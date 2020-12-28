Prep basketball: Jenny family making a huge winning impact on Edgerton boys, girls basketball

Chris Jenny's goal was to bring a winning culture of hard work to the girls program, and the results haven’t taken long to show up.

“It’s exactly what he did with the boys team,” Clayton Jenny said of his father's coaching style under boys head coach Daryl Fox. “They just built in the culture of playing defense and shooting the ball. A lot of the work that goes in, in the off season, in practice is just the mentality of things. And that's the mentality that they established was that kind of killer mindset of playing defense and shooting.

"Obviously, getting a little skill and a talent helps, but if you have the right mindset and right work habits, that’s what they helped instill in us. That's exactly what he's doing with the girls program now. That's why they're having success that the boys programs have had for a couple of years.”

Fox, whose daughter, Sylvia Fox, is a key member of the girls team, had Jenny as an assistant since taking over five years ago.

“He’s got more flair, though, I’ll give him that,” Fox joked while praising Jenny. “(Jenny) has a passion for hard work and he’s gotten the girls to buy in.”

When your father is a coach, hard work is bred into the mix. And that is exactly the case for Clayton Jenny.