Parsons made the first of two free throws, Moen drained a 3-pointer and the lead ballooned to 16.
“I felt we played our tempo for the whole first half,” Hicklin said. “We feel we are conditioned to do that and that will pay dividends in the second half. We were able to wear them out a little bit. And we tried to establish the post (on offense), too.”
The L-Cats made 11 3-point shots, including seven in the second half while pulling away for their sixth consecutive victory.
“They had a five-point lead (at halftime) and with the ball, and they got a quick score right out of the gates,” said Lodi coach Mitch Hauser, whose team made nine 3-pointers. “They are explosive offensively. They are very good. You know they are going to make shots and they made shots tonight. They spread the floor very well. They are very difficult to guard.“
Bender’s 3-point shot gave the L-Cats’ their biggest lead of the first half at 30-24 with 2:58 left before halftime. Herrington’s pull-up jumper from 6 feet along the right baseline with 2.6 seconds left gave the L-Cats a 32-27 lead.
Lake Mills now has five players averaging double digits in scoring.
“It’s a balanced group,” Bender said. “Any guy can go off (scoring) at any time.”
That was true of the teams’ first meeting. Johnson scored 25 points in leading Lake Mills to a 57-43 victory over Lodi on Feb. 4 — a result that began the L-Cats’ current winning streak.
“I’m happy that we could send them off with a conference championship their senior year,” said Hicklin, whose team has four seniors on the roster.
Lodi 27 25 — 52
Lake Mills 32 43 — 75
LODI — Traeder 3 0-0 8, Q. Faust 4 0-0 8, Coddington 1 0-0 3, Asbjornson 1 0-0 3, C. Faust 1 0-0 2, Richards 3 0-0 7, Persike 4 2-2 14, Meier 1 0-0 2, Parsons 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 3-4 52.
LAKE MILLS — Herrington 4 0-0 9, Stoddard 7 1-3 19, Templin 1 0-0 3, Retrum 3 0-0 6, Moen 5 1-1 12, Bender 7 2-2 18, Johnson 3 0-0 8. Totals 30 4-6 75.
3-point goals — LO 9 (Persike 4, Traeder 2, Coddington 1, Asbjornson 1, Richards 1); LM 11 (Stoddard 4, Bender 2, Johnson 2, Herrington 1, Templin 1, Moen 1). Total fouls — LO 6; LM 6.