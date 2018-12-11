The Madison Edgewood boys basketball team needed three points to tie and four to win Tuesday night, and sophomore Isandro Jimenez found a way to deliver all four.
He made a 3-pointer while being fouled and added the winning free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift Edgewood to a 59-58 victory over host Oregon in a Badger South Conference game.
Edgewood (3-3 overall, 2-1 Badger South) was led by Michael Meriggioli’s 24 points. Ethan Victorson scored 21 points for the Panthers (3-3, 2-1).
Stoughton 62, Milton 37
Senior guard Drew Anderson and junior forward Adam Hobson each scored 20 points as the Vikings (5-1, 3-0 Badger South) picked up a victory against the visiting Red Hawks (0-6, 0-3).
Monroe 72,
Monona Grove 60
The visiting Cheesemakers (3-4, 2-1 Badger South) got the victory over the Silver Eagles (5-1, 2-1), knocking Monona Grove from the unbeaten ranks. Kade King, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, had 30 points for Monroe.
Watertown 57,
Fort Atkinson 48
The Goslings (4-2, 1-2 Badger South) got 16 points from junior guard Deon Nailing to defeat the host Blackhawks (0-6, 0-3).
Badger North
Reedsburg 71, Portage 57
The Beavers (4-1, 2-1 Badger North) got the victory over the visiting Warriors (2-4, 1-2), with junior guard Will Fuhrmann going 8-for-12 from the line among his 26 points. Portage senior forward Eli Considine had 31 points.
Mount Horeb 60,
Sauk Prairie 44
The Vikings (5-0, 3-0 Badger North) remained undefeated as they held the Eagles to 10 points in the second half en route to victory in Badger North Conference play. Seniors Dustin Zenz and Jason Larson scored 13 points apiece.
For Sauk Prairie (0-5, 0-3), seniors Spencer Breunig scored 18 points and Jack Henderson had 13 points.
DeForest 87, Baraboo 42
The visiting Norskies (3-2, 3-0 Badger North) cruised past the Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-3). DeForest senior Austin Westra scored a game-high 17 points. Teammates Jack Bogan and Trey Schroeder had 12 and 11, respectively. Caden Blum led Baraboo with 15 points.
Waunakee 68,
Beaver Dam 51
The Warriors (4-1, 2-1 Badger North) made 12 3-pointers in the first half en route to defeating the host Golden Beavers (3-2, 1-2).
Senior guard Josh Cash led Waunakee with 13 points and Caden Nelson and Ryan Johnson had 12 points apiece. For Beaver Dam, junior guard Broden Boschert scored 14 points.
Trailways South
Johnson Creek 81, Madison Abundant Life 49
Senior wing Cole Ducklow scored a game-high 22 points as the Bluejays (2-3, 2-1 Trailways South) beat the Challengers (1-4, 0-3). Phil Emmel led Abundant Life with 17 points.
Orfordville Parkview 109, Madison Country Day 73
The Vikings (3-2, 2-0 Trailways South) scored 50 or more points in each half in a victory over the Prairie Hawks (3-4, 0-2). Justin Balch scored a game-high 24 points for Parkview. For Country Day, seniors Carl Ashworth and Colin Green scored 17 points each.
Trailways West
Rio 80, Pardeeville 43
Brandon Rowe scored 34 points and Nathan Rippl had 21 as the Vikings (5-1, 3-0 Trailways West) opened a 49-20 halftime lead and coasted past the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-3). Pardeeville got 10 points from Derek Lindert.
Non-conference
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Marshall 60
The Warriors (3-1) defended their home court with a non-conference victory over the Cardinals (2-4). Seniors Jack Monis and Cameron Paske led the way with 20 and 18 points, respectively.
Gabe Stewart finished with 15 points for Marshall, and Quinn Killerlain and Craig Ward each had 13 points.
Lake Mills 68,
Wisconsin Dells 57
Sophomore Charlie Bender scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to help the visiting L-Cats (3-1) beat the previously undefeated Chiefs (4-1).
Lake Mills led by six at halftime and held off a late Wisconsin Dells rally, thanks in part to 10 3-pointers. Senior Dylan Anchor scored 12 points to lead the Chiefs.
Deerfield 84, Belleville 69
The host Demons (2-2) defeated the Wildcats (1-3) after making a second-half push behind 39 points from senior guard Wills Manning. Point guard Carson Knapp had 25 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Belleville got 18 points from junior forward Royce Clark.
Darlington 51,
Dodgeville 36
The host Redbirds (5-0) kept the Dodgers (0-6) winless.