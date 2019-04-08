Try 3 months for $3
Eli Considine

Portage senior Eli Considine was a unanimous All-Badger North Conference first-team selection this season.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

Portage senior Eli Considine announced via Twitter that he has committed to Wheaton College in Illinois for men’s basketball.

Considine was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection for boys basketball in the Badger North Conference. He was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-4 Considine, a forward/guard, averaged 24.8 points per game. He set a single-season scoring record for points for the program.

He tweeted: “All glory to God! I am happy to say that I will be attending Wheaton College in the spring to play under Coach Schauer!”

Wheaton, coached by Mike Schauer, is an NCAA Division III program.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

