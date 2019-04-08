Portage senior Eli Considine announced via Twitter that he has committed to Wheaton College in Illinois for men’s basketball.
Considine was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection for boys basketball in the Badger North Conference. He was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-4 Considine, a forward/guard, averaged 24.8 points per game. He set a single-season scoring record for points for the program.
He tweeted: “All glory to God! I am happy to say that I will be attending Wheaton College in the spring to play under Coach Schauer!”
Wheaton, coached by Mike Schauer, is an NCAA Division III program.