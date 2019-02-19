Junior Derek Gray made two free throws with 1.4 seconds left Tuesday night to give the Madison La Follette boys basketball team a 62-61 victory over Sun Prairie in a battle for second place in the Big Eight Conference.
Gray finished with nine points for the Lancers (15-5, 12-5 Big Eight). Ben Probst led the way with 15 points.
For Sun Prairie (15-6, 11-6), senior Brock Voigt finished with 27 points.
Madison East 73,
Janesville Craig 67
Co-captains Anthony Washington and senior Damontae Thompson rallied the Purgolders (20-1, 16-1 Big Eight) from a one-point halftime deficit to a victory over the Cougars (7-10, 10-11).
Thompson, a senior, scored 22 points and Washington, a junior, had 21 for the winners. Senior Aaron Leverson scored 24 points for Craig and senior Jack Huml had 17.
Madison Memorial 59,
Verona 47
Senior guard Cade Ellingson led the way with 16 points as the Spartans (15-5, 12-5 Big Eight) downed the Wildcats (7-13, 6-10) for their sixth consecutive victory.
Senior Ryan Van Handel scored 15 points for the Wildcats.
Beaver Dam 65,
DeForest 64
Jordan Schwanke blocked a layup attempt from Austin Westra at the buzzer to give the Golden Beavers (14-7, 8-5 Badger North) a victory over the Norskies (16-5, 10-3). Schwanke led the Golden Beavers with 16 points. Westra had 18 points for DeForest.
Palymra-Eagle 74, Madison Abundant Life 40
Senior Morgan Carpenter scored 23 points to propel the first-place Panthers (16-4, 10-0 Trailways South) to victory over the Challengers (1-21, 0-12). Junior Ryan Rockwell led Abundant Life with 11 points.
Williams Bay 71, Madison Country Day 53
Sophomore Ben Venteicher led all players with 19 points as the Bulldogs (8-12, 6-5 Trailways South) downed the Prairie Hawks (6-13, 2-8).
Senior Colin Green led Country Day with 18 points.
Randolph 66,
Baraboo 46
Sophomore Brayden Haffele had 17 points as the Rockets (21-0) downed the Thunderbirds (1-20). Baraboo senior Caden Blum shot 10-for-12 from the line to finish with 17 points.
Wales Kettle Moraine 75, Watertown 43
Senior point guard Nate Jenkins had 22 points as the Lasers (13-9) overwhelmed the Goslings (9-12). Junior Payton Foltz led Watertown with 10 points.
Deerfield 83,
Beaver Dam Wayland 61
Tyler Haak scored 32 points as the visiting Demons (8-12) cruised to a non-conference victory over the Big Red (5-12). Wayland got 22 points from Kerem Kocer.