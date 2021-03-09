Prep basketball: DeForest's Max Weisbrod, Lake Mills' Charlie Bender top list of coaches' All-State picks

Six area boys basketball players were named to one of five All-State teams by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

The list of first-team honorees include three Division 2 players: DeForest junior Max Weisbrod and seniors Nate Abel of Beaver Dam and Cade Meyer of Monroe.

Weisbrod led DeForest (16-6) to a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal, averaging 18.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Abel averaged 26.4 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Golden Beavers, who went 17-8. The 6-foot-8 Meyer, a UW-Green Bay recruit, led the 16-2 Cheesemakers to a WIAA sectional final appearance and averaged 20.1 ppg and 9.1 rpg.

Area Division 3 first-team picks were Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender and Edgerton senior Clayton Jenny.

Bender led Lake Mills to a WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance, where they lost to Pewaukee to finish 23-6. He averaged 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Jenny averaged 26.4 ppg and 10.1 rpg for the Crimson Tide, who went 20-5.

Marshall junior Craig Ward made the Division 4 first team, averaging 18.7 ppg and 4.8 rpg for the 16-8 Cardinals.