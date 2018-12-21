It let a 17-point halftime lead vanish, but when it counted most Friday night, the Madison La Follette boys basketball team came up with one big play after another.
The result was a 105-104 victory in double overtime over Sun Prairie in Big Eight Conference play.
La Follette season scoring leader Donneil Gray suffered an injury in the first overtime after scoring 27 points.
However, junior point guard Derek Grey stepped up for La Follette (6-2, 6-1), scoring the tying points in the first overtime and two crucial baskets in the second overtime to finish with 19 points. Sun Prairie had a late chance to win — but the Cardinals (5-3, 4-3) missed a pair of highly contested put-back attempts as time ran out.
Troy Reeves had 24 points for La Follette. Junior forward Delaware Hale led Sun Prairie with 31 points, and senior guard Anfernee Austin scored 21 of his 23 points after halftime.
Badger South
Oregon 57,
Monona Grove 54
After trailing by a point at halftime, the host Panthers (5-3, 4-1 Badger South) propelled themselves past the Silver Eagles (6-2, 3-2) as senior guard Ethan Victorson hit two free throws with 21 seconds remaining for a three-point lead, and the Panthers made a defensive stop to ice the win. Victorson finished with 14 points. Monona Grove got 17 points from Henry Hutson and 16 from Caden Nelson.
Monroe 66, Madison Edgewood 60 (OT)
The host Crusaders (3-5, 2-3 Badger South) used a 31-27 second half to force overtime, but Monroe (4-5, 3-2) went on an 11-5 run to win. Monroe senior guard Nick Schumacher scored 18 points and Max Lange 15. Edgewood got 19 points from sophomore Isandro Jimenez.
Badger North
DeForest 76, Portage 49
Senior forward Austin Westra scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half as the Norskies (5-2, 5-0) took a 34-12 lead over the visiting Warriors (3-5, 2-3). Portage got 21 points from senior Eli Considine.
Rock Valley
McFarland 72, Walworth Big Foot 47
The Spartans (6-2, 4-2 Rock Valley) rode 6-foot-6 senior forward Trevon Chislom’s 21 points to victory over the visiting Chiefs (3-4, 2-4).
Edgerton 66, Brodhead 39
The host Crimson Tide (3-3, 3-2) outscored the Cardinals (2-5, 1-5) by 23 points in the first half and coasted to victory behind 20 points from sophomore forward Drew Hanson.
East Troy 67, Jefferson 60
Senior guard Michael Polakoski finished with 28 points to help the Trojans (7-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Eagles (6-2, 4-2). Senior guard Ryan Brost scored 16 points for Jefferson.
Evansville 70, Whitewater 40
Blue Devils junior Sulley Geske led all players with 28 points as Evansville (6-3, 5-1) overpowered the Whippets (1-7, 0-6). Jake Martin and Dylan Pease both posted 10 points to lead Whitewater.
South Central
Wisconsin Dells 73, Westfield 44
The Chiefs (6-1, 2-0 South Central) opened a 43-16 halftime lead and coasted past the visiting Pioneers (3-6, 1-1). Junior forward Dylan Anchor led Dells with 18 points.
Non-c
o
nference
Janesville Craig 80, Oconomowoc 78
The Cougars (5-3) made 11 3-pointers, including a winner by Jack Huml at the buzzer, to beat the visiting Raccoons (3-3). Huml finished with 11 points, and teammates Aaron Leverson and Jacob Lynch each scored 18. Nate Platter scored 26 points for Oconomowoc.
Madison Memorial 70, Milwaukee Marshall 48
Senior guard Cade Ellingson led all players with 18 as the visiting Spartans (7-1) outscored the Eagles (0-4) by 25 points in the second half.