Prep boys basketball: Caden Nelson and Waunakee hope their waiting game becomes a winning play

The Waunakee boys basketball team has succeeded against tough competition before.
After all, the Warriors have won the Badger North Conference title in 11 of the last 13 years, including last season.
But the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the 2020 season last March before the boys’ sectional finals, is proving to be their most persistent foe yet.
The Badger, Big Eight and Rock Valley conferences won’t sponsor league competition and won’t crown champions this winter, but individual schools are free to determine their own plans, depending on county and school district guidelines.
This frustration is compounded by the fall, which also saw little to no competition inside Dane County. If Dane County residents can show downward trends in the spread of the pandemic, schools will be allowed to start start winter games Jan. 11, and veteran Waunakee coach Dana MacKenzie has promised his Warriors a season.
When that happens, the Warriors will be poised for great things again this season. MacKenzie returns 11 players off a 19-6 team — including three double-figure scorers: seniors Caden Nelson and Jaxson Zibell, and junior Andrew Keller.
“We’re working with them as much as possible,” MacKenzie said. “We had a contact period recently, worked socially distanced and in small groups, but we’re waiting on Dane County (which has imposed tight restrictions on gatherings) and the school boards.
“As of now we have zero games, but if things go well. … I don’t think it’ll be difficult to schedule if we get the go-ahead.
“Our guys are excited about the chance to finally compete.”
They should be, as pre-season state Division 1 polls have the Warriors in the top 10.
Leading the way is the physical 6-2 small forward Nelson, who averaged 12.2 ppg. last season. He also passed for 25 TDs as the quarterback for the 2019 D2 state runner-up football team until a late-season injury.
“Caden is one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached,” said MacKenzie. “He had a slow start last season due to that injury, but he came back to earn all-conference and if we had a (conference) season this winter, I think he would have been in the running for player of the year.”
Nelson, who is mulling football offers, and his teammates have been playing it safe limiting themselves to a few carefully organized outdoor pick-up games.
“This is a crazy situation,” he said, “because now we’re looking at back-to-back basketball seasons (with no football until the WIAA-approved alternative spring season). But we’ll take advantage of every chance we can because we don’t know how this will break down.
“We’re staying optimistic.”
Nelson will get help from Zibell, a 5-10 point guard Zibell who averaged 11 points last year, and the 6-5 Keller (12.7 ppg).
“In big games, he (Keller) is the best player on the floor,” MacKenzie said. “He has upside like few kids we’ve ever had.”
MacKenzie said the team will go 10 to 12 players deep, an advantage in the Warriors’ up-tempo style.
Other returnees include seniors 5-11 Casey Fischer, 6-3 Kaden Kruschek, 6-3 Nolan Breidenbach, 6-2 Randy Vojitisek, and 6-2 Connor Keenan. Also returning are juniors 6-0 Aidan Driscoll and 6-6 Jack Dotzler and 6-3 sophomore Drew Regner.
Dane County’s restrictions on gatherings will expire Dec. 17, and then will be reviewed. From there, the Waunakee School Board must act on direction for the high school’s athletic programs.
At this stage, athletes and coaches in the area are hopeful.
“I told everyone that we’ll work hard to make something happen,” MacKenzie said. ”I believe we can do this safely.”
Nelson feels the same way.
“Until we get the go-ahead,” he said, “we’ll try to do the right things, mask up and stay socially distant. Because if we get the chance, we have a lot of pieces in place. We can pick up where we left off.”
