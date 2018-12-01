Milton freshman Jack Campion put forth a tremendous effort to force overtime Friday night.
But in the extra time, the Oregon boys basketball team held off the Red Hawks to take a 71-68 victory in Badger South Conference action.
Campion scored five points in the final minute of regulation, including a steal and basket in the closing seconds to tie the game.
Oregon (2-1 overall, 1-0 Badger South) got 19 points from senior guard Ethan Victorson.
Monona Grove 71,
Watertown 46
Guard Caden Nelson put up 22 points and small forward Sam Hepp added 20 as the host Silver Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Badger South) handed the Goslings (2-1, 0-1) their first loss.
Monona Grove made 10 3-pointers in the victory. Senior forward Noah Jeseritz led Watertown with 12 points.
Monroe 62, Fort Atkinson 46
The Cheesemakers (2-1, 1-0 Badger South) broke the game open in the second half by using a 19-0 run to defeat the host Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1). Senior forward Kade King had 15 points. and senior guard Nick Schumacher added 11 points.
Fort Atkinson’s leading scorer was Carson Baker with 15 points.
Stoughton 74,
Madison Edgewood 44
The host Vikings (3-1, 1-0 Badger South) scored at least 30 points in each half and defeated the Crusaders (1-2, 0-1) for their first victory. Stoughton’s Adam Hobson had a game-high of 25 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Drew Anderson added 12 points, shooting 6-for-6 from the line.
Sophomore guard Isandro Jimenez led Madison Edgewood in scoring with 17 points.
Badger North Conference
Reedsburg 75, Waunakee 66
Point guard Will Fuhrmann posted 20 points as the Beavers (2-0, 1-0 Badger North) defeated the reigning Badger North champion Warriors (1-1, 0-1). Waunakee senior Zachary Deering led all players with 22 points.
Mount Horeb 64, Baraboo 26
The Vikings (3-0, 1-0) used defensive pressure to hold the host Thunderbirds (0-2, 0-1) to less than 20 points in each half for their first victory in Badger North action.
Mount Horeb got 15 points apiece from a pair of 6-foot-5 forwards, Jason Larson and Bryce Farnsworth. Baraboo got seven points from junior guard Joe White Eagle.
DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 43
The Norskies (1-1, 1-0 Badger North) held off a late charge from the host Eagles (0-3, 0-1) and got their first victory.
Junior point guard Trey Schroeder scored 25 points, shooting 5-for-7 from the line. For Sauk Prairie, senior forward Spencer Breunig notched 13 points.
Non-conference
Wisconsin Dells 65,
Mineral Point 63
Sammy Millard sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Chiefs (2-0) over the Pointers (1-1), who were ranked No. 1 in the preseason Division 4 state rankings.
Junior guard Bryson Funmaker posted 22 points for the Chiefs. Guard Brayden Dailey led Mineral Point with 19.
New Glarus 92, Dodgeville 54
Jaden Kreklow became the school leader in career assists, passing Wade Torgenson, as the Glarner Knights (3-0) defeated the visiting Dodgers (0-3).
The senior point guard also posted a game-high 30 points. New Glarus also got 13 points apiece from Mason Martinson and Zach Feller. Senior point guard Noah Blalock led Dodgeville with 16 points.
Racine St. Catherine’s 72,
Lake Mills 43
The host Angels (1-0), the top-ranked team in Division 3, stormed to a 35-22 halftime lead and pulled away against the L-Cats (1-1).
Kamari McGee scored 25 points for St. Catherine’s. Matt Johnson scored 15 points and J.T. Toepfer 13 for Lake Mills.
Wisconsin Heights 72,
Black Hawk 50
The Vanguards (3-0) used a 42-30 first half to pull away and defeat the visiting Warriors (0-1). Senior guard Shraven Parman scored a game-high 25 points. Seniors Camden Brown posted 18 points and Clayton Caminiti added 17 points.
Conner Meyer, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, had 21 points for Black Hawk.
Columbus 59, Belleville 42
The host Cardinals (1-1) went on a 14-2 run in the second half to pull away from a two-point halftime advantage and beat the Wildcats (1-1).
Trent Casper finished with 24 points for Columbus. Knocking in 15 points for Belleville was senior forward Jared Schulting.
Poynette 66, Cambridge 58
The host Pumas (1-0) got 14 points from Nik Feller and made a 31-23 halftime lead stand up against the Blue Jays (0-3). Cambridge got 12 points from Jordan Marty and 11 from Cameron Muth.
Watertown Luther Prep 70, Marshall 54
The Phoenix (1-1) jumped out to a 35-22 first half and defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-2). Senior forwards Luke Schlomer had 18 points and Alex Lawrence added 16 points.
Marshall got 13 points from senior guard Gabe Stewart.