The Beloit Turner boys basketball team turned on the jets at the start of the second half Thursday night, wiping out a 16-point deficit against host Jefferson.
But the Eagles answered with a late 15-0 run and held off the Trojans the rest of the way to take a 64-61 victory in Rock Valley Conference play.
Jefferson (7-2, 5-2 Rock Valley) got 22 points from senior forward Cory Kaiser. Turner (6-3, 5-1) got 25 points from Steve Dillard.
Walworth Big Foot 66,
Edgerton 63
Sophomore guard Clayton Jenny finished with 22 points but was sidelined by foul trouble for much of the second half as the visiting Crimson Tide (4-4, 3-3 Rock Valley) fell to the Chiefs (4-6, 3-4).
Big Foot got 12 points each from senior guard Aidan Greco and senior forward A.J. Courier, and Logan Eischeid became the third player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.
East Troy 81, Evansville 60
AJ Vukovich scored 35 points, 24 coming in the first half, as the Trojans (8-1, 6-0) defeated the Blue Devils (6-5, 5-2) on the road. Junior Sulley Geske scored 19 points for Evansville.
McFarland 85, Clinton 25
The visiting Spartans (8-2, 5-2 Rock Valley) rolled past the Cougars (1-9, 0-7).
Sauk Prairie 45, Baraboo 25
The Eagles (2-8, 1-5 Badger North) opened a 25-4 halftime lead and coasted past the visiting Thunderbirds (0-10, 0-6).
Junior Trevor Spray, a 6-foot-7 forward, scored a game-high 12 points for Sauk Prairie and senior Jack Henderson had 11. Baraboo was led by senior forward Caden Blum’s seven points.
Monona Grove 79,
Fort Atkinson 39
The Silver Eagles (7-3, 4-2 Badger South) opened a 44-15 halftime lead and cruised to victory over the visiting Blackhawks (0-10, 0-5). Monona Grove’s Caden Nelson scored a game-high 22 points and Sam Hepp had 18.
Fort Atkinson got 14 points from sophomore guard Greyson Wixom.
Madison Edgewood 64,
Milton 53
The visiting Crusaders (4-6, 3-3 Badger South) held off a late charge from the Red Hawks (1-9, 0-5).
Platteville 51,
Dodgeville 44
Senior Cade Rohrbach scored 13 points to lead the Hillmen (8-2, 3-0 Southwest Wisconsin) past the host Dodgers (0-10, 0-3). Senior guard Adam Phillips scored 13 points for Dodgeville.
Lodi 60,
Portage 45
Senior Cole Steinhoff scored a team-high 15 points to lead four double-digit scorers as the visiting Blue Devils (5-4) hold off the Warriors (4-6) in non-conference play. Portage senior Eli Considine scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the second half.
Argyle 59,
Madison Abundant Life 42
Sophomore Gavin Johnson scored 22 points to lead the Orioles (3-4) to a non-conference victory over the visiting Challengers (1-7). Abundant Life got 23 points from senior guard Michael Rhatican.