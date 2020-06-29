Prep boys basketball: Jim O'Leary heads west to take over as Watertown's head coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim O’Leary, who spent 29 years at Oconomowoc High School as an administrator, teacher and coach, has been named head boys basketball coach at Watertown.

Watertown athletic director Jamie Koepp confirmed the hire on Monday afternoon. It was made official on June 24.

O’Leary, who had been at Oconomowoc since 1990, retired as the Raccoons’ athletic director in 2004. He served as an assistant basketball coach with the varsity from 2005 through 2013 and as a freshman assistant in 2016-2017.

WHS alumnus Travis Moulton resigned as the Goslings’ coach in May after leading Watertown to a 12-9 overall record and 8-6 mark in the Badger South Conference, good for a third-place tie. Moulton went 66-83 in seven seasons with the Goslings, but his teams won 10 or more games in each of his last five seasons.

Nathan Gapinski, a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward, scored 7.0 points per game and is the top player on the scoring chart expected to return next season.

