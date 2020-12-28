Prep basketball: Jenny family making a huge winning impact on Edgerton boys, girls basketball

The Edgerton basketball programs have been on a roll this season.
The lone loss so far between the Crimson Tide boys and girls programs came against a powerhouse Jefferson girls team that is itself unbeaten.
And right at the center of it all for Edgerton has been the Jenny family.
Chris Jenny, in his first year as the head coach for the girls program after four years as an assistant with the boys team, has led the team to a 7-1 record — already topping the four wins the Crimson Tide totaled a season ago, and just two years removed from an 0-18 season in the Rock Valley Conference.
On the boys side, Edgerton senior guard Clayton Jenny is averaging 29.5 points per game, fourth-best in the state, to spark an 8-0 record. Jenny and the boys team are coming off of three WIAA regional championships.
Clayton has had a ball in his hand since his days in kindergarten and his father, Chris, has been right there with him.
“We eat, sleep and breathe basketball,” said Sara Jenny, mother of Clayton and wife to Chris. Sara has spent many of her evenings figuring out how and where to stream Edgerton’s games — the new reality of 2020 high school basketball. Sara hasn’t had the chance to make it to any games due to COVID-19 restrictions, so she couldn't help but tease Chris when he had to miss one of Clayton's games for the first time since kindergarten.
Chris Jenny's goal was to bring a winning culture of hard work to the girls program, and the results haven’t taken long to show up.
“It’s exactly what he did with the boys team,” Clayton Jenny said of his father's coaching style under boys head coach Daryl Fox. “They just built in the culture of playing defense and shooting the ball. A lot of the work that goes in, in the off season, in practice is just the mentality of things. And that's the mentality that they established was that kind of killer mindset of playing defense and shooting.
"Obviously, getting a little skill and a talent helps, but if you have the right mindset and right work habits, that’s what they helped instill in us. That's exactly what he's doing with the girls program now. That's why they're having success that the boys programs have had for a couple of years.”
Fox, whose daughter, Sylvia Fox, is a key member of the girls team, had Jenny as an assistant since taking over five years ago.
“He’s got more flair, though, I’ll give him that,” Fox joked while praising Jenny. “(Jenny) has a passion for hard work and he’s gotten the girls to buy in.”
When your father is a coach, hard work is bred into the mix. And that is exactly the case for Clayton Jenny.
“All he cares about is winning,” said Chris, who has played the role of father and coach for Clayton. “It’s really that simple.”
“During the summer I asked him to write down his goals and all that he put down was 'whatever it takes to go 26-0.' He’s a coach’s dream as a point guard. He’ll do whatever you need to do to win.”
Fox offers much of the same praise, calling the senior guard "relentless" and referring to a game earlier this month against Janesville Parker in which Edgerton wiped out a 14-point deficit in the final 11 minutes — in large part because Jenny 'refused to lose.
“He’s been a starter from the jump and leadership just comes natural to him. A hundred percent, he's the leader. He leads in every facet and is an extension of me on the court.”
The success has come during a unique season with new Rock County and Dane County regulations, but the community has supported the programs in ways to match the unprecedented season.
“When I scored 1,000 (career) points the other game, there were a ton of people in the parking lot who celebrated with us after,” Clayton recalled. “It’s just the little things that our community does to support us even when they can’t be at the game.”
Now, Clayton Jenny and the boys will hope to ride their wave of momentum to a fourth consecutive regional title, even though the Rock Valley won’t be crowning a champion. And for Chris Jenny, the hope is to continue to build a culture where the girls are continuing to chase success.