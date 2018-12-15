Austin Westra scored 21 points Saturday afternoon to help the DeForest boys basketball team maintain its hold on first place in the Badger North Conference with a 69-63 victory over visiting Reedsburg.
The Norskies (4-2, 4-0 Badger North) took an eight-point halftime lead and never relinquished it.
Junior forward Will Fuhrmann scored 22 points for Reedsburg (4-2, 2-2).
Portage 44, Sauk Prairie 43
Dale Sheppard made a baseline jump shot with 4.2 seconds remaining — his only points of the game — to give his the host Warriors (3-4, 2-2 Badger North) a one-point lead. Junior Ben German shot from near the top of the key but missed at the buzzer for the Eagles (0-6, 0-4).
Eli Considine led Portage with 24 points. Sauk got 17 from Spencer Breuinig and 13 from Jack Henderson.
Waunakee 71, Baraboo 56
The Warriors (5-1, 3-1 Badger North) got 17 points from Caden Nelson and 16 from Josh Cash on their way to a victory over the visiting Thunderbirds (0-7, 0-4).
Baraboo got 17 points from Caden Blum and 15 from Calvin Peterson.
Badger South
Oregon 36, Watertown 35
Senior guard Ethan Victorson sank a mid-range shot with 21 seconds left, giving the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 Badger South) a narrow victory over the Goslings (4-3, 1-3) in a game that saw both teams combine for only five free throw attempts.
Sophomore guard Erik Victorson scored eight of his 10 points in the second half for Oregon. Watertown got 10 points apiece from senior forward Noah Jeseritz and junior guard Cade Oiler. Oregon was called for 10 fouls and Watertown eight.
Stoughton 49, Monroe 43
Junior Adam Hobson led all players with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Vikings (6-1, 4-0 Badger South) held off the Cheesemakers (3-5, 2-2). Kade King led Monroe with 19 points.
Big Eight
Beloit Memorial 70, Madison West 67 (ot)
Senior forward Amariah Cook scored 19 points to lead the Purple Knights (1-6, 1-5 Big Eight) past the host Regents (3-5, 2-4) for their first victory of the season.
Beloit Memorial outscored West 9-6 in overtime. Cliff McCray led West with 14 points, going 6-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Madison Memorial 63, Verona 44
The visiting Spartans (5-1, 5-1 Big Eight) took a 31-28 halftime lead, but outscored the Wildcats (1-6, 1-5) 32-16 in the second half to pull away.
Cade Ellingson led the Spartans, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the first half, and Nick Caropreso scored nine of his 11 in the second. Verona got 12 points from Malik Odetunde and 11 each from Tyler Slawel and Ryan Van Handel.
Middleton 70,
Janesville Parker 58
The visiting Cardinals (3-3, 3-3 Big Eight) opened a 43-31 lead in a first half that saw the teams combine for 14 3-pointers, and then held on to beat the Vikings (0-7, 0-6).
Middleton finished with 12 3-pointers, six apiece from Sam Close (who finished with 25 points) and Jack Boyle (who finished with 22). Parker Van Buren had 10 points.
For Parker, Tremar Curry scored 18 points and Ethan Thompson had 13.
Non-conference
Madison East 59, Blaine (Minn.) 45
For the second time this season, the Purgolders traveled to Minnesota and brought home a victory. This time, East (10-0) handed the Bengals (2-1) their first loss.
Junior Anthony Washington led the Purgolders, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Montae Thompson scored 10 points, and Marcus Justice had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Minnetonka (Minn.) Hopkins 77, Madison La Follette 63
The Royals (3-1), ranked fourth in Minnesota’s largest enrollment class, opened a 38-26 halftime lead and held on to beat the visiting Lancers (4-2).
University of Arizona commit Zeke Nnaji, a 6-foot-11 senior forward, shot 16-for-20 from the field and finished with 36 points for Hopkins.
La Follette’s balanced attack included 20 points from Ben Probst and 17 apiece from Troy Reeves and Donneil Gray.
Onalaska 60, Mount Horeb 58
The Vikings’ Owen Ziegler made a pair of free throws with a little more than 1 minute remaining, and the Hilltoppers (6-0) ran the clock down until Carson Arenz made two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining to decide the non-conference battle of unbeaten opponents.
Gunnar Nortman led Mount Horeb (4-1) with 16 points and Jason Larson had 14. Onalaska had four double-figure scorers, led by Tyrell Stuttley with 17.
Platteville 53, Columbus 51 (ot)
The Hillmen (5-2) outscored the Cardinals (3-2) 6-4 in overtime to pull out the victory. Isaiah Oswald scored 13 points and Cade Rohrbach 12 for Platteville.
Ben Emler led Columbus, scoring 17 of his 22 points after halftime. The Cardinals made 16 of 19 free throws.
Belleville 68, Dodgeville 64
The Wildcats (2-3) got the victory over the visiting Dodgers (0-8), with junior forward Royce Clark scoring 38 points for Belleville. Noah Blalock scored 19 for the Dodgers.
Wisconsin Heights 55,
Westfield 37
The visiting Vanguards (4-2) put their defense on display at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, allowing just 37 points against the Pioneers (3-5). Clayton Caminiti led Heights with 14 points.
Girls
Monona Grove 70,
Wilmot 44
Jenny Gorton scored 16 points, McKenna Warnock had 14 and Kaylee Kellogg had 13 as the host Silver Eagles (8-1) opened a 35-17 halftime lead and beat the Panthers (2-4).
Milton 69, Waterford 53
The visiting Red Hawks (3-4) sank 23 of 31 free throw attempts and built on a 36-29 halftime lead to defeat the Wolverines (7-2).
Chloe Buescher led Milton with 18 points, sinking 10 of 13 free throws. Shelby Mack-Honold had 11 points and Abbie Campion 10. Waterford got 22 points from Katie Rohner.
New Berlin West 47,
Lakeside Lutheran 44
The visiting Warriors (2-3) went into the half with a 12-point lead, but the Vikings (4-4) came alive on offense in the second half to earn the victory. Kaitlyn Shadoski and Lauren Thiele scored nine points each for Lakeside.
Wisconsin Heights 58,
Westfield 45
The Vanguards (3-3) used a 32-18 scoring run in the second half to lock up a victory over the visiting Pioneers (2-5) at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Heights junior forward Kelsi Handel went 5-for-6 from the line and finished with 15 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 61,
Berlin 51
Freshman Grace Schmidt led the visiting Phoenix (5-3) with 17 points and they opened a 10-point halftime lead on their way past Berlin (7-2). Berlin’s Myah Jodarski led all players with 25 points.