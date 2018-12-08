Forward Chamar Reed scored 23 points and guard Leeander Jones added 18 Friday night to help the Madison West boys basketball team pull out a 75-73 victory over visiting Verona in Big Eight Conference play.
The Regents (3-3 overall, 2-2 Big Eight) took a 31-28 halftime lead and held on.
Ryan Van Handel scored 23 points and Tyler Slawek added 21 for Verona.
Madison Memorial 60, Middleton 34
Coach Steve Collins picked up his 400th career victory as the visiting Spartans (3-1, 3-1 Big Eight) defeated the Cardinals (2-3, 1-3).
Senior guard Cade Ellingson produced 13 points and sophomore guard Kyle Yu added 12 for Memorial. No Middleton player scored more than Cole Deptula’s eight points.
Madison East 72,
Beloit Memorial 59
Senior point guard Damontae Thompson flew past his 6.6-point scoring average to pour in 30 points as the visiting Purgolders (6-0, 4-0 Big Eight) downed the Purple Knights (0-5, 0-4).
Three of four leading scorers for Beloit Memorial fouled out, including Terrell Ringer, who finished with 14 points.
Sun Prairie 72,
Janesville Craig 64
Senior forward Brock Voigt led all players with 19 points as the Cardinals (3-1, 3-1 Big Eight) knocked off the previously undefeated Cougars (4-1, 3-1). Guard Aaron Leverson led Craig with 16 points.
Janesville Parker 74, Madison La Follette 62
After leading the Lancers (2-2, 2-2 Big Eight) by 11 points at halftime, the Vikings (1-4, 1-3) hung on to take their first win of the season on the road. Parker senior guard Tremar Curry finished with 22 points. La Follette had four players score in double figures, but couldn’t topple the Vikings.
Badger North
Waunakee 69,
Sauk Prairie 36
The host Warriors (2-1, 1-1 Badger North) turned a big first half into a victory over the Eagles (0-4, 0-2). Senior Will Knatz led all scorers with 13 points. Teammates Caden Nelson and Andrew Keller added 10 each. Spencer Breunig led Sauk Prairie with 11 points.
Portage 67, Baraboo 49
Senior Eli Considine scored 25 points and junior Matthew Miles added 18 to propel the host Warriors (1-3, 1-1Badger North) past the Thunderbirds (0-4, 0-2).
For Baraboo, sophomore Justin Philipp scored a team-high 12 points on four 3-pointers and senior Noah Jackson added 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
DeForest 62,
Beaver Dam 45
Led by all-conference forward Austin Westra’s 14 points, the Norskies (2-2, 2-0 Badger North) dispatched the Golden Beavers (3-1, 1-1). DeForest held a 28-point lead with six minutes to go. Beaver Dam’s Cade Ferron finished with 12 points.
Badger South
Oregon 72, Monroe 62
Panthers brothers Ethan and Erik Victorson combined for 43 points as Oregon (3-2, 2-0 Badger South) overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to knock off the Cheesemakers (2-4, 1-1). Senior forward Kade King led Monroe with 16 points.
Madison Edgewood 64, Fort Atkinson 51
The Crusaders (2-3, 1-1 Badger South) earned their first conference victory by toppling the host Blackhawks (0-4, 0-2). Edgewood senior Michael Meriggioli led all scorers with 20 points and Michael Regnier and Isandro Jimenez added 14 and 13, respectively.
Fort Atkinson senior Jordan Flodin tallied 15 points.
Stoughton 55,
Watertown 46
Junior forward Adam Hobson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help the Vikings (4-1, 2-0 Badger South) defeat the Gosling (3-2, 0-2) on the road. Sophomore forward Reece Sproul added 10 points. Watertown junior guard Kory Stas finished with 11 points.
Monona Grove 84,
Milton 46
The visiting Silver Eagles (5-0, 2-0) rolled to a victory over the Red Hawks (0-5, 0-2) behind 28 points from senior Caden Nelson. Henry Huston added 17 points for the winners. Milton got 14 points from freshman point guard Jack Campion.
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland 72,
Whitewater 49
Senior Daniel Toennies scored 27 of his 34 points in the first half to help the Spartans (4-1, 2-1 Rock Valley) knock off the Whippets (1-3, 0-3) on the road.
McFarland’s Trevon Chislom scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half. Whitewater’s Jake Martin scored 12 points.
Beloit Turner 64, Evansville 55
The visiting Trojans (2-2, 2-1 Rock Valley) took an eight-point halftime lead over the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1) and held on to win. Seth Maag led Evansville with 19 points.
Jefferson 73, Brodhead 46
The Eagles (4-1, 2-1 Rock Valley) sailed past the Cardinals (2-2, 1-2) as James Monogue scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half.
Southwest Wisconsin
River Valley 59,
Lancaster 56
The host Blackhawks (2-2, 1-0 Southwest Wisconsin) made a three-point halftime lead hold up against the previously unbeaten Flying Arrows (2-1, 0-1).
River Valley’s balanced attack was led by senior Connor Mickelson with 14 points and sophomore Will Bailey with 12. Lancaster junior Dawson Bowen led all scorers with 20 points.
Non-conference
Wisconsin Dells 81, Belleville 56
The visiting Chiefs (4-0) defeated the Wildcats (1-2) as junior Riley Eck hit seven 3-point baskets and finished with 25 points. Royce Clark led Belleville with 13 points.
Wautoma 74, Lodi 54
Alex Hendrickson and Ryan Lois finished with 28 and 20 points, respectively, to help the Hornets (3-1) defeat the host Blue Devils (2-2). Max Hamilton led the Blue Devils with 23 points.
Girls
Marshall 52, Lodi 40
The visiting Cardinals improved to 5-0 with a Capitol crossover win over the Blue Devils (5-2). Marshall pulled away in the second half, led by Anna Lutz’s 18 points. Teammate Laura Nickel added 15. Lodi’s Alana Gilles led all scorers with 19.
Wisconsin Heights 55, Columbus 43
Junior guard Ashlee Adler went 5-for-8 from the line and tacked on three 3-point baskets to lead the Vanguards (1-2) past the visiting Cardinals (2-4).
Watertown Luther Prep 61,
Cambridge 47
The Phoenix (4-2) took a 28-25 halftime lead over the Blue Jays (2-4), and held on as freshman forward Grace Schmidt dominated with 31 pointsin the Capitol crossover game.
Cambridge kept the score within four points in the closing minutes, but missed a few crucial free throws and allowed Luther Prep to pull away. The Blue Jays’ Olivia Williams and Mayah Holzhueter each finished with 11 points.