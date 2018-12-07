The Middleton girls basketball team used three double-digit scorers to hand visiting Madison Memorial its first loss on Thursday night, a 67-46 decision in Big Eight Conference play.
The Spartans were playing without blue-chip college recruiting target Leilani Kapinus, who suffered a knee injury last week.
Sitori Tanin and Evie Coleman each scored 16 points for the Cardinals (3-2, 3-1 Big Eight), with Tanin scoring 10 points after halftime and Coleman getting 11 in the first half.
Hannah Flottmeyer scored eight of her 13 points in the second half for Middleton.
Emmoni Rankins led Memorial with 22 points, and Maya White Eagle had 10.
Sun Prairie 61,
Janesville Craig 57 (OT)
Senior guard Grace Hilber scored 25 points to lead the visiting Cardinals (3-1, 3-1 Big Eight) to an overtime victory over the Cougars (2-2, 2-2).
Sun Prairie scored 11 points in the extra period and made 11 of 15 free throws overall. Jazzanay Seymore added 12 points for the Cardinals.
Craig got 15 points from Claudia Fieiras and 13 from Rileigh Elgas.
Madison La Follette 66,
Janesville Parker 47
The Lancers (3-1, 3-1 Big Eight) got 17 points from senior guard Sydni Olson to fend off the visiting Vikings (0-6, 0-4).
Janesville Parker juniors Jena Forrestal and Ryann Porter each went 8-for-8 from the free throw line, but La Follette held the Vikings without a field goal over the final nine minutes.
Verona 69,
Madison West 17
Freshman guard Aaliyah Smith led the Wildcats with 17 points, equaling the Regents’ game total, as the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Big Eight) overpowered Madison West (0-4, 0-4).
Grace McGrath, one of West’s five senior starters, led the Regents with four points.
Madison East 88,
Beloit Memorial 40
Senior wing Ashayla Moseberry led all players with 22 points as the host Purgolders (4-2, 2-2 Big Eight) used a 60-point first half to overpower the Purple Knights (0-5, 0-4).
Seniors Arianna Smith and Tiana White led Beloit Memorial with 10 and nine points, respectively, but no teammate added more than four.
McFarland 55,
Brodhead 42
The host Spartans trailed 38-35 with eight minutes remaining, but went on a 20-4 run to take control against the Cardinals (2-4, 2-3 Rock Valley). Senior forward Ashley East posted 15 points for McFarland (5-2, 3-2).
Evansville 50, Edgerton 29
The Blue Devils (2-5, 2-3 Rock Valley) held the host Crimson Tide (0-7, 0-5) to 10 points in the first half and won handily. Ten Evansville players scored at least two points, led by Paige Banks with nine. Edgerton senior post Morgan Demrow tallied 12 points.
Jefferson 51, Clinton 44
The host Eagles (3-3, 2-3 Rock Valley) overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Cougars (1-4, 1-4). Jefferson’s big second half was led by junior forward Olivia Ganser, who finished with 26 points. Teammate Ainsley Howard added 15.
Mineral Point 67,
Iowa-Grant 42
The host Pointers (4-1, 1-1 SWAL) held the Panthers to 21 points in each half. Mineral Point had three double-digit scorers, led by Nicole Johnson with 13 points. Iowa-Grant got 19 from Logan Hubbard.
Lake Mills 54,
Sauk Prairie 44
The host L-Cats (5-2) needed a big second half to earn a non-conference victory over the Eagles (0-6). Julianna Wagner scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half. Taylor Roughen added 11 for Lake Mills. Riley Breunig and Kassia Marquardt each scored 10 to lead Sauk Prairie.
Poynette 67,
New Glarus 50
Senior Hanna Walters and sophomore Jalynn Morter each posted 15 points as the Pumas (4-1) downed the Glarner Knights (2-3) at home. New Glarus sophomore JayLynn Benson led all players with 23 points, but no teammate scored more than eight.
Wisconsin Dells 63, Belleville 44
Seniors Katelyn Meister scored 27 points and senior Jamie Pfeifer added 21 to power the host Chiefs (5-1) past the Wildcats (2-3).
The Dells led by 12 at halftime and went on a 23-6 run over the first nine minutes of the second half. Senior Rachael Heittola scored 19 for Belleville.
Boys
Marshall 59, Poynette 42
The host Cardinals (1-3) picked up their first victory of the season and handed the Pumas (1-1) their first defeat in a Capitol Conference crossover game.
Four Marshall players scored in double figures, with senior guard Gabe Stewart tallying 15 points and freshman guard Craig Ward 13. Poynette got 12 points from sophomore Kelby Petersen.
Columbus 88, Waterloo 63
The host Cardinals (2-1) used a 59-point second half to roll past the Pirates (0-5).
Forwards Trent Casper scored 28 points and Ben Emler added 27 points. Waterloo senior guards Spencer Noel and Aaron Brey tallied 19 and 12 points, respectively.