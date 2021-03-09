Prep basketball: DeForest's Max Weisbrod, Lake Mills' Charlie Bender top list of coaches' All-State picks

Six area boys basketball players were named to one of five All-State teams by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
The list of first-team honorees include three Division 2 players: DeForest junior Max Weisbrod and seniors Nate Abel of Beaver Dam and Cade Meyer of Monroe.
Weisbrod led DeForest (16-6) to a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal, averaging 18.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Abel averaged 26.4 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Golden Beavers, who went 17-8. The 6-foot-8 Meyer, a UW-Green Bay recruit, led the 16-2 Cheesemakers to a WIAA sectional final appearance and averaged 20.1 ppg and 9.1 rpg.
Area Division 3 first-team picks were Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender and Edgerton senior Clayton Jenny.
Bender led Lake Mills to a WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance, where they lost to Pewaukee to finish 23-6. He averaged 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Jenny averaged 26.4 ppg and 10.1 rpg for the Crimson Tide, who went 20-5.
Marshall junior Craig Ward made the Division 4 first team, averaging 18.7 ppg and 4.8 rpg for the 16-8 Cardinals.
Also, 10 area players were named as honorable mention all-state picks. In Division 1, honorees were Sun Prairie junior Ben Olson and Janesville Parker senior Brenden Weis.
In Division 2, honorable mention picks were Milton junior Jack Campion, Monroe junior Carson Leuzinger, Stoughton senior Cael McGee and Sauk Prairie senior Brandt Wilson.
In Division 3, area honorable-mention picks were Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz and Lodi senior Trey Traeder.
Area Division 4 honorable-mention picks were Poynette senior Nik Feller and Deerfield sophomore Cal Fisher.
Senior Brandin Podziemski of Delafield St. John's NW was named Mr. Basketball by the WBCA. The award goes to the state's top senior player. Podziemski averaged 35.1 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 1.4 assists per game for the 21-7 Lancers.
Players were assigned to enrollment divisions based on the WIAA’s preseason assignments, not the modified assignments that were followed for the actual tournament. Those were adjusted to keep the number of teams per division even after several schools opted out of tournament play.
WISCONSIN BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2020-2021 ALL-STATE TEAMS
Note: Players have been assigned to divisions based on their placement before the season began, not the reclassification that took place in midseason due to COVID-19 protocols.
MR. BASKETBALL
Brandin Podziemski, 6-6, sr., Delafield St. John’s NW: Averaged 35.1 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 1.4 assists per game for the 21-7 Lancers, shooting 82 percent from the free-throw line, 60 percent on field goals and 43 percent from 3-point range, with a state-best total of 108 3-pointers. Totaled 2,154 points in three years with the Lancers. Holds a 4.0 grade-point average. Holds offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
DIVISION 1
First team
Hayden Doyle, sr., Brookfield East; Luke Healy, sr., Hudson; David Joplin, sr., Brookfield Central; John Kinziger, so., De Pere; Brian Parzych, sr., Wauwatosa East; Jackson Paveletzke, jr., Kimberly; Tanner Resch, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Joe Reuter, sr., Chippewa Falls; Seth Trimble, jr., Menomonee Falls; Mac Wrecke, so., Hartland Arrowhead.
Honorable mention
Grant Asman, sr., Kimberly; Luke Bara, sr., Muskego; Will Boser, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Carter Capstran, sr., Franklin; Steven Clay, jr., Menomonee Falls; Jacob Dietz, sr., Neenah; Mason Dopirak, sr., Manitowoc; Jake Fisher, jr., Oconomowoc; Jay Hinson Jr., sr., Wauwatosa East; Jalen Keago, sr., Oshkosh North; Chad Kron, sr., Eau Claire North; Dylan Lisitza, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Ben Nau, sr., Brookfield Central; Maximus Nelson, jr., Appleton North; Ben Olson, jr., Sun Prairie; Jasin Sinani, sr., Oak Creek; Alexander Singleton, sr., Wauwatosa East; Carter Thomas, jr., Neenah; Brenden Weis, sr., Janesville Parker.
DIVISION 2
First team
Nate Abel, sr., Beaver Dam; Mason Dorn, sr., Seymour; Jayden Jackson, sr., Whitefish Bay; Kobe Johnson, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Zac Johnson, sr., River Falls; Gavin McGrath, sr., Onalaska; Cade Meyer, sr., Monroe; Milan Momcilovic, so., Pewaukee; Cameron Palesse, sr., Waukesha West; Marcus Tomashek, jr., Ashwaubenon; Max Weisbrod, jr., DeForest.
Honorable mention
Joey Berezowitz, sr., Burlington; Drew Biber, sr., Cedarburg; Josiah Butler, jr., Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran; CJ Campbell, jr., New Richmond; Jack Campion, jr., Milton; Victor Desmond, sr., Onalaska; JT Dougherty, sr., River Falls; Brock Heffner, sr., Grafton; Ashton Janowski, jr., Pewaukee; Jordan Johnson, sr., Elkhorn; Danilo Jovanovich, jr., Hales Corners Whitnall; Cole Kalander, sr., Holmen; Sam Kick, sr., Onalaska; Cyle Kowalski, sr., Mosinee; Peyton Kuhn, sr., Medford; Logan Landers, sr., Cedarburg; Parker Lawrence, sr., Hortonville; Carson Leuzinger, jr., Monroe; Cael McGee, sr., Stoughton; Christopher Morgan, jr., Kaukauna; Jonah Rindfleisch, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Jack Rose, jr., Westosha Central; Kevin Sandman, sr., Wilmot; Josh Terrian, jr., Pewaukee; Tre Valeriano, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI; Brandt Wilson, sr., Sauk Prairie; Nathan Woller, sr., Merrill; Prentice Young Jr., so., Wisconsin Lutheran.
DIVISION 3
First team
Charlie Bender, sr., Lake Mills; Quentin Bolton, sr., Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Luke Haertle, jr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Sam Haese, sr., Wrightstown; Tyrese Hunter, sr., Racine St. Catherine's; Clayton Jenny, sr., Edgerton; Kamari McGee, sr., Racine St. Catherine's; Brandin Podziemski, sr., Delafield St. John's NW; Donavan Short, jr., Denmark; Gabe Siler, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central.
Honorable mention
Mason Anderson, sr., Ellsworth; Levi Birkholz, so., Lakeside Lutheran; Riley Brooks, so., Ripon; Gus Foster, jr., Walworth Big Foot; Dillon Garthwaite, jr., Dodgeville; Matthew Hansen, sr., Wrightstown; Hunter Ingles, sr., Winneconne; Wes Keller, sr., Richland Center; Ronald Kirk, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Jared Lessman, sr., St. Croix Falls; Jeremy Lorenz, so., Brillion; Jordan Malmlov, so., Prescott; Melvin Medina Ortiz, sr., Somerset; Ryan Nixon, sr., East Troy; Jackson Pettit, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central; Cade Stachura, sr., Omro; Brennan Timm, sr., Delafield St. John's NW; Trey Traeder, sr., Lodi; Landon VanCalster, jr., Freedom; Barrett Witt, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
DIVISION 4
First team
Andrew Alia, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Carter Lancaster, sr., Darlington; Adam Larson, sr., Fennimore; Derek Lindert, jr., Pardeeville; Donald McHenry, sr., Milw. Academy of Science; Jack Misky, sr., Cuba City; Richie Murphy , sr., Cameron; Antuan Nesbitt, sr., Racine Prairie; Craig Ward, jr., Marshall; Hunter Wright, sr., Auburndale.
Honorable mention
Kyle Brewster, sr., Edgar; Braden Crubel, so., River Ridge; Cade Faber, sr., Abbotsford; Taber Fawley, sr., Phillips; Nik Feller, sr., Poynette; Joah Filardo, jr., Mineral Point; Cal Fisher, so., Deerfield; Drew Guden, sr., Edgar; Brady Ingersoll, so., Ladysmith; Jaden Koeller, jr., Marathon; Jack Martens, sr., Cumberland; Noah Miller, sr., Ozaukee; Caleb Moe, sr., Oconto; Carter Olson, jr., Cuba City; Luke Olson, sr., Fall Creek; Aidan Ottery, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs; Gavin Proudfoot, jr., Onalaska Luther; Cayden Rankin, sr., Darlington; Austin Weis , sr., Cameron; Josh Woller, sr., Oconto; JP Wolterstorff, sr., Eau Claire Regis.
DIVISION 5
First team
Travis Alvin, jr., Randolph; Sam Grieger, jr., Randolph; Peter Gustafson, sr., Monticello; Dylan Kuehl, sr., Hustisford; Gavin Ralph, sr., Wauzeka-Steuben; Hank Reader, sr., Bangor; Jacob Rowe, sr., Rio; Preston Ruedinger, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Kyle Steien, sr., Blair-Taylor; Casey Verhagen, jr., Sheboygan Lutheran; Matthew Waldera, sr., Blair-Taylor.
Honorable mention
Max Beyer, jr., Lena; Marshal Bukowski, sr., Green Bay NEW Lutheran; Dominick Cummins, sr., Benton; Cooper Diedrich, jr., Athens; Tristen Harder, sr., New Auburn; Griffin Hart, sr., Cambria-Friesland; Nick Higley, sr., Eleva-Strum; Zane Langrehr, sr., Bangor; Stephen Munson, jr., North Crawford; Westen Schmitz, sr., Greenwood; Pierson Schneider, sr., Rio; Kobe Smit, sr., Cambria-Friesland; Brendan Strenke, jr., Turtle Lake; Ashton Swanson, jr., Seneca; Eli Talsma, so., Hurley; Quinton Tranel, sr., Port Edwards; Ryan Zimmerman, sr., Eau Claire Immanuel.