Junior Ben Probst scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Madison La Follette overpowered host Waunakee 65-57 in a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Lancers (10-3) earned their third consecutive victory and sixth in the past seven games. The only loss in the stretch came by two points to undefeated and top-ranked Madison East.
Seniors Josh Cash and Will Knatz led Waunakee (8-5) with 14 points apiece.
Sun Prairie 69,
Wisconsin Rapids 41
Junior forward Delaware Hale scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half as the Cardinals (9-4) took a 44-17 lead and coasted to victory over the visiting Red Raiders (3-10). Nathan Krommenakker led Rapids with 17 points.
Verona 51, Sauk Prairie 38
Senior Ryan Van Handel scored 19 points as the Wildcats (4-10) took a home victory over the Eagles (4-10). Verona senior Reagan Klawiter and junior Malik Odetunde each added nine points. Sauk Prairie center Jack Henderson scored 21 points.
Mount Horeb 75,
Janesville Craig 67
After an even first half, the Vikings (11-3) used a 38-30 run in the second half to take a non-conference victory over the host Cougars (7-7). Mount Horeb shot 18-for-22 from the line and got 27 points and 10 rebounds from senior Gunnar Nortman. Jason Larson added 17 points and Dustin Zenz 12 for the winners.
Craig got 19 points from Aaron Leverson and 12 from Seve Bertagnoli.
Beaver Dam 89,
Menasha 70
The Golden Beavers (8-6) picked up the victory over the host Bluejays (6-6) as sophomore guard Nate Abel led the way with 26 points. Benjamin Romnek had 36 points for Menasha.
Mauston 75, Reedsburg 61
The Golden Eagles (9-2) rolled to victory over the visiting Beavers (6-6), earning their fifth consecutive victory. Senior guard Joe Bauer led Mauston with 22 points. Reedsburg’s Max Tully scored 16 points.
Wisconsin Dells 73,
River Valley 62
Chiefs junior Brett Hirst led the way with 21 points as Wisconsin Dells (10-3) rode a 17-point halftime lead to victory over the Blackhawks (4-8). Senior Taylor Knutson led River Valley with 15.
Jefferson 75,
Union Grove 56
Junior James Monogue scored 26 points, going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, as the visiting Eagles (10-3) beat the Broncos (4-8). Senior Luke Hansel scored 11 points for Union Grove.
Marshall 64,
Cambridge 60
The Blue Jays (2-10, 0-3 Capitol South Conference) held a six-point lead early in the second half, but Cardinals freshmen Cole Denniston and Craig Ward combined to make five 3-pointers in the late going to carry Marshall (6-5, 2-1). Denniston then hit a free throw with 6 seconds left to clinch the victory.
Marshall’s Tyler Chadwick scored 16 points and Denniston, Ward, and Gabe Stewart finished with 13 apiece. Cambridge got 16 points from Ryan Janson, 14 from Bailey Furseth and 13 from Jack Nikolay.
New Glarus 77,
Belleville 50
Senior Jaden Kreklow scored all of his 27 points in the first half as the Glarner Knights (11-2, 3-0 Capitol South), ranked seventh in Division 4, used a 40-15 run to take charge against the host Wildcats (6-5, 1-2).
Mason Martinson and Trevor Gassman added 12 points apiece for New Glarus. For Belleville, sophomore Sawyer Fahey scored 14 points and senior Jacob Schrader had 10.
Wisconsin Heights 81,
Waterloo 54
The Vanguards (9-3, 3-0 Capitol South) opened a 50-16 halftime lead and cruised past the host Pirates (1-12, 0-3) to remain in a tie for the league lead. Heights was led by its three seniors, as Payton Flamme scored 22 points, Clayton Caminiti added 17 and Shraven Parman had 12. Waterloo got 13 points from senior Aaron Brey.
Watertown Luther Prep 56,
Columbus 48
The visiting Phoenix (6-3, 2-1 Capitol North) held off the Cardinals (7-5, 1-2), led by senior Micah Kieselhorst with 12 points. Columbus had to finish without starting guard Adam Zahn, who scored five points before fouling out. Senior Trent Casper led the Cardinals with 14 points.
Lodi 55, Poynette 42
Junior Jack Person scored 19 points, including 12 in the second half, as the visiting Blue Devils (6-6, 1-2 Capitol North) beat the Pumas (3-8, 0-3). Senior Max Hamilton added 11 points for Lodi. Junior Nik Feller scored 11 to lead Poynette.
Mineral Point 65,
Cuba City 54
Junior Isaac Lindsey led all players with 24 points as the eighth-ranked Pointers (9-3, 6-1 SWAL) cruised by the Cubans (8-4, 4-3) to maintain control of first place in the league.
Junior point guard Brady Olson posted 22 points for Cuba City, which has lost two of its last three.
Johnson Creek 68, Deerfield 66
Seniors Cole Ducklow and Jamison Richardt put up 16 points each as the Bluejays (6-7, 3-2 Trailways South Conference) held off a furious second-half rally to beat the Demons (5-7, 3-2). Tyler Haak, Carson Knapp and Wills Manning each scored 16 points for Deerfield.
Madison Country Day 65,
Madison Abundant Life 53
Senior forward Carl Ashworth put up 19 points as the Prairie Hawks (4-7, 1-4 Trailways South) picked up their first conference win by topping the Challengers (1-11, 0-6). Michael Rhatican led Abundant Life with 18 points.