Thanks to Oregon senior guard Ethan Victorson and his teammates, the race for the Badger South Conference title became more interesting on Saturday.
Victorson scored 20 points to lead the Panthers boys basketball team to a 53-48 victory at Stoughton, leaving the teams in a tie at the top of the league standings.
It was the first victory for Oregon (6-3, 5-1 Badger South) over its neighbor and rival since 2013.
Junior forward Adam Hobson scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half for Stoughton (7-4, 5-1).
Monroe 64, Watertown 51
The Cheesemakers (5-6, 4-2 Badger South) stormed to a 34-9 halftime lead and made the most of 30 offensive rebounds to beat the Goslings (5-4, 2-4).
Monroe senior Kade King scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half, and 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Cade Meyer scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half for Monroe.
For Watertown, junior guard Cade Oiler scored all of his team-high 13 points in the second half and Kory Stas added 11 points.
Mount Horeb 75, DeForest 62
The host Vikings (8-3, 6-0 Badger North) finished with a 44-30 run, as senior guard Gunnar Nortman scored 15 of his 28 points after halftime to beat the Norskies (7-3, 5-1) in a battle for the conference lead.
The Vikings shot 15-for-19 from the free throw line. DeForest took only eight free throws. Senior forward Bryce Farnsworth had 15 points for Mount Horeb.
For DeForest, 6-6 senior forward Austin Westra scored 20 points and senior wing Cody Riggs had 15 on five 3-pointers.
Reedsburg 62,
Beaver Dam 59 (OT)
The Golden Beavers (6-5, 2-4 Badger North) took a four-point halftime lead, but the Beavers (6-4, 4-2) forced overtime and then scored nine points in the extra period.
Carter Daniels finished with 22 points and Will Fuhrmann had 21 for Reedsburg. Beaver Dam got 19 points from Cade Ferron and 10 from Jordan Schwanke.
Monona Grove 70,
Western Dubuque (Iowa) 60
The Silver Eagles (8-3) used a 41-20 first half to defeat the Bobcats (1-9) at the Wendy’s Classic at Loras College in Iowa.
Western Dubuque made all of its 23 free throws. Senior Caden Nelson scored 31 points for Monona Grove.
Waunakee 47, Franklin 44
As part of the four-game Waunakee Invitational, the host Warriors (7-3) got 12 points from senior guard Will Knatz to down the Sabers (7-3). Franklin senior point guard Jacob Vonderwell scored 17 points.
Madison Edgewood 68, Ripon 46
The Crusaders (5-6) went on a 44-21 surge in the second half after trailing by a point at halftime and beat the Tigers (3-9) in the Waunakee Invitational.
Senior forward Michael Meriggioli scored 16 points for Edgewood and Michael Regnier, Isandro Jimenez, and Andrew Newton added 10 apiece. Ripon got 15 points from Hunter Auchtung.
Delafield St. John’s NW 71,
Madison West 67
Senior guard James Kelley scored 32 points and sophomore Brandin Podziemski had 16 as the Lancers (7-0) narrowly defeated the visiting Regents (5-7) at Milwaukee Messmer. With four players fouling out, West relied on the scoring of junior forward Dayne Armwald, who finished with 19 points.
Janesville Parker 50,
Columbus 47
The Vikings (2-9) overcame a first-half deficit to defeat the Cardinals (5-4) during Waunakee Invitational play. Senior guard Tremar Curry scored 22 for Parker and junior forward Ben Emler had 18 for Columbus.
Milwaukee Young Coggs 85,
Deerfield 78 (OT)
Eagles junior Jalen Tolliver led all players with 37 points as Young Coggs Prep (10-2), ranked No. 10 in Division 5, outlasted the Demons (4-6). Senior guard Wills Manning led Deerfield with 29 points and Carson Knapp had 20.