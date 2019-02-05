When it was time for a little extra work, Beaver Dam senior Cade Ferron stepped up to the line Tuesday night.
Ferron, who finished with 20 points, sank a pair of 3-pointers and made both of his free throws in overtime to carry the Golden Beavers to a 67-64 victory over host Waunakee in a Badger North Conference boys basketball game.
Beaver Dam (11-6 overall, 5-4 Badger North) moved into a tie with the Warriors (10-6, 5-4) for third place in the league.
Junior Jacob May scored 14 points for Waunakee.
Madison Memorial 57,
Madison West 49
Kyle Yu scored 12 points and Kwan Lewis had 10 as the Spartans (10-5, 9-5 Big Eight Conference) earned a road victory over the Regents (6-12, 4-10).
Memorial used a 7-0 run in the second half to pull away. Cliff McCray scored 14 points for West.
Milton 54, Sauk Prairie 53 (OT)
Led by senior Jared Brown’s 14 points, the Red Hawks (3-13) erased a seven-point halftime deficit to force overtime and edge the Eagles (4-13) in the snow-delayed Badger Challenge seventh-place pairing.
Senior Jack Henderson led Sauk Prairie with 20 points.
Edgerton 74, Evansville 58
Sophomore Clayton Jenner scored 16 points and the Crimson Tide (9-6, 7-8 Rock Valley Conference) pulled away in the second half to knock off the Blue Devils (9-7, 8-4).
Juniors Sulley Geske and Aaron Anderson scored 16 points apiece to lead Evansville.
Jefferson 74, Clinton 50
The Eagles (13-3, 10-2 Rock Valley) took a 41-35 halftime lead and blew the game open in the second half against the visiting Cougars (1-14, 0-12) to stay within striking distance of league leader East Troy.
Junior James Monogue scored 16 points, senior Ben Sukow had 13 and senior Cory Kaiser 11 for Jefferson. Clinton got 26 points from Riley Anastasi.
Wisconsin Dells 75, Westfield 44
The Chiefs (13-4, 6-0 South Central Conference) used a 39-15 first half to cruise past the host Pioneers (3-14, 1-6) and maintain their league lead.
Junior Brett Hirst scored 15 points, and junior Sam Millard and senior Dylan Musiedlak had 10 apiece. Westfield got 12 points from Josh Koloske.
Williams Bay 71,
Deerfield 68 (OT)
Sophomore Ben Venteicher scored 22 points for the Bulldogs (5-11, 4-4 Trailways South Conference), who overcame an 18-point halftime deficit to force overtime and narrowly defeat the Demons (5-10, 3-4).
Deerfield senior Wills Manning scored 22 points.
Reedsburg 58, Lodi 48
The visiting Beavers (10-7) took a 34-26 halftime lead and never relinquished it, picked up a victory over the Blue Devils (7-10) in non-conference play.
Will Fuhrmann scored 15 points to lead Reedsburg. Lodi’s Max Hamilton also scored 15.
Marshall 88,
Orfordville Parkview 86 (2OT)
The Cardinals (9-7) secured a double-overtime victory over the visiting Vikings (10-5).
Freshman guard Cole Denniston, who hit a last-second 3-pointer to force the first overtime, led Marshall with 23 points. Aydon Campbell scored 35 for Parkview.
Columbus 76, Montello 32
Ben Emler scored 29 points and Trent Casper had 19 to lead the Cardinals (9-7) past the Hilltoppers (3-13). Columbus took a 48-13 halftime lead.
Palmyra-Eagle 69,
Belleville 56
Revin Schneider (24), Morgan Carpenter (15), and Josh Krystosek (13) combined for 52 points as the host Panthers (13-3) beat the Wildcats (7-7).
Sophomore Sawyer Fahey scored 17 points for Belleville, making eight of 10 free throws, and seniors Austin Fahey and Jaydon Winkers added 14 apiece.