Even after four players fouled out, the Madison West boys basketball team didn’t give up Tuesday night.
That persistence helped to make the difference as the host Regents held on for a 79-78 overtime victory over Middleton in Big Eight conference play.
The Regents (2-3, 1-2 Big Eight) earned their first conference victory and dropped Middleton to 2-2, 1-2.
Chamar Reed led the Regents with 18 points.
Middleton got 20 points from Jack Boyle and 17 apiece from Chandon Thomas and Jake Klubertanz.
Sun Prairie 72,
Janesville Parker 60
Alex Voigt scored 18 points and the Cardinals (5-1, 2-1 Big Eight) pulled away to beat the Vikings (0-4, 0-3).
Anfernee Austin scored 13 points and Rajai Williams, Brock Voigt and Dawson Hughes had 11 each for Sun Prairie.
Parker got 16 points from Brady Biba, 11 from Robert DeLong and 10 from Matthew Hartwig.
Madison La Follette 86,
Beloit Memorial 50
The Lancers (2-1, 2-1) held the host Purple Knights (0-4, 0-3) to under 20 points in the second half en route to victory.
Senior guard Troy Reeves Jr. scored 27 points and senior point guard Donneil Gray provided 21.
For Beloit Memorial, junior guard Jaden Bell tallied 10 points.
Janesville Craig 63, Verona 53
The host Cougars (4-0, 3-0) were tied 26-26 with the Wildcats (1-3, 1-2) at halftime, but a 3-pointer by senior Jacob Lynch pushed Craig ahead by five points early in the second half .
Senior guard Aaron Leverson sealed the game by making four free throws in the closing minutes.
The Wildcats’ Tyler Slawek finished with 21 points.
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland 74, Edgerton 59
A 43-point second half and 26-for-29 shooting from the free throw line carried the host Spartans (3-1, 1-1 Rock Valley) past the Crimson Tide (1-2, 1-1).
Trevon Chislom led the Spartans with 23 points, making nine of 10 free throws, and Daniel Toennies added 15 points.
Edgerton got 17 points from Kyle Wille, 15 from Brian Rusch and 12 from Clayton Jenny.
Evansville 71, Jefferson 66
Junior Sulley Geske led all the Blue Devils with 21 points as Evansville (3-1, 2-0 Rock Valley Conference) defeated the Eagles (3-1, 1-1). James Monogue led Jefferson with 19 points.
Trailways South Conference
Palmyra-Eagle 52, Deerfield 41
The Panthers (3-1, 1-0 Trailways South) defeated the host Demons (0-2, 0-1).
Deerfield senior Tommy Wilson made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-6 from the line for 15 points. Leading for Palmyra-Eagle was senior guard Revin Schneider with 21 points.
SWAL
Darlington 63, Mineral Point 53
After trailing by four points at halftime, the Redbirds (3-0, 1-0) rallied with five minutes left to defeat the Pointers (1-2, 0-1) on the road.
Darlington’s Carter Lancaster made 13 shots from the field and finished with 28 points.
Mineral Point junior guard Isaac Lindsey hit a milestone, scoring his 1,000th career point.
Non-conference
Lakeside Lutheran 55,
Madison Edgewood 41
The Warriors (2-1) used a 30-17 first half to propel themselves to victory over the visiting Crusaders (1-3).
Senior forward Jack Monis scored 25 points for Lakeside and Caleb Kuepers added 14. Edgewood got seven points from senior forward Mitchel Wendler.
Lake Mills 66, Fort Atkinson 33
Junior Matt Johnson made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as the L-Cats (2-1) took a home victory over the Blackhawks (0-4).
Lake Mills’ defense held Fort Atkinson to 12 points in the second half. Carson Bakers had eight points for Fort Atkinson.
Wisconsin Dells 66,
Baraboo 37
Chiefs junior Brett Hirst led all players with 14 points as the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Dells (3-0) cruised by the Thunderbirds (0-3). No Baraboo player scored more than seven points.
Reedsburg 73,
River Valley 64
Will Fuhrmann sank four 3-pointers in the first half and had 14 points in the second, totaling 26 points, to lead the Beavers (3-0) past the Blackhawks (1-2).
Reedsburg also got 17 points from Zach Bestor and 16 from Carter Daniels. River Valley had three double-figure scorers, led by Josh Maier with 15.
Watertown 51,
West Bend West 38
Kory Stas scored 18 points, and the host Goslings (3-1) used a 34-23 run in the second half to defeat the visiting Spartans (0-3).
Elkhorn 69, Monroe 50
The host Elks (3-0) opened a 32-20 lead and held on to beat the Cheesemakers (2-2).
Chance Larson led the Elks with 19 points. Nick Schumacher had 11 points for Monroe.
Adams-Friendship 55, Cambridge 52
Green Devils guard Braedyn Quinnell led all players with 22 points as Adams-Friendship (2-3) defeated the Blue Jays (0-4). Bailey Furseth and Kobe Kravik led Cambridge with 13 points apiece.
Lodi 73, Dodgeville 54
The visiting Blule Devils (2-1) got 21 points from Max Hamilton and 17 from Jack Persike and scored 50 second-half points to pull away from the Dodgers (0-4).
Dodgeville got 16 points from Noah Blalock, 14 from Adam Phillips and 11 from Peyton Tranel.
Monona Grove 81, Westfield 33
The visiting Silver Eagles (4-0) coasted past the Pioneers (1-3).
Milwaukee Madison 72, Oregon 62
The Green Knights (5-0) remained undefeated by holding off the visiting Panthers (2-2).